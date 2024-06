Boston Scientific Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of medical equipment and materials. Net sales break down by area of application as follows: - cardiovascular (60.6%): products used in cardiology surgeries (27.4% of net sales), cardiac rhythm management (25.2%), peripheral surgeries (23.9%), electrophysiology tests (9.1%) and other (14.4%); - endodontic surgery (37.4%): equipment used in endoscopy (45.8% of net sales), urology (36.2%) and other (18%) ; - neuromodulation (2%). The United States account for 59.2% of net sales.

