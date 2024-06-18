By Colin Kellaher
Shares of Silk Road Medical rose sharply in premarket trading Tuesday after the medical-device maker agreed to be acquired by larger peer Boston Scientific for about $1.26 billion.
Boston Scientific is paying $27.50 a share in cash for Silk Road, a 27% premium to Monday's closing price of $21.67 for the Sunnyvale, Calif., company.
Silk Road shares were recently changing hands at $26.60, up nearly 23%, in premarket trading.
The deal, which carries an enterprise value of about $1.16 billion including Silk Road's cash position, is slated to close by the end of the year.
