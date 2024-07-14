82,872,927 Ordinary Shares of Botala Energy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

82,872,927 Ordinary Shares of Botala Energy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 12-JUL-2022 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

82,872,927 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 14 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



650,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 30 November 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



386,667 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 24 September 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



120,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 September 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



17,707,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 28 February 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 14 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



4,688,957 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 12 July 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 14 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,000,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 28 February 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 30 November 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



3,000,000 performance rights exercisable on or before 5 November 2024 subject to satisfaction of vesting conditions described in the Prospectus, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 14 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.