RELEASE OF SECURITIES FROM ESCROW

The Board of Botala Energy Ltd (ACN 626 751 620) (ASX: BTE) is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities will be released from ASX mandatory escrow on 14 July 2024.

Class of Securities

Number

Fully paid ordinary shares

82,872,927

Options exercisable at $0.25 on or before

17,707,000

28 February 2025

Options exercisable at $0.25 on or before

4,688,957

12 July 2025

Tranche A Performance Rights

1,000,000

Tranche C Performance Rights

1,000,000

Tranche D Performance Rights

1,000,000

