ABN 41 626 751 620
1 July 2024
ASX Limited
Company Announcements
Dear Sir/Madam
RELEASE OF SECURITIES FROM ESCROW
The Board of Botala Energy Ltd (ACN 626 751 620) (ASX: BTE) is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities will be released from ASX mandatory escrow on 14 July 2024.
Class of Securities
Number
Fully paid ordinary shares
82,872,927
Options exercisable at $0.25 on or before
17,707,000
28 February 2025
Options exercisable at $0.25 on or before
4,688,957
12 July 2025
Tranche A Performance Rights
1,000,000
Tranche C Performance Rights
1,000,000
Tranche D Performance Rights
1,000,000
Authorised by the Board.
Yours faithfully
BOTALA ENERGY LTD
Craig Basson
Company Secretary
Botala Energy Ltd ACN 626 751 620
