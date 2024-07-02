Botala Energy Limited is an Australia-based coal bed methane (CBM) exploration and development company. The Company is focused on developing the Serowe CBM Project located in Botswana in order to sell electricity and compressed natural gas. The Serowe CBM Project covers approximately 4,100 square kilometers (Km2) of CBM prospecting licenses in the Karoo-Kalahari Basin in Central Botswana. Its subsidiaries include Sharpay Enterprises (Pty) Ltd, Botsgas Botswana (Pty) Ltd, BotsHydrogen (Pty) Ltd and Botala Renewables (Pty) Ltd.