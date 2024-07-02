RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
28 June 2024
Botala Energy Ltd (ACN 626 751 620) (ASX:BTE) (Company) is pleased to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of shareholders held today were carried by poll. All resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
By authority of the board of directors.
For further information please visit https://www.botalaenergy.com/site/content/ orcontact Craig Basson
- Company Secretary.
Botala Energy Ltd
ABN: 41 626 751 620
Date of meeting: 28 June 2024
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the General Meeting agenda:
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
If decided by poll
Proxies received
Resolution
Result
Voting
If
Voted for
Voted against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
method
s250U
applies
No
Short Description
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
Number
Number
1
Ratification of issue of
Passed
Poll
No
79,456,271
99.85
115,442
0.15
-
-
78,396,281
115,442
-
20,000
Tranche 1 Placement
Shares
2
Ratification of issue of
Passed
Poll
No
80,569,604
99.86
115,442
0.14
-
-
79,509,614
115,442
-
20,000
Tranche 2 Placement Shares
3
Approval to issue Placement
Passed
Poll
No
79,456,271
99.85
115,442
0.15
-
-
78,396,281
115,442
-
20,000
Options
4a
Approval to issue Director
Passed
Poll
No
49,666,206
99.77
115,442
0.23
-
-
48,616,216
115,442
-
10,000
Placement Shares to Dr Wolf
Martinick
4b
Approval to issue Director
Passed
Poll
No
74,777,604
99.85
115,442
0.15
5,792,000
-
73,727,614
115,442
5,792,000
10,000
Placement Shares to Mr Craig
Basson
5a
Approval to issue Director
Passed
Poll
No
49,666,206
99.77
115,442
0.23
-
-
48,616,216
115,442
-
10,000
Placement Options to Dr
Wolf Martinick
5b
Approval to issue Director
Passed
Poll
No
74,777,604
99.85
115,442
0.15
5,792,000
-
73,727,614
115,442
5,792,000
10,000
Placement Options to Mr
Craig Basson
6
Ratification of issue of
Passed
Poll
No
47,333,047
99.76
115,442
0.24
33,236,557
-
46,273,057
115,442
33,236,557
20,000
Tranche 1 Consideration
Shares
7
Approval of issue of Tranche
Passed
Poll
No
47,333,047
99.76
115,442
0.24
33,236,557
-
46,273,057
115,442
33,236,557
20,000
2 Consideration Shares
*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
