RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

28 June 2024

Botala Energy Ltd (ACN 626 751 620) (ASX:BTE) (Company) is pleased to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of shareholders held today were carried by poll. All resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

For further information please visit https://www.botalaenergy.com/site/content/ orcontact Craig Basson