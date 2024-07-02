RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

28 June 2024

Botala Energy Ltd (ACN 626 751 620) (ASX:BTE) (Company) is pleased to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of shareholders held today were carried by poll. All resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

By authority of the board of directors.

For further information please visit https://www.botalaenergy.com/site/content/ orcontact Craig Basson

  • Company Secretary.

Botala Energy Ltd

ABN: 41 626 751 620

Date of meeting: 28 June 2024

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the General Meeting agenda:

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

If decided by poll

Proxies received

Resolution

Result

Voting

If

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

method

s250U

applies

No

Short Description

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

1

Ratification of issue of

Passed

Poll

No

79,456,271

99.85

115,442

0.15

-

-

78,396,281

115,442

-

20,000

Tranche 1 Placement

Shares

2

Ratification of issue of

Passed

Poll

No

80,569,604

99.86

115,442

0.14

-

-

79,509,614

115,442

-

20,000

Tranche 2 Placement Shares

3

Approval to issue Placement

Passed

Poll

No

79,456,271

99.85

115,442

0.15

-

-

78,396,281

115,442

-

20,000

Options

4a

Approval to issue Director

Passed

Poll

No

49,666,206

99.77

115,442

0.23

-

-

48,616,216

115,442

-

10,000

Placement Shares to Dr Wolf

Martinick

4b

Approval to issue Director

Passed

Poll

No

74,777,604

99.85

115,442

0.15

5,792,000

-

73,727,614

115,442

5,792,000

10,000

Placement Shares to Mr Craig

Basson

5a

Approval to issue Director

Passed

Poll

No

49,666,206

99.77

115,442

0.23

-

-

48,616,216

115,442

-

10,000

Placement Options to Dr

Wolf Martinick

5b

Approval to issue Director

Passed

Poll

No

74,777,604

99.85

115,442

0.15

5,792,000

-

73,727,614

115,442

5,792,000

10,000

Placement Options to Mr

Craig Basson

6

Ratification of issue of

Passed

Poll

No

47,333,047

99.76

115,442

0.24

33,236,557

-

46,273,057

115,442

33,236,557

20,000

Tranche 1 Consideration

Shares

7

Approval of issue of Tranche

Passed

Poll

No

47,333,047

99.76

115,442

0.24

33,236,557

-

46,273,057

115,442

33,236,557

20,000

2 Consideration Shares

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

