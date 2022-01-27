Botanix Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 4C - Quarterly

Dermatology: BTX 1204A canine atopic dermatitis program on track

In September 2021, the Company announced the launch of the canine atopic dermatitis program (BTX 1204A proof of concept study with receipt of ethics approval and the initiation of sites across Australia and New Zealand. Recruitment remained strong despite Christmas closures and the study is on track to complete enrolment this quarter, with data expected in early 2Q 2022.

BTX 1204A is based on a higher dose formulation of synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) in a novel PermetrexTM formulation, which has been demonstrating strong efficacy in killing bacteria over the last months. Given the similarity in disease between humans and canines, successful outcomes from the POC study will drive licensing programs for animal health and also support progression to a late-stage Phase 2b clinical study in humans with atopic dermatitis.

Antimicrobial: BTX 1801 clinical development moving forward

Following the success of its Phase 2a study reported in 2021, Botanix's antimicrobial clinical development program, BTX 1801, is moving forward with a Phase 2 study planned to initiate in late 1Q 2022. Botanix has recently completed a further round of animal studies and other preclinical work to enable a longer term, repeat dose study to be conducted in humans with confirmed bacterial colonisation.

The BTX 1801 program is designed to target nasal decolonisation of Staph aureus and MRSA in patients undergoing haemodialysis with a view to reducing the incidence of life-threatening blood stream infections. Infections frequently occur due to the placement of the central venous catheter in the chest directly below the nose, with direct access into the bloodstream adjacent to the heart. There are no approved products to decolonise the nasal passages of patients undergoing haemodialysis and commercial work undertaken by Botanix, demonstrates a significant market opportunity for such a therapy.

The Company also intends to leverage a range of existing US FDA programs, including, Qualified Infection Disease Product (QIDP), Fast Track and the grant of Limited Population Pathway for Antimicrobial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD) status to accelerate the development of BTX 1801, reduce clinical costs and increase the FDA exclusivity period for the product.

Financial overview

During the quarter, Botanix had net cash outflows of A$2.7m, with A$1.9m invested in R&D activities. At the end of the quarter, Botanix held A$16.8m in cash and remains in a strong financial position. Botanix expects receipt of its R&D tax return in 1Q 2022 which will further strengthen its cash reserves.

Payments to related parties as detailed in Section 6.1 of the Appendix 4C relate to salaries, fees and superannuation (or equivalent) entitlements paid pursuant to agreements with Directors or associates.

Upcoming milestones and outlook

Botanix continues to progress its pipeline of dermatology and infection focused products and is excited to be working towards a number of important clinical and other milestones in 2022 including: