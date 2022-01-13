Log in
    BOT   AU000000BOT2

BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(BOT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/13 12:10:09 am
0.07 AUD   +9.38%
BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS : DEAL NEWS | Pfizer enters CBD market
PU
2021AMR : the next global pandemic?
PU
2021BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Roadshow Presentation
PU
Botanix Pharmaceuticals : DEAL NEWS | Pfizer enters CBD market

01/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
At Botanix, we genuinely believe in the therapeutic potential of CBD to treat serious medical conditions … and clearly we're not alone.

Last month, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its entry into the cannabinoid space after sharing news of its planned acquisition of clinical-stage company Arena Pharmaceuticals for a total equity value of around US$6.7 billion.

According to the official press release from Pfizer, ​​Arena holds a 'diverse and promising' portfolio, including an innovative CB2 agonist and dermatological disease candidate.

Read the story on Forbes.com

Read the official Pfizer press release

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6,89 M 5,01 M 5,01 M
Net income 2021 -3,33 M -2,43 M -2,43 M
Net cash 2021 21,3 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,1 M 49,7 M 49,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 8,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Vincent P. Ippolito Executive Chairman & President
H. Bill Bosch Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Clarence L. Young Chief Medical Officer
Stewart James Washer Non-Executive Director
Matthew Callahan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED14.29%45
MERCK KGAA-10.57%100 822
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-10.79%37 458
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.0.16%14 705
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.63%6 138
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.05%5 143