Botanix Pharmaceuticals : DEAL NEWS | Pfizer enters CBD market

At Botanix, we genuinely believe in the therapeutic potential of CBD to treat serious medical conditions … and clearly we're not alone.
Last month, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its entry into the cannabinoid space after sharing news of its planned acquisition of clinical-stage company Arena Pharmaceuticals for a total equity value of around US$6.7 billion.
According to the official press release from Pfizer, Arena holds a 'diverse and promising' portfolio, including an innovative CB2 agonist and dermatological disease candidate.
