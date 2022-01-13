Botanix Pharmaceuticals : DEAL NEWS | Pfizer enters CBD market

At Botanix, we genuinely believe in the therapeutic potential of CBD to treat serious medical conditions … and clearly we're not alone.

Last month, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its entry into the cannabinoid space after sharing news of its planned acquisition of clinical-stage company Arena Pharmaceuticals for a total equity value of around US$6.7 billion.

According to the official press release from Pfizer, ​​Arena holds a 'diverse and promising' portfolio, including an innovative CB2 agonist and dermatological disease candidate.

