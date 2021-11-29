BOTS : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) 11/29/2021 | 04:01pm EST Send by mail :

BOTS, Inc./PR - Form 10-Q SEC filing UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 10-Q (Mark One) ☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended July 31, 2021 ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _______________ to _______________. Commission file number: 000-55986 BOTS, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Puerto Rico 27-4439285 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1064 Ave Ponce De Leon, Suite 200, San Juan, PR 00907 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (570) 778-6459 Registrant's telephone number, including area code _________________________________________ (Former name and address, if changed since last report) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☒ (Do not check if smaller reporting company) Emerging Growth Company ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐No ☒ As of July 31, 2021, the Company had 779,874,596 shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value outstanding. Transitional Small Business Disclosure Format Yes ☐No ☒ BOTS, Inc. TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of July 31, 2021, and April 30, 2021 (unaudited) 3 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended July 31, 2021, and 2020 (unaudited) 4 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (unaudited) 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended July 31, 2021, and 2020 (unaudited) 6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 17 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 24 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 25 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 26 Item 1A. Risk Factors 26 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 26 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 27 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 27 Item 5. Other Information 27 Item 6. Exhibits 28 SIGNATURES 29 2 Table of Contents PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Interim Condensed Financial Statements and Notes to Interim Financial Statements General The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q. Therefore, they do not include all information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, cash flows, and stockholders' equity in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles. Except as disclosed herein, there has been no material change in the information disclosed in the notes to the financial statements included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of the results of operations and financial position have been included and all such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. Operating results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that can be expected for the year ending April 30, 2022. BOTS, Inc. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASSETS January 31, April 30, 2021 2021 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $47,558 $1,935 Accounts receivable, net 54,839 - Notes and other receivable 1,196,075 1,246,146 Total current assets 1,298,472 1,248,081 Cost basis investment 969,071 969,071 Intangible assets, net 4,754,616 4,569,960 Total assets $7,022,159 $6,787,112 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $16,500 $16,500 Due to shareholder 84,729 90,064 Other current liabilities 485,402 508,317 Total current liabilities 586,631 614,881 Total Liabilities 586,631 614,881 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 3,335 3,335 33,350,000 shares issued and outstanding, as July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021. Common stock, $0.0001 par value, voting; 2,000,000,000 shares 77,987 77,587 authorized; 779,874,596 and 775,874,596 shares issued, and outstanding, as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021, respectively. Treasury stock (680,330) (680,330) Additional paid in capital 28,262,461 27,947,761 Accumulated deficit (21,227,925) (21,176,122) Total stockholders' equity 6,435,528 6,172,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $7,022,159 $6,787,112 See accompanying notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements. 3 Table of Contents BOTS, Inc. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Selling, general, and administrative 4,341 5,052 Professional fees 315,000 4,176 Stock based compensation - 3,720,000 Marketing & advertising - 1,359 Research and development - - Consultant fees - - Bad Debts - - Amortization and depreciation 3,900 48,133 Total operating expenses 323,241 3,778,720 Income (Loss) from operations (323,241) (3,778,720) Other income (expense) 271,438 61,236,239 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest (51,803) 57,457,519 Loss on discontinued operations - (211,839) Net income(loss) before minority interest (51,803) 57,245,680 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $(51,803) $57,245,680 Basic and diluted (Loss) per share: Income(Loss) per share from continuing operations $(0.00) $0.08 Income(Loss) per share $(0.00) $0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 777,874,596 721,113,726 See accompanying notes to audited consolidated financial statements. 4 Table of Contents BOTS, Inc. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) Additional Non- Total Stockholders' Preferred Stock Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Controlling Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Interest Deficit (Deficit) Balance - April 30, 2020 3,350,000 335 505,374,596 50,537 1,700,000 (680,330 ) 13,981,354 14,249 (13,163,908 ) 202,237 Stock issued for services - - 170,500,000 17,050 - - 4,374,390 - - 4,391,440 Stock issued for acquisitions 30,000,000 3,000 100,000,000 10,000 - - 9,592,017 - - 3,003,000 Net income(loss) - - - - - - - (14,249 ) (8,012,214 ) $ (8,026,463 ) Balance - April 30, 2021 33,350,000 3,335 775,874,596 77,587 1,700,000 (680,330 ) 27,947,761 - (21,176,122 ) 6,172,231 Stock issued for services - - 4,000,000 400 - - 314,700 - - 315,100 Net income(loss) - - - - - - - - (51,803 ) $ (51,803 ) Balance - July 31, 2021 33,350,000 3,335 779,874,596 77,987 1,700,000 (680,330 ) 27,947,761 - (21,227,925 ) 6,435,528 See accompanying notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements. 5 Table of Contents BOTS, Inc. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net Income (Loss) (51,803) $57,245,680 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,900 48,133 Common stock issued for services 315,100 3,720,000 Accrued interest, net - (25,058) Impairment - 33,690 Effects of discontinued operations, net - 317,530 Minority Interest in earnings of subsidiaries, Net - - Effects of acquisition, net - (61,254,071) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (54,839) - Other receivable 50,071 - Total adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash 314,232 (57,159,776) Net cash provided In operating activities 262,429 85,904 Investing activities: Acquisition of intangible assets (188,556) - Net cash used in investing activities (188,556) - Financing Activities: Repayment to related party, net (5,335) (58,861) Repayment of notes payable (22,915) (50,000) Net cash used in financing activities (28,250) (108,861) Net Change in Cash 45,623 (22,957) Cash at Beginning of Year 1,935 24,695 Cash at End of Period $47,558 $1,738 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information: Cash paid for interest $- $- Cash paid for income taxes $- $- Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Joint Venture investment with BRRX Management - (166,675) Purchase of First Bitcoin Capital, LLC - 10,027,752 Stock issued in settlement of debt - 58,076 See accompanying notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements. 6 Table of Contents BOTS, Inc. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) Note 1. Organization and Basis of Presentation The accompanying consolidated audited financial statements of BOTS, Inc., (the "Company", "we", "our"), have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Basis of Presentation and Principles of Consolidation The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries and have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated. The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries: · First Bitcoin Capital, LLC Description of Business Originally, we were formed to open and operate a full-service day spa in Montrose, California. In October 2013 we repositioned ourselves as a technology company focused on two long-term secular trends sweeping the globe: (1) The decriminalization and legalization of marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes; and (2) the adoption of electronic vaporizing cigarettes (commonly known as "eCigs"). The Company initially earned revenue through wholesale and retail sales of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories in the United States. It offered electronic cigarettes and related products through its online store at www.mcig.org, as well as through the company's wholesale, distributor, and retail programs. We expanded operations to include the VitaCig brand in 2014. From 2015 through 2020 the Company was involved in multiple cannabis business entities. We have elected to discontinue all operations in the cannabis markets and e-cig markets while focusing on robotics and blockchain technologies. We operated multiple websites (which are not incorporated as part of this Form 10Q report). The Company's primary website is www.BOTS.bz. Subsidiaries of the Company The Company currently operates, in addition to BOTS, Inc., the following subsidiaries which are consolidated: First Bitcoin Capital, LLC On May 14, 2020, we acquired 100% of First Bitcoin Capital, LLC ("FBC"). FBC was incorporated on December 11, 2017, under the laws of the state of Colorado. FBC works in multiple areas of blockchain development and cryptocurrency. CoinQX Exchange Limited On May 14, 2020, we acquired 100% of CoinQX Exchange, Limited ("CoinQX"). CoinQX was incorporated on July 4, 2014, in British Columbia, Canada. CoinQX has not yet begun operations. 420Wifi.com, llc On May 14, 2020, we acquired 100% of 420wifi.com, llc ("420wifi"). 420wifi was organized on January 18, 2019, under the laws of the state of Wyoming. 420wifi has not yet begun operations. D'BOT Technology Corp On May 14, 2020, we acquired 100% of D'BOT Technology Corp ("DBOT"). DBOT was incorporated on March 15, 2019, under the laws of the state of Colorado. DBOT has not yet begun operations. 7 Table of Contents Note 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Principles of Consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, the wholly owned subsidiaries of FBC. Significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. Concentration of Credit Risk and Significant Customers Financial instruments which potentially subject the Company to a concentration of credit risk consist principally of temporary cash investments and accounts receivable. The Company places its temporary cash investments with financial institutions insured by the FDIC. Concentrations of credit risk with respect to trade receivables are limited due to the diverse group of customers to whom the Company sells. The Company establishes an allowance for doubtful accounts when events and circumstances regarding the collectability of its receivables warrant based upon factors such as the credit risk of specific customers, historical trends, other information and past bad debt history. The outstanding balances are stated net of an allowance for doubtful accounts. Under Topic 606, revenue is recognized when control of the promised goods or services is transferred to our customers, in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services. We determine revenue recognition through the following steps: • identification of the contract, or contracts, with a customer; • identification of the performance obligations in the contract; • determination of the transaction price; • allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and • recognition of revenue when, or as, we satisfy a performance obligation. Interest Receivable The Company's interest receivables are accrued from two convertible promissory notes. The interest will continue to accrue until such time as the debt is paid in full, or the Company elects to convert the promissory note, or a portion there of, into equity of the debtor. Intangible Assets The Company's intangible assets consist of certain website development costs that is amortized over their useful life in accordance with the guidelines of ASC 350-30 General Intangible Other than Goodwill and ASC 350-50 Website Development Costs. In addition to these finite intangible assets, the Company accounts for its infinite intangible assets without depreciation and/or amortization. These assets are reviewed annually by an independent review to determine if an impairment should be recognized. As the Company owned no infinite intangible assets in the prior fiscal year ending April 30, 2020, no impairment was warranted for the Company's infinite intangible assets. Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share The Company follows ASC Topic 260 - Earnings Per Share, and FASB 2015-06, Earnings Per Share to account for earnings per share. Basic earnings per share ("EPS") calculations are determined by dividing net loss by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per share calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive common share equivalents outstanding. During periods when common stock equivalents, if any, are anti-dilutive they are not considered in the computation. Basic net earnings (loss) per common share are computed by dividing the net earnings (loss) for the period by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings (loss) per share are computed using the weighted average number of common and dilutive common stock equivalent shares outstanding during the period. Dilutive common stock equivalent shares consist of Series A convertible preferred stock, convertible debentures, stock options and warrant common stock equivalent shares. 8 Table of Contents Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments, which potentially subject us to concentrations of credit risk, consist principally of cash and trade receivables. Concentrations of credit risk with respect to trade receivables are limited due to the clients that comprise our customer base and their dispersion across different business and geographic areas. We estimate and maintain an allowance for potentially uncollectible accounts and such estimates have historically been within management's expectations. Our cash balances are maintained in accounts held by major banks and financial institutions located in the United States. The Company may occasionally maintain amounts on deposit with a financial institution that are in excess of the federally insured limit of $250,000. The risk is managed by maintaining all deposits in high quality financial institutions. The Company had $0 and $0 in excess of federally insured limits at July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020. Note 3. Going Concern The Company's financial statements are prepared using generally accepted accounting principles, which contemplate the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. Because the business is new and has a limited history and relatively few sales, no certainty of continuation can be stated. The accompanying financial statements for the periods ended July 31, 2021, and July 31, 2020, have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company has suffered losses from operations and has an accumulated deficit, which raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management is taking steps to raise additional funds to address its operating and financial cash requirements to continue operations in the next twelve months. Management has devoted a significant amount of time in the raising of capital from additional debt and equity financing. However, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon raising additional funds through debt and equity financing and generating revenue. There are no assurances the Company will receive the necessary funding or generate revenue necessary to fund operations. The financial statements contain no adjustments for the outcome of this uncertainty. 9 Table of Contents Note 4. Cost Basis Investments The Company has invested $969,071 through July 31, 2021, in First Bitcoin Capital, LLC Note 5. Acquisition On May 15, 2020, the Company acquired First Bitcoin Capital, LLC and all the assets of First Bitcoin Capital Corp. The Company acquired all cash, inventory, prepaid expenses, inventory, fixed assets, and intellectual property for a total purchase price of $10,120,000. The Company issued 100,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 Series A Preferred shares at the rate of $0.0253 per underlying common share. The Company has 60,000,000 Series A Preferred held in reserve for issuance should certain milestones be achieved over the course of three years. In accordance to rule, the following table reflects the determination of the purchase price of the assets of First Bitcoin Capital Corp and the business entity of First Bitcoin Capital, LLC: Acquisition of First Bitcoin Capital Corp Assets Cash 800 Patent 308,750 Interest receivable 25,058 Notes receivable 1,191,307 Cost basis investments 972,425 Non-current digital assets 214,264,073 Total assets acquired 216,762,413 Reserve for devaluation 145,372,485 Total liabilities assumed 145,372,485 Net acquisition assets 71,389,928 Total Purchase Price Common Stock issued as part of acquisition (100,000,000) 2,530,000 Preferred Stock issued as part of acquisition (90,000,000) 22,770,000 Total Purchase Price 25,300,000 Reserve for unissued stock 15,180,000 Stock issued as part of purchase 10,120,000 Net acquisition assets 71,389,928 Gain on Assets 61,269,928 10 Table of Contents Note 6. Related Parties and Related Party Transactions Mr. Rosenberg, the Company's former CEO/CFO provided funding for the Company from time to time. During the nine months ended January 31, 2021, Mr. Rosenberg paid multiple expense on behalf of the Company, and received multiple payments from the Company as payment against the advances made. Mr. Rosenberg was owed $70,196 as due to related party as of July 31, 2021 First Bitcoin Capital Corp, an affiliate shareholder of the Company's provides funding for First Bitcoin Capital, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. During the year ended April 30, 2021, First Bitcoin Capital Corp has funded $6,113 to the Company. Mr. Rosenberg received 80,000,000 shares of common stock for services provided in the acquisition of First Bitcoin Capital Corp assets and First Bitcoin Capital, LLC. On April 29, 2020, we converted 5,000,000 of OBITX, Inc., common shares owned by us into 500,000 shares of Series B Preferred stock. The conversion was according to the terms of the Series B Preferred stock and as such there was no gain or loss on the transaction. BOTS may not convert the Series B Preferred shares into common shares until 24 months have expired from the transaction. Note 7. Cryptocurrency Assets During the year months ended April 30, 2021, the Company started transacting business with cryptocurrency assets. The Company records the asset as an Intangible Asset with Infinite Life. We classify cryptocurrency that have a market value and substantial liquidity as Current Intangible Assets. Cryptocurrency that does not trade on a market or have limited liquidity are classified as Non-current Intangible Assets. 11 Table of Contents The following chart shows our cryptocurrency assets held as of July 31, 2021: Schedule of Digital Currencies - Non-current Cost per Total Currency Cost First Bitcoin (BIT) 17,120,497,315 $ 0.004029 $ 69,114,447 President Trump (PRES) 55,869,517,129 - 145,372,484 KiloCoin (KLC) 998,560,007 - - TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) * 3,988,609 - 622 Siacoin (SC) 342,348 - - Alphabit (ABC) 199,999,982 - - Perkscoin 2,083,333 - - OTC Coin 19,996,895,800 - - President Johnson (GARY) 54,987,192,536 - - Hillary (HILL) 55,967,772,167 - - BURN 55,968,072,167 - - Bitcoin Futures (XBU) 8,977,777 - - Altcoin (ALT) 10,888 - - BPU 8,999,000 - - BPL 8,999,000 - - BCN 8,999,000 - - BXT 8,999,000 - - XBC 8,999,000 - - XOM 4,090,505 - - WEED 77,141,332 - - Fly (LOYAL) 2,254,750,118 - - Catalan Coin 92,233,720,368 - - OPRAH 1,266,805,361 - - HERB 888,888,888 - - MoshiachCoin 379,164 - - HEMP 100,000,000 - - MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 71 - - AFG 100,000,000,000 - - AAL 91,818,181,818 - - UAL 91,818,181,818 - - FFT 91,818,181,818 - - HAL 91,818,181,818 - - SWA 91,818,181,818 - - PURPOSE 92,000,000,000 - - UAE 1,000,000,000 - - QTR 1,000,000,000 - - SIA 1,000,000,000 - - CPA 1,000,000,000 - - ANA 1,000,000,000 - - KZR 1,000,000,000 - - HVN 1,000,000,000 - - LAN 1,000,000,000 - - OMA 1,000,000,000 - - JST 1,000,000,000 - - POE 1,000,000,000 - - XAX 1,000,000,000 - - EIN 1,000,000,000 - - WJA 1,000,000,000 - - 12 Table of Contents IGO 1,000,000,000 - - IBE 1,000,000,000 - - JBU 92,818,181,818 - - JSA 1,000,000,000 - - AZU 1,000,000,000 - - AVA 1,000,000,000 - - TAM 1,000,000,000 - - AZA 1,000,000,000 - - DAT 1,000,000,000 - - ASA 1,000,000,000 - - SCO 1,000,000,000 - - SAS 1,000,000,000 - - SEY 1,000,000,000 - - TAP 1,000,000,000 - - TOM 1,000,000,000 - - ALK 1,000,000,000 - - CMP 1,000,000,000 - - AHY 1,000,000,000 - - JAI 1,000,000,000 - - MAU 1,000,000,000 - - BER 1,000,000,000 - - EWG 1,000,000,000 - - EYH 1,000,000,000 - - APJ 1,000,000,000 - - ETD 1,000,000,000 - - THY 1,000,000,000 - - EVA 1,000,000,000 - - QFA 1,000,000,000 - - DLH 1,000,000,000 - - GIA 1,000,000,000 - - CHH 92,818,181,818 - - THA 1,000,000,000 - - AFR 1,000,000,000 - - SWR 1,000,000,000 - - AAR 1,000,000,000 - - ANZ 1,000,000,000 - - VOZ 1,000,000,000 - - AUA 1,000,000,000 - - BKP 1,000,000,000 - - JAL 1,000,000,000 - - 13 Table of Contents JAA 1,000,000,000 - - JAT 1,000,000,000 - - HAD 1,000,000,000 - - AXM 1,000,000,000 - - KLM 1,000,000,000 - - VRD 1,000,000,000 - - BAW 92,818,181,818 - - FIN 1,000,000,000 - - VIR 1,000,000,000 - - CRK 1,000,000,000 - - NAX 1,000,000,000 - - ACA 1,000,000,000 - - CSN 1,000,000,000 - - AEE 1,000,000,000 - - MAS 1,000,000,000 - - DAL 92,818,181,818 - - KAL 1,000,000,000 - - CAL 1,000,000,000 - - EZY 1,000,000,000 - - SLK 1,000,000,000 - - AFL 1,000,000,000 - - SAA 1,000,000,000 - - CES 1,000,000,000 - - GFA 1,000,000,000 - - ICE 1,000,000,000 - - SVA 1,000,000,000 - - PAL 1,000,000,000 - - EGF 1,000,000,000 - - KQA 1,000,000,000 - - DTA 1,000,000,000 - - CCA 1,000,000,000 - - TSC 1,000,000,000 - - ANE 1,000,000,000 - - DKH 1,000,000,000 - - FJI 1,000,000,000 - - LOTP 1,000,000,000 - - CAW 1,000,000,000 - - AMX 1,000,000,000 - - RBA 1,000,000,000 - - GCRC 1,000,000,000 - - TGW 1,000,000,000 - - MNO 1,000,000,000 - - RJA 1,000,000,000 - - SEJ 1,000,000,000 - - WOWN 1,000,000,000 - - SW 1,000,000,000 - - FS 1,000,000,000 - - RT 1,000,000,000 - - BW 1,000,000,000 - - JJ 1,000,000,000 - - MC 1,000,000,000 - - HH 1,000,000,000 - - IC 1,000,000,000 - - CH 92,818,181,818 - - WY 1,000,000,000 - - Total $ 214,487,552 Reserve 210,209,892 Carrying Value $ 4,277,660 14 Table of Contents Note 8. Discontinued Operations During the three months ended July 31, 2020, the company wrote-off its investments into BRRX Management joint venture and eliminated the value of its California City cannabis license. This write-off resulted in an expense from discontinued operations of $211,839 15 Table of Contents Note 9. Stockholders' Equity Common Stock As of July 31, 2021, the Company was authorized to issue 2,000,000,000 common shares at a par value of $0.0001. As of July 31, 2021, the Company had issued and outstanding 775,874,596 common shares. On May 14, 2020, the Company issued 50,000,000 shares of common stock to Overwatch Partners, Inc., as part of payment for services provided as part of the acquisition of First Bitcoin Capital Corp assets and First Bitcoin Capital, LLC. On May 14, 2020, issued 80,000,000 shares of common stock as stock-based compensation to Paul Rosenberg for services provided as the CEO of the Company. The Company issued 10,000,000 shares of common stock to Carl G. Hawkins for legal services provided through May 14, 2020. The Law Offices of Carl G Hawkins provided legal services to the Company. The Company issued 10,000,000 shares of common stock to Law Offices of Thomas G Amon for legal services provided through May 14, 2020, for legal services to the Company. On May 15, 2020, we issued 100,000,000 common shares to First Bitcoin Capital Corp in an asset purchase. On July 20, 2020, we issued 15,000,000 shares of common stock to APO Holdings, LLC as payment for our outstanding debt of $58,706. On July 20, 2020, we 1,000,000 shares of common stock to Andrus Nomm and 500,000 shares of common stock to Levent Can Ersoydan for consulting services provided through July 20, 2020. On December 23, 2020, we issued 4,000,000 shares of common stock to four different shareholders for services provided. On May 1, 2021, the Company issued 1,000,000 shares of common stock to Oleksandr Gordieiev, the Compay's CEO for services provided. During the three months ended July 31, 2021, the Company issued 3,000,000 shares of common stock related to consulting services provided. Preferred Stock The Company has authorized 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, of which it has designated 100,000,000 as Series A Preferred, at $0.0001 par value. The Company has 33,350,000 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021. Each share of the Preferred Stock has 10 votes on all matters presented to be voted by the holders of the Company's common stock. On May 15, 2020, we issued 30,000,000 Series A Preferred to First Bitcoin Capital Corp in an asset purchase. Note 10. Subsequent Events There are no subsequent events that would have a material effect on the Company. 16 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020. Certain statements in this section contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this report and not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) generally are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements in this report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law. HISTORY AND BACKGROUND We were incorporated in the State of Nevada on December 30, 2010, originally under the name Lifetech Industries, Inc. All agreements related to the Lifetech business were terminated and closed as of April 30, 2014. Effective August 2, 2013, the name was changed from "Lifetech Industries, Inc." to "mCig, Inc." The Company redomiciled to Puerto Rico on April 17, 2020. Effective April 17, 2020, the name was changed from "MCIG, Inc.," to "BOTS, Inc." The Company's common stock is traded under the symbol "BOTS." The Company is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. GENERAL Originally, we were formed to open and operate a full-service day spa in Montrose, California. In October 2013 we repositioned ourselves as a technology company focused on two long-term secular trends sweeping the globe: (1) The decriminalization and legalization of marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes; and (2) the adoption of electronic vaporizing cigarettes (commonly known as "eCigs"). The Company initially earned revenue through wholesale and retail sales of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories in the United States. It offered electronic cigarettes and related products through its online store at www.BOTS.org, as well as through the company's wholesale, distributor, and retail programs. We expanded operations to include the VitaCig brand in 2014. From 2015 through 2020 the Company was involved in multiple cannabis business entities. We have elected to discontinue all operations in the cannabis markets and focus on robotics. We operated multiple websites (which are not incorporated as part of this Form 10Q report). The Company's primary website is www.BOTS.bz. 17 Table of Contents INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Robotics The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027. Robotics technology is the intersection of technology, engineering, and science for producing machines called robots, which are used to replicate human actions. The key objective of the robotics technology is to enhance the performance of an organization and to produce better outcome. Robotics technology finds its wide range of applications in various industry verticals, which include healthcare, domestic, agriculture, technology, automotive, and manufacturing. We believe that in the wake of COVID-19, demand for robotics is expected to increase among several industries such as supply chain, manufacturing, and healthcare, due to growing adoption of robots in place of humans to reduce the impact of the virus and to enhance market share. Rise in need for automation and safety in organizations and availability of affordable, energy-efficient robots drive the growth of the global robotics market. In addition, increase in labor & energy costs and upsurge in usage of robotics technology in different industry verticals fuel the growth of the market. However, high initial cost of robots and lack of awareness among SMEs hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in adoption of robotics technology in emerging economies and increase in use in diverse applications are the factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Earlier, use of robots was limited to the automotive and manufacturing sectors. However, with the availability of customized solutions, industries such as healthcare, defense & security, aerospace, education, food & beverage, domestic, and electronics are adopting robotics technology to enhance their efficiency. In the coming years, robotics technology is expected to be used for different applications, which is expected to augment the growth of the market. Blockchain and Digital Data A Blockchain is a decentralized and distributed digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the collusion of the network. The blockchain system has been designed to use nodes agreement to order transactions and prevent fraud so that records cannot be altered retroactively. The network orders transaction by putting them together into groups called blocks, each block contains a definite amount of transactions and a link to the previous block. Bitcoin, which is the name of the best-known cryptocurrency, is the one for which blockchain technology was invented. Blockchain is, quite simply, a digital, decentralized ledger that keeps a record of all transactions that take place across a peer-to-peer network. Bitcoins are not the only type of Digital Assets founded on math-based algorithms and cryptographic security, although it is considered the most prominent as of the date of the filing of this Registration Statement. Over 2,000 other Digital Assets, (commonly referred to as "altcoins", "tokens", "protocol tokens", or "digital assets"), have been developed since the Bitcoin Network's inception, including Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash, and HEX. Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency is an encrypted decentralized digital currency transferred between peers and confirmed in a public ledger via a process known as mining. As of January 31, 2020, there are over 2,000 digital currencies in existence. 18 Table of Contents Blockchain Value Cryptocurrencies are Digital Asset that is not a fiat currency (i.e., a currency that is backed by a central bank or a national, supra-national or quasi-national organization) and is not backed by hard assets or other credit. As a result, the value of cryptocurrencies is determined by the value that various market participants place on them through their transactions. Exchange Valuation Due to the peer-to-peer framework of cryptocurrencies, transferors and recipients of cryptocurrencies are able to determine the value of the cryptocurrency transferred by mutual agreement or barter with respect to their transactions. As a result, the most common means of determining the value of a cryptocurrency is by surveying one or more Exchanges where the cryptocurrency is publicly bought, sold and traded. Uses of Cryptocurrencies Global trade in cryptocurrencies consists of individual end-user-to-end-user transactions, together with facilitated exchange-based trading. There is currently no reliable data on the total number or demographic composition of users on the global exchanges. Cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase goods and services, either online or at physical locations, although reliable data is not readily available about the retail and commercial market penetration of the various cryptocurrencies. To date, the rate of consumer adoption and use of cryptocurrencies for paying merchants has trailed the broad expansion of retail and commercial acceptance of cryptocurrency. Other markets, such as credit card companies and certain financial institutions are not accepting such digital assets. It is likely that there will be a strong correlation between the continued expansion of the Cryptocurrency Network and its retail and commercial market penetration. The Blockchain Network was not designed to ensure the anonymity of users, despite a common misperception to the contrary. All transactions are logged on the Blockchain and any individual or government can trace the flow of cryptocurrencies from one address to another. Off-Blockchain transactions occurring off the Network are not recorded and do not represent actual transactions or the transfer of cryptocurrencies from one digital wallet address to another, though information regarding participants in an Off-Blockchain transaction may be recorded by the parties facilitating such Off-Blockchain transactions. Digital wallet addresses are randomized sequences of 27-34 alphanumeric characters that, standing alone, do not provide sufficient information to identify users; however, various methods may be used to connect an address to a particular user's identity, including, among other things, simple Internet searching, electronic surveillance and statistical network analysis and data mining. Anonymity is also reduced to the extent that certain Exchanges and other service providers collect users' personal information, because such Exchanges and service providers may be required to produce users' information in order to comply with legal requirements. In many cases, a user's own activity on the Blockchain Network or on Internet forums may reveal information about the user's identity. Users may take certain precautions to enhance the likelihood that they and their transactions will remain anonymous. For instance, a user may send its cryptocurrencies to different addresses multiple times to make tracking the cryptocurrencies through the Blockchain more difficult or, more simply, engage a so-called "mixing" or "tumbling" service to switch its cryptocurrencies with those of other users. However, these precautions do not guarantee anonymity and are illegal to the extent that they constitute money laundering or otherwise violate the law. As with any other asset or medium of exchange, cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase illegal goods or fund illicit activities. The use of cryptocurrencies for illicit purposes, however, is not promoted by the Blockchain Network or the user community as a whole. Furthermore, we do not believe our advertising, marketing, and consulting services has exposure to such uses because the services we provide are curated by our management and team. 19 Table of Contents DESCRIPTION OF SUBSIDIARIES First Bitcoin Capital, LLC On May 14, 2020 we acquired 100% of First Bitcoin Capital, LLC ("FBC"). FBC was incorporated on December 11, 2017 under the laws of the state of Colorado. FBC works in multiple areas of blockchain development and cryptocurrency. CoinQX Exchange Limited On May 14, 2020 we acquired 100% of CoinQX Exchange, Limited ("CoinQX"). CoinQX was incorporated on July 4, 2014 in British Columbia, Canada. CoinQX has not yet begun operations. 420Wifi.com,llc On May 14, 2020, we acquired 100% of 420wifi.com, llc ("420wifi"). 420wifi was organized on January 18, 2019 under the laws of the state of Wyoming. 420wifi has not yet begun operations. D'BOT Technology Corp On May 14, 2020, we acquired 100% of D'BOT Technology Corp ("DBOT"). DBOT was incorporated on March 15, 2019, under the laws of the state of Colorado. DBOT has not yet begun operations. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates Our discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations are based upon our financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The preparation of these financial statements requires us to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. On an ongoing basis, we evaluate our estimates, including those related to uncollectible receivables, inventory valuation, deferred compensation and contingencies. We base our estimates on historical performance and on various other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. These estimates allow us to make judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. We believe the following accounting policies are our critical accounting policies because they are important to the portrayal of our financial condition and results of operations and they require critical management judgments and estimates about matters that may be uncertain. If actual results or events differ materially from those contemplated by us in making these estimates, our reported financial condition and results of operations for future periods could be materially affected. Our operating results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, and 2020 are summarized as follows: For the three months ended July 31, 2021 2020 Sales $ - $ - Total Cost of Sales - - Gross Profit - - Total operating expenses 323,241 3,778,720 Income (Loss) from operations $ (323,241 ) $ (3,778,720 ) 20 Table of Contents Results of Operations Revenue Our revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2021, and July 31, 2020, was $0. Cost of Goods Sold Our cost of goods sold for the three months ended July 31, 2021, and July 31, 2020, was $0. Gross Profit Our gross profit for the three months ended July 31, 2021, and July 31, 2020, was $0. Operating Expenses Our operating expenses decreased $3,455,479 to $323,241 for the three months ended July 31, 2021, from $3,778,720 for the three months ended July 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in stock-based compensation of $3,720,000, and an increase in professional fees of $310,824. Our operating expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2020, of $3,778,720 consisted of $5,052 of selling, general and administrative expenses, $3,720,000 in stock-based compensation, $4,176 of professional fees, marketing expense of $1,359, and $48,133 of amortization and depreciation expenses. Our general and administrative expenses consist of bank charges, telephone expenses, meals and entertainments, computer and internet expenses, postage and delivery, office supplies and other expenses. 21 Table of Contents Operational Loss Our operation loss of $51,803 for the three months ended July 31, 2021, from a net income of $57,245,680 for the three months ending July 31, 2020, represents a decrease of $57,297,483. The decrease compared to the prior period net loss is primarily a result of a decrease in other expense of $60,964,801 and a decrease in stock-based compensation of $3,720,000. 22 Table of Contents Liquidity and Capital Resources Introduction During the three months ended July 31, 2021, we increased cash on hand by 45,623. Our cash on hand as of July 31, 2021, was $47,558. Cash Requirements We had cash available of $47,558 as of July 31, 2021. Based on our revenues, cash on hand and current monthly burn rate, around break-even, we believe that our operations will require additional capital or loans to fund operations through July 2022. Sources and Uses of Cash Operations Cash provided by operating activities was $262,429 for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to cash provided of $85,904 for the three months ended July 31, 2020. For the three months ending July 31, 2021, our cash provided by operating activities consisted primarily of the net loss of $51,803, $315,100 in stock-based compensation, $3,900 in depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and a decrease in other receivables of $50,071 offset by an increase in accounts receivable of $54,839. For the three months ending July 31, 2020, our cash provided by operations consisted primarily of the net profit of $57,245,681, non-cash expenses of $48,133 in depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, $3,720,000 in stock based compensation, net effects of discontinued operations of $317,530, impairments of $33,690 offset by the effects of acquisitions, net of 61,244,072 and $25,058 in accrued interest. 23 Table of Contents Investments For the three months ending July 31, 2021, we used $188,556 in investing activities related to the acquisition of intangible assets. For the three months ending July 31, 2020 there were no gains or losses of cash in our investments. Financing For the three months ending July 31, 2021, we used $28,250 in financing activities. Our financing activities consisted of repayment on related party notes of $5,335 and repayment of notes payable of $22,915. For the three months ending July 31, 2020, we had net cash used in financing activities of $118,863 for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Our financing activities consisted of a decrease of $68,862 for net payments made to a related party, and $50,000 in payments on our notes payable. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We have no off-balance sheet arrangements that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that we consider material. Going Concern Our financial statements are prepared using generally accepted accounting principles, which contemplate the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. Because the business is relatively new and has a short history and relatively few sales, no certainty of continuation can be stated. The accompanying financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2021, have been prepared assuming that we will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company has suffered losses from operations and has an accumulated deficit, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk We are a smaller reporting company and therefore, we are not required to provide information required by this Item of Form 10-Q. 24 Table of Contents Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act) are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in SEC rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures are also designed to ensure that such information is accumulated and communicated to management, including the principal executive officer and principal financial officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosures. We carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of July 31, 2020. In designing and evaluating the disclosure controls and procedures, management recognizes that there are inherent limitations to the effectiveness of any system of disclosure controls and procedures, including the possibility of human error and the circumvention or overriding of the controls and procedures. Accordingly, even effective disclosure controls and procedures can only provide reasonable assurance of achieving their desired control objectives. Additionally, in evaluating and implementing possible controls and procedures, management is required to apply its reasonable judgment. Based on the evaluation described above, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of the end of the period covered by this report because we did not document our Sarbanes-Oxley Act Section 404 internal controls and procedures. As funds become available to us, we expect to implement additional measures to improve disclosure controls and procedures such as implementing and documenting our internal controls procedures. Changes in internal controls over financial reporting There have been no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended July 31, 2021, that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. Limitations on the Effectiveness of Controls A control system, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the control system's objectives will be met. The Company's management, including its Principal Executive Officer and its Principal Financial Officer, do not expect that the Company's disclosure controls will prevent or detect all errors and all fraud. Further, the design of a control system must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within the Company have been detected. These inherent limitations include the realities that judgments in decision-making can be faulty, and that breakdowns can occur because of simple error or mistake. Controls can also be circumvented by the individual acts of some persons, by collusion of two or more people, or by management override of the controls. The design of any system of controls is based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions. Over time, controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or deterioration in the degree of compliance with associated policies or procedures. Because of the inherent limitations in a cost-effective control system, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. 25 Table of Contents PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings From time to time, we may become involved in various lawsuits and legal proceedings that arise in the ordinary course of business. However, litigation is subject to inherent uncertainties and an adverse result in these or other matters may arise from time to time that may harm our business. Except as set forth below we are currently not aware of any such legal proceedings or claims that we believe will have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or operating results. Item 1A. Risk Factors As a smaller reporting company, we are not required to provide the information required by this Item. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 26 Table of Contents On May 14, 2020, the Company issued 50,000,000 shares of common stock to Overwatch Partners, Inc., as part of payment for services provided as part of the acquisition of First Bitcoin Capital Corp assets and First Bitcoin Capital, LLC. On May 14, 2020, the Company issued 80,000,000 shares of common stock as stock-based compensation to Paul Rosenberg for services provided as the CEO of the Company. The Company issued 10,000,000 shares of common stock to Carl G. Hawkins for legal services provided through May 14, 2020. The Law Offices of Carl G Hawkins provided legal services to the Company. The Company issued 10,000,000 shares of common stock to Law Offices of Thomas G Amon for legal services provided through May 14, 2020, for legal services to the Company. On May 15, 2020, the Company issued 100,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 Series A Preferred to First Bitcoin Capital Corp in an asset purchase. On July 20, 2020, the Company issued 15,000,000 shares of common stock to APO Holdings, LLC as payment for our outstanding debt of $58,706. On July 20, 2020, the Company issued 1,000,000 shares of common stock to Andrus Nomm and 500,000 shares of common stock to Levent Can Ersoydan for consulting services provided through July 20, 2020. On December 23, 2020, the Company issued 4,000,000 shares of common stock to one person and three companies for services rendered. On May 1, 2021, the Company issued 1,000,000 shares of common stock valued at $94,700 to Oleksandr Gordieiev, the Company's CEO. On May 5, 2021, the Company issued 1,000,000 shares of common stock valued at $107,000 for consulting services. On June 23, 2021, the Company issued 2,000,000 shares of common stock valued at $113,400 for consulting services. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities There have been no events that are required to be reported under this Item. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures There have been no events that are required to be reported under this Item. Item 5. Other Information There have been no events that are required to be reported under this Item. 27 Table of Contents Item 6. Exhibits 31.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101.INS XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 28 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. BOTS, Inc. Dated: November 29, 2021 /s/ Oleksandr Gordieiev By: Oleksandr Gordieiev Its: Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Dated: November 29, 2021 /s/ Oleksandr Gordieiev By: Oleksandr Gordieiev Its: Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) 29 Attachments Original Link

