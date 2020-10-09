Bots, Inc. is Raising up to $1 Million in Financing for Expansion of Operations

Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry announced today that it is concluding efforts to raise up to $1 million under a private placement to qualified accredited investors for the expansion of its operations.

"The fact that accredited investors are willing to invest in our company’s growth fuels us more than ever to deliver positive results. This capital raise will enable the company to diversify its portfolio without any toxic debt," said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots, Inc.

Recent Development Highlights:

The purpose of the capital raise is to support BOTS's plans for entering the rapidly growing robotics automation industry and the expansion of its cybersecurity division.

Bots Inc. has recently signed a deal with an Israeli based Cybersecurity Company. The Company is offering a portfolio of Cyber Security Services including cyber threat monitoring and analysis through Israel based operations centers, real-time monitoring, and industry-specific threat intelligence and incident response services.

APO Holdings LLC. who has funded multiple past projects of ours has also committed to another round of funding.

Paul Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Bots, Inc., concluded "We have lived by the mantra of no toxic debt and it has proven to be the right choice for our business development, and progress. We are excited about the future of BOTS and will continue to seek out additional opportunities to increase value for our shareholders."