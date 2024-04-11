(Alliance News) - Botswana Diamonds PLC said on Thursday that it had discovered a second significant anomaly at its KX36 deposit in the Kalahari.

Botswana Diamonds shares were down 13% to 0.35 pence each in London on Thursday.

In January, the African-focused explorer and project developer discovered an anomaly at its Botswanan site, which it believes could be up to 12 hectares in size.

Adjacent to this discovery a second anomaly, of approximately 6 hectares, has been identified.

Chair John Teeling said: "Both anomalies are close to our 100% owned KX36 diamond discovery, which is 3.5 hectares in size and contains an indicated and inferred estimate of 8.70 million carats. The anomalies need to be drilled."

The company is now conducting an environmental impact assessment as it prepares to drill five holes on the two anomalies in an upcoming drilling programme.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.