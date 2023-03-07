Botswana Insurance : ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
03/07/2023 | 10:25am EST
ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS
for the year ended 31 December 2022
Improving livelihoods
KEY FEATURES
GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2022
REVENUE
Net insurance premium income
2% to P3,01 billion
Net recurring premium income
é 1% to P1,79 billion
Revenue from contracts with customers
é 9% to P139 million
Value of new business
EARNINGS
Operating profit
é 132% to P408 million
Core earnings
é 138% to P481 million
Share of profit of associates
22% to P237 million
Profit attributable to equity holders
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)
é 7% to P38,5 billion
SOLVENCY
Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group subsidiaries is covered
7,7 times
(December 2021: 6,8 times)
DIVIDENDS
Paid as dividends during the year
P405 million
(December 2021: P195 million)
Final dividend proposed of net of tax
P285 million
(December 2021: P200 million)
Special dividend proposed net of tax
P251 million
(December 2021: nil)
As at
As at
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
P'000
P'000
ASSETS
Property and equipment
173 158
183 232
Intangible assets
101 197
107 076
Right-of-use assets
14 713
8 112
Investment property
12 260
10 160
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1 930 412
1 972 698
Long-term reinsurance assets
7 555
10 855
Non-current assets held for sale
99 988
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
15 411 628
15 385 244
- Bonds (Government, public authority, listed and unlisted corporates)
8 426 652
8 663 449
- Investment in property funds and companies
1 205 650
1 173 325
- Equity investments (local and foreign)
2 589 245
2 403 845
- Money market instruments
3 190 081
3 144 625
Loans at amortised cost
-
31 957
Insurance and other receivables
359 802
280 725
Deferred tax
2 016
-
Cash, deposits and similar securities
400 711
137 418
Total assets
18 513 440
18 127 477
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Stated capital
154 936
154 936
Non-distributable reserves
354 149
395 716
Retained earnings
3 017 472
2 781 611
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3 526 557
3 332 263
Non-controlling interests
22 428
18 728
Total equity
3 548 985
3 350 991
9% to P160 million
é 56% to P615 million
EMBEDDED VALUE
é 9% to P5,76 billion
(December 2021: P5,29 billion)
Return on group embedded value
é 16,9%
(December 2021: 11,3%)
Liabilities
Policyholder liabilities under insurance contracts
10 511 760
10 446 306
External investors in consolidated funds
3 619 273
3 635 183
Derivative instrument
37 259
42 366
Deferred tax liability
-
23 780
Lease liability
16 210
9 234
Insurance and other payables
750 518
616 587
Tax payable
26 246
3 441
Related party balances
3 189
1 589
Total equity and liabilities
18 513 440
18 127 477
1
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
GROUP CONSOLIDATED
INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Year to
Year to
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
P'000
P'000
Revenue
Net insurance premium income
3 010 585
3 084 928
Gross premium income - recurring
1 786 684
1 765 859
- single
1 306 569
1 373 364
Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers
(82 668)
(54 295)
Revenue from contracts with customers
138 753
127 760
Investment returns
742 926
173 532
Investment income
109 161
74 149
Interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR)
4 127
4 467
Other interest income
946 888
1 050 615
Fair value (losses)/gains from derivative instrument
(5 107)
39 966
Fair value gains/(losses) from external investors in consolidated funds
41 485
(23 007)
Net loss from financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss
(353 628)
(972 658)
Total revenue
3 892 264
3 386 220
Net insurance and investment contract benefits and claims
(2 351 686)
(2 277 887)
Gross insurance benefits and claims
(2 056 610)
(2 462 420)
Reinsurance claims
50 898
131 994
Change in liabilities under investment contracts
(281 820)
(349 195)
Change in policyholder liabilities under insurance contracts
(67 454)
403 330
Change in contract liabilities ceded to reinsurers
3 300
(1 596)
Expenses
(1 018 486)
(937 043)
Sales remuneration
(569 320)
(516 554)
Administration expenses
(442 859)
(417 915)
Finance cost on leases (IFRS 16)
(1 076)
(543)
Impairment losses
(5 231)
(2 031)
Profit before share of profit of associates joint ventures and other income
522 092
171 290
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
236 674
305 333
Profit before tax
758 766
476 623
Tax expense
(144 248)
(83 886)
Profit for the year
614 518
392 737
Profit attributable to:
- Equity holders of the parent
608 294
388 022
- Non-controlling interests
6 224
4 715
614 518
392 737
Earnings per share (thebe) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
- Basic
217
140
- Diluted
217
140
2
GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Year to
Year to
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
P'000
P'000
Profit for the year
614 518
392 737
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss (net of tax):
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(13 951)
125 130
Total comprehensive income for the year
600 567
517 867
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Equity holders of the parent
594 343
513 152
- Non-controlling interests
6 224
4 715
600 567
517 867
3
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Total
equity
attri-
Non-
butable
distri-
to equity
Non-
Stated
butable
Retained
holders of
controlling
Total
capital
reserves
earnings
the parent
interests
equity
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
As at 1 January 2021
Opening balances
154 936
243 967
2 585 714
2 984 617
25 228
3 009 845
Profit for the year
-
-
388 022
388 022
4 715
392 737
Foreign currency translation
reserve movement
-
125 130
-
125 130
-
125 130
Dividend paid
-
-
(183 541)
(183 541)
(11 215)
(194 756)
Transfers from retained earnings
to non-distributable reserves
-
19 542
(19 542)
-
-
-
Other movement in reserves
-
7 077
10 958
18 035
-
18 035
Balances as
at 31 December 2021
154 936
395 716
2 781 611
3 332 263
18 728
3 350 991
Profit for the year
-
-
608 294
608 294
6 224
614 518
Foreign currency translation
reserve movement
-
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
Dividend paid
-
-
(402 440)
(402 440)
(2 524)
(404 964)
Transfer from non-distributable
reserves to retained earnings
-
(33 948)
33 948
-
-
-
Other movement in reserves
-
6 332
(3 941)
2 391
-
2 391
Balances as at
31 December 2022
154 936
354 149
3 017 472
3 526 557
22 428
3 548 985
GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Year to
Year to
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
P'000
P'000
Net cash flows from operating activities
630 895
1 770 239
Cash generated from operations
631 093
1 477 887
Interest received
295 053
396 008
Dividend received from equity investments
70 791
28 172
Dividend received from associates and joint ventures
149 844
147 304
Interest expense on leases (IFRS 16)
(1 076)
(543)
Tax paid
(109 844)
(83 833)
Dividend paid
(404 964)
(194 756)
Net cash flows utilised in investing activities
(362 938)
(1 867 020)
Purchase of property and equipment
(6 652)
(16 424)
Purchase of computer software
(5 201)
(18 496)
Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries
-
4 151
Acquisition of property investments
(39 091)
(122 215)
Net purchases and withdrawals of Bonds
(54 242)
(720 361)
(Purchase)/withdrawal of equity investments
(247 282)
90 463
Net purchases and withdrawals of Money market instruments
(45 787)
(1 090 138)
Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost
35 317
6 000
Net cash flows from financing activities
(4 664)
(5 438)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
(5 781)
(5 438)
Purchase of treasury shares
1 117
-
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
263 293
(102 219)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
137 418
239 637
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
400 711
137 418
4
5
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE
DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE
The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the company excluding the value attributable to future new business and the value attributable to minority interests. The embedded value comprises:
the value of the shareholders' net assets
fair value adjustments and
the value of in-force business.
The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax profits arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.
The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax profits at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year to 31 December 2022, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.
Embedded value results for the year ended 31 December 2022:
Year to
Year to
31 Dec
31 Dec
2022
2021
Embedded value results
P'000
P'000
Shareholders' net assets after fair value adjustments
3 464 538
3 280 688
Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill
3 464 538
3 280 688
Value of in-force
2 294 753
2 011 389
Value before cost of capital
1 910 101
1 852 166
Fair value adjustments1
519 774
367 914
Cost of capital
(135 122)
(208 691)
Embedded value at the end of the year
5 759 291
5 292 077
Embedded value at the beginning of the year1
5 292 077
4 781 823
Required capital
447 951
481 899
Required capital cover
7.70
6.80
Embedded value per share (Pula)
20.40
18.70
Embedded value earnings
892 628
539 930
Change in embedded value
467 214
510 253
Movement in capital
22 974
(153 864)
Dividends paid
402 440
183 541
Return on embedded value (%)
16,9
11,3
Year to
Year to
31 Dec
31 Dec
2022
2021
Embedded value results
P'000
P'000
These earnings can be analysed as follows:
Expected return on life business in force
209 011
186 048
Value of new business
176 198
189 889
Value at point of sale
160 274
175 818
Expected return to the end of the year
15 924
14 071
Operating experience variances
103 876
(152 170)
Mortality/morbidity
100 607
(226 735)
Persistency
(10 115)
33 958
Expenses
(7 037)
24 547
Other
20 421
16 060
Operating assumption changes
(76 972)
(118 990)
Mortality/morbidity
(41 109)
(99 509)
Persistency
(6 911)
(27 757)
Expenses
(10 673)
(15 054)
Other
(18 279)
23 330
Embedded value earnings from operations
412 113
104 777
Investment variances
82 605
(20 523)
Economic assumption changes
(17 524)
27 256
Embedded value earnings from covered business
477 194
111 510
Return on shareholders' assets
263 576
296 256
Investment returns
15 198
(43)
Net profit non-life operations
248 378
296 299
Change in shareholders' fund adjustments
151 859
132 164
Changes in treasury share adjustments
(640)
(3 091)
Movement in fair value of incentive scheme shares
13 991
(3 114)
Movement in present value of holding company expenses
(7 974)
(3 049)
Movement in other net worth adjustments
146 482
141 418
Embedded value earnings
892 629
539 930
6
7
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:24:02 UTC.