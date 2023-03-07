Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIHL   BW0000000033

BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BIHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
17.76 BWP    0.00%
10:25aBotswana Insurance : Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of botswana insurance holdings limited
PU
10:25aBotswana Insurance : Abridged audited group results for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
08:54aBotswana Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR. CHANDRAKANT CHAUHAN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Botswana Insurance : ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

03/07/2023 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Improving livelihoods

KEY FEATURES

GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2022

REVENUE

Net insurance premium income

2% to P3,01 billion

Net recurring premium income

é 1% to P1,79 billion

Revenue from contracts with customers

é 9% to P139 million

Value of new business

EARNINGS

Operating profit

é 132% to P408 million

Core earnings

é 138% to P481 million

Share of profit of associates

22% to P237 million

Profit attributable to equity holders

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)

é 7% to P38,5 billion

SOLVENCY

Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group subsidiaries is covered

7,7 times

(December 2021: 6,8 times)

DIVIDENDS

Paid as dividends during the year

P405 million

(December 2021: P195 million)

Final dividend proposed of net of tax

P285 million

(December 2021: P200 million)

Special dividend proposed net of tax

P251 million

(December 2021: nil)

As at

As at

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

P'000

P'000

ASSETS

Property and equipment

173 158

183 232

Intangible assets

101 197

107 076

Right-of-use assets

14 713

8 112

Investment property

12 260

10 160

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1 930 412

1 972 698

Long-term reinsurance assets

7 555

10 855

Non-current assets held for sale

99 988

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

15 411 628

15 385 244

-  Bonds (Government, public authority, listed and unlisted corporates)

8 426 652

8 663 449

-  Investment in property funds and companies

1 205 650

1 173 325

-  Equity investments (local and foreign)

2 589 245

2 403 845

-  Money market instruments

3 190 081

3 144 625

Loans at amortised cost

-

31 957

Insurance and other receivables

359 802

280 725

Deferred tax

2 016

-

Cash, deposits and similar securities

400 711

137 418

Total assets

18 513 440

18 127 477

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Stated capital

154 936

154 936

Non-distributable reserves

354 149

395 716

Retained earnings

3 017 472

2 781 611

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

3 526 557

3 332 263

Non-controlling interests

22 428

18 728

Total equity

3 548 985

3 350 991

9% to P160 million

é 56% to P615 million

EMBEDDED VALUE

é 9% to P5,76 billion

(December 2021: P5,29 billion)

Return on group embedded value

é 16,9%

(December 2021: 11,3%)

Liabilities

Policyholder liabilities under insurance contracts

10 511 760

10 446 306

External investors in consolidated funds

3 619 273

3 635 183

Derivative instrument

37 259

42 366

Deferred tax liability

-

23 780

Lease liability

16 210

9 234

Insurance and other payables

750 518

616 587

Tax payable

26 246

3 441

Related party balances

3 189

1 589

Total equity and liabilities

18 513 440

18 127 477

1

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

GROUP CONSOLIDATED

INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Year to

Year to

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

P'000

P'000

Revenue

Net insurance premium income

3 010 585

3 084 928

Gross premium income -  recurring

1 786 684

1 765 859

-  single

1 306 569

1 373 364

Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers

(82 668)

(54 295)

Revenue from contracts with customers

138 753

127 760

Investment returns

742 926

173 532

Investment income

109 161

74 149

Interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR)

4 127

4 467

Other interest income

946 888

1 050 615

Fair value (losses)/gains from derivative instrument

(5 107)

39 966

Fair value gains/(losses) from external investors in consolidated funds

41 485

(23 007)

Net loss from financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

(353 628)

(972 658)

Total revenue

3 892 264

3 386 220

Net insurance and investment contract benefits and claims

(2 351 686)

(2 277 887)

Gross insurance benefits and claims

(2 056 610)

(2 462 420)

Reinsurance claims

50 898

131 994

Change in liabilities under investment contracts

(281 820)

(349 195)

Change in policyholder liabilities under insurance contracts

(67 454)

403 330

Change in contract liabilities ceded to reinsurers

3 300

(1 596)

Expenses

(1 018 486)

(937 043)

Sales remuneration

(569 320)

(516 554)

Administration expenses

(442 859)

(417 915)

Finance cost on leases (IFRS 16)

(1 076)

(543)

Impairment losses

(5 231)

(2 031)

Profit before share of profit of associates joint ventures and other income

522 092

171 290

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

236 674

305 333

Profit before tax

758 766

476 623

Tax expense

(144 248)

(83 886)

Profit for the year

614 518

392 737

Profit attributable to:

-  Equity holders of the parent

608 294

388 022

- Non-controlling interests

6 224

4 715

614 518

392 737

Earnings per share (thebe) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

-  Basic

217

140

-  Diluted

217

140

2

GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Year to

Year to

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

P'000

P'000

Profit for the year

614 518

392 737

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss (net of tax):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(13 951)

125 130

Total comprehensive income for the year

600 567

517 867

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

-  Equity holders of the parent

594 343

513 152

- Non-controlling interests

6 224

4 715

600 567

517 867

3

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Total

equity

attri-

Non-

butable

distri-

to equity

Non-

Stated

butable

Retained

holders of

controlling

Total

capital

reserves

earnings

the parent

interests

equity

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

As at 1 January 2021

Opening balances

154 936

243 967

2 585 714

2 984 617

25 228

3 009 845

Profit for the year

-

-

388 022

388 022

4 715

392 737

Foreign currency translation

reserve movement

-

125 130

-

125 130

-

125 130

Dividend paid

-

-

(183 541)

(183 541)

(11 215)

(194 756)

Transfers from retained earnings

to non-distributable reserves

-

19 542

(19 542)

-

-

-

Other movement in reserves

-

7 077

10 958

18 035

-

18 035

Balances as

at 31 December 2021

154 936

395 716

2 781 611

3 332 263

18 728

3 350 991

Profit for the year

-

-

608 294

608 294

6 224

614 518

Foreign currency translation

reserve movement

-

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

Dividend paid

-

-

(402 440)

(402 440)

(2 524)

(404 964)

Transfer from non-distributable

reserves to retained earnings

-

(33 948)

33 948

-

-

-

Other movement in reserves

-

6 332

(3 941)

2 391

-

2 391

Balances as at

31 December 2022

154 936

354 149

3 017 472

3 526 557

22 428

3 548 985

GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Year to

Year to

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

P'000

P'000

Net cash flows from operating activities

630 895

1 770 239

Cash generated from operations

631 093

1 477 887

Interest received

295 053

396 008

Dividend received from equity investments

70 791

28 172

Dividend received from associates and joint ventures

149 844

147 304

Interest expense on leases (IFRS 16)

(1 076)

(543)

Tax paid

(109 844)

(83 833)

Dividend paid

(404 964)

(194 756)

Net cash flows utilised in investing activities

(362 938)

(1 867 020)

Purchase of property and equipment

(6 652)

(16 424)

Purchase of computer software

(5 201)

(18 496)

Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries

-

4 151

Acquisition of property investments

(39 091)

(122 215)

Net purchases and withdrawals of Bonds

(54 242)

(720 361)

(Purchase)/withdrawal of equity investments

(247 282)

90 463

Net purchases and withdrawals of Money market instruments

(45 787)

(1 090 138)

Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost

35 317

6 000

Net cash flows from financing activities

(4 664)

(5 438)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

(5 781)

(5 438)

Purchase of treasury shares

1 117

-

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

263 293

(102 219)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

137 418

239 637

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

400 711

137 418

4

5

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE

DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE

The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the company excluding the value attributable to future new business and the value attributable to minority interests. The embedded value comprises:

  • the value of the shareholders' net assets
  • fair value adjustments and
  • the value of in-force business.

The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax profits arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.

The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax profits at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year to 31 December 2022, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.

Embedded value results for the year ended 31 December 2022:

Year to

Year to

31 Dec

31 Dec

2022

2021

Embedded value results

P'000

P'000

Shareholders' net assets after fair value adjustments

3 464 538

3 280 688

Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill

3 464 538

3 280 688

Value of in-force

2 294 753

2 011 389

Value before cost of capital

1 910 101

1 852 166

Fair value adjustments1

519 774

367 914

Cost of capital

(135 122)

(208 691)

Embedded value at the end of the year

5 759 291

5 292 077

Embedded value at the beginning of the year1

5 292 077

4 781 823

Required capital

447 951

481 899

Required capital cover

7.70

6.80

Embedded value per share (Pula)

20.40

18.70

Embedded value earnings

892 628

539 930

Change in embedded value

467 214

510 253

Movement in capital

22 974

(153 864)

Dividends paid

402 440

183 541

Return on embedded value (%)

16,9

11,3

Year to

Year to

31 Dec

31 Dec

2022

2021

Embedded value results

P'000

P'000

These earnings can be analysed as follows:

Expected return on life business in force

209 011

186 048

Value of new business

176 198

189 889

Value at point of sale

160 274

175 818

Expected return to the end of the year

15 924

14 071

Operating experience variances

103 876

(152 170)

Mortality/morbidity

100 607

(226 735)

Persistency

(10 115)

33 958

Expenses

(7 037)

24 547

Other

20 421

16 060

Operating assumption changes

(76 972)

(118 990)

Mortality/morbidity

(41 109)

(99 509)

Persistency

(6 911)

(27 757)

Expenses

(10 673)

(15 054)

Other

(18 279)

23 330

Embedded value earnings from operations

412 113

104 777

Investment variances

82 605

(20 523)

Economic assumption changes

(17 524)

27 256

Embedded value earnings from covered business

477 194

111 510

Return on shareholders' assets

263 576

296 256

Investment returns

15 198

(43)

Net profit non-life operations

248 378

296 299

Change in shareholders' fund adjustments

151 859

132 164

Changes in treasury share adjustments

(640)

(3 091)

Movement in fair value of incentive scheme shares

13 991

(3 114)

Movement in present value of holding company expenses

(7 974)

(3 049)

Movement in other net worth adjustments

146 482

141 418

Embedded value earnings

892 629

539 930

6

7

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:25aBotswana Insurance : Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of botswana insuranc..
PU
10:25aBotswana Insurance : Abridged audited group results for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
08:54aBotswana Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR. CHANDRAKANT CHAUHAN
PU
02/17Botswana Insurance : Trading statement
PU
02/07Botswana Insurance : Bihl notice to shareholders
PU
2022Botswana Insurance : Bihl closed period announcement
PU
2022Botswana Insurance : Director's dealing in shares
PU
2022Botswana Insurance : Director's dealing in shares
PU
2022Botswana Insurance : Abridged unaudited group financial results for the period ended 30 ju..
PU
2022Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Resolves Final Dividend Payable on 21 October 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 386 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 388 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net cash 2021 128 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 5 015 M 379 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kudakwashe Mukushi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mahube Chilisana Mpugwa Chairman
John Hinchliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Chandrakanth D. Chauhan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.28%379
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY8.13%136 825
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.17%128 450
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED3.43%121 411
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.14.23%35 306
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.00%31 099