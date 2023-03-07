Botswana Insurance : ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 03/07/2023 | 10:25am EST Send by mail :

ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 Improving livelihoods KEY FEATURES GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2022 REVENUE Net insurance premium income  2% to P3,01 billion Net recurring premium income é 1% to P1,79 billion Revenue from contracts with customers é 9% to P139 million Value of new business EARNINGS Operating profit é 132% to P408 million Core earnings é 138% to P481 million Share of profit of associates  22% to P237 million Profit attributable to equity holders ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) é 7% to P38,5 billion SOLVENCY Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group subsidiaries is covered 7,7 times (December 2021: 6,8 times) DIVIDENDS Paid as dividends during the year P405 million (December 2021: P195 million) Final dividend proposed of net of tax P285 million (December 2021: P200 million) Special dividend proposed net of tax P251 million (December 2021: nil) As at As at 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 P'000 P'000 ASSETS Property and equipment 173 158 183 232 Intangible assets 101 197 107 076 Right-of-use assets 14 713 8 112 Investment property 12 260 10 160 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1 930 412 1 972 698 Long-term reinsurance assets 7 555 10 855 Non-current assets held for sale 99 988 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15 411 628 15 385 244 - Bonds (Government, public authority, listed and unlisted corporates) 8 426 652 8 663 449 - Investment in property funds and companies 1 205 650 1 173 325 - Equity investments (local and foreign) 2 589 245 2 403 845 - Money market instruments 3 190 081 3 144 625 Loans at amortised cost - 31 957 Insurance and other receivables 359 802 280 725 Deferred tax 2 016 - Cash, deposits and similar securities 400 711 137 418 Total assets 18 513 440 18 127 477 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Stated capital 154 936 154 936 Non-distributable reserves 354 149 395 716 Retained earnings 3 017 472 2 781 611 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3 526 557 3 332 263 Non-controlling interests 22 428 18 728 Total equity 3 548 985 3 350 991  9% to P160 million é 56% to P615 million EMBEDDED VALUE é 9% to P5,76 billion (December 2021: P5,29 billion) Return on group embedded value é 16,9% (December 2021: 11,3%) Liabilities Policyholder liabilities under insurance contracts 10 511 760 10 446 306 External investors in consolidated funds 3 619 273 3 635 183 Derivative instrument 37 259 42 366 Deferred tax liability - 23 780 Lease liability 16 210 9 234 Insurance and other payables 750 518 616 587 Tax payable 26 246 3 441 Related party balances 3 189 1 589 Total equity and liabilities 18 513 440 18 127 477 1 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 31 December 2022 Year to Year to 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 P'000 P'000 Revenue Net insurance premium income 3 010 585 3 084 928 Gross premium income - recurring 1 786 684 1 765 859 - single 1 306 569 1 373 364 Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers (82 668) (54 295) Revenue from contracts with customers 138 753 127 760 Investment returns 742 926 173 532 Investment income 109 161 74 149 Interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR) 4 127 4 467 Other interest income 946 888 1 050 615 Fair value (losses)/gains from derivative instrument (5 107) 39 966 Fair value gains/(losses) from external investors in consolidated funds 41 485 (23 007) Net loss from financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss (353 628) (972 658) Total revenue 3 892 264 3 386 220 Net insurance and investment contract benefits and claims (2 351 686) (2 277 887) Gross insurance benefits and claims (2 056 610) (2 462 420) Reinsurance claims 50 898 131 994 Change in liabilities under investment contracts (281 820) (349 195) Change in policyholder liabilities under insurance contracts (67 454) 403 330 Change in contract liabilities ceded to reinsurers 3 300 (1 596) Expenses (1 018 486) (937 043) Sales remuneration (569 320) (516 554) Administration expenses (442 859) (417 915) Finance cost on leases (IFRS 16) (1 076) (543) Impairment losses (5 231) (2 031) Profit before share of profit of associates joint ventures and other income 522 092 171 290 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 236 674 305 333 Profit before tax 758 766 476 623 Tax expense (144 248) (83 886) Profit for the year 614 518 392 737 Profit attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 608 294 388 022 - Non-controlling interests 6 224 4 715 614 518 392 737 Earnings per share (thebe) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent - Basic 217 140 - Diluted 217 140 2 GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2022 Year to Year to 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 P'000 P'000 Profit for the year 614 518 392 737 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (13 951) 125 130 Total comprehensive income for the year 600 567 517 867 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 594 343 513 152 - Non-controlling interests 6 224 4 715 600 567 517 867 3 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2022 Total equity attri- Non- butable distri- to equity Non- Stated butable Retained holders of controlling Total capital reserves earnings the parent interests equity P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 As at 1 January 2021 Opening balances 154 936 243 967 2 585 714 2 984 617 25 228 3 009 845 Profit for the year - - 388 022 388 022 4 715 392 737 Foreign currency translation reserve movement - 125 130 - 125 130 - 125 130 Dividend paid - - (183 541) (183 541) (11 215) (194 756) Transfers from retained earnings to non-distributable reserves - 19 542 (19 542) - - - Other movement in reserves - 7 077 10 958 18 035 - 18 035 Balances as at 31 December 2021 154 936 395 716 2 781 611 3 332 263 18 728 3 350 991 Profit for the year - - 608 294 608 294 6 224 614 518 Foreign currency translation reserve movement - (13 951) - (13 951) - (13 951) Dividend paid - - (402 440) (402 440) (2 524) (404 964) Transfer from non-distributable reserves to retained earnings - (33 948) 33 948 - - - Other movement in reserves - 6 332 (3 941) 2 391 - 2 391 Balances as at 31 December 2022 154 936 354 149 3 017 472 3 526 557 22 428 3 548 985 GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2022 Year to Year to 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 P'000 P'000 Net cash flows from operating activities 630 895 1 770 239 Cash generated from operations 631 093 1 477 887 Interest received 295 053 396 008 Dividend received from equity investments 70 791 28 172 Dividend received from associates and joint ventures 149 844 147 304 Interest expense on leases (IFRS 16) (1 076) (543) Tax paid (109 844) (83 833) Dividend paid (404 964) (194 756) Net cash flows utilised in investing activities (362 938) (1 867 020) Purchase of property and equipment (6 652) (16 424) Purchase of computer software (5 201) (18 496) Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries - 4 151 Acquisition of property investments (39 091) (122 215) Net purchases and withdrawals of Bonds (54 242) (720 361) (Purchase)/withdrawal of equity investments (247 282) 90 463 Net purchases and withdrawals of Money market instruments (45 787) (1 090 138) Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost 35 317 6 000 Net cash flows from financing activities (4 664) (5 438) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (IFRS 16) (5 781) (5 438) Purchase of treasury shares 1 117 - Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 263 293 (102 219) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 137 418 239 637 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 400 711 137 418 4 5 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the company excluding the value attributable to future new business and the value attributable to minority interests. The embedded value comprises: the value of the shareholders' net assets

fair value adjustments and

the value of in-force business. The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax profits arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business. The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax profits at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year to 31 December 2022, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business. Embedded value results for the year ended 31 December 2022: Year to Year to 31 Dec 31 Dec 2022 2021 Embedded value results P'000 P'000 Shareholders' net assets after fair value adjustments 3 464 538 3 280 688 Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill 3 464 538 3 280 688 Value of in-force 2 294 753 2 011 389 Value before cost of capital 1 910 101 1 852 166 Fair value adjustments1 519 774 367 914 Cost of capital (135 122) (208 691) Embedded value at the end of the year 5 759 291 5 292 077 Embedded value at the beginning of the year1 5 292 077 4 781 823 Required capital 447 951 481 899 Required capital cover 7.70 6.80 Embedded value per share (Pula) 20.40 18.70 Embedded value earnings 892 628 539 930 Change in embedded value 467 214 510 253 Movement in capital 22 974 (153 864) Dividends paid 402 440 183 541 Return on embedded value (%) 16,9 11,3 Year to Year to 31 Dec 31 Dec 2022 2021 Embedded value results P'000 P'000 These earnings can be analysed as follows: Expected return on life business in force 209 011 186 048 Value of new business 176 198 189 889 Value at point of sale 160 274 175 818 Expected return to the end of the year 15 924 14 071 Operating experience variances 103 876 (152 170) Mortality/morbidity 100 607 (226 735) Persistency (10 115) 33 958 Expenses (7 037) 24 547 Other 20 421 16 060 Operating assumption changes (76 972) (118 990) Mortality/morbidity (41 109) (99 509) Persistency (6 911) (27 757) Expenses (10 673) (15 054) Other (18 279) 23 330 Embedded value earnings from operations 412 113 104 777 Investment variances 82 605 (20 523) Economic assumption changes (17 524) 27 256 Embedded value earnings from covered business 477 194 111 510 Return on shareholders' assets 263 576 296 256 Investment returns 15 198 (43) Net profit non-life operations 248 378 296 299 Change in shareholders' fund adjustments 151 859 132 164 Changes in treasury share adjustments (640) (3 091) Movement in fair value of incentive scheme shares 13 991 (3 114) Movement in present value of holding company expenses (7 974) (3 049) Movement in other net worth adjustments 146 482 141 418 Embedded value earnings 892 629 539 930 6 7 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 BIHL ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

