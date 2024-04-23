Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATION OF MR. AYMAN MOHAMED ELWAN

MASSOUD HEGAZY

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, BIHL Group wishes to inform its shareholders and other stakeholders of the resignation of Mr. Ayman Mohamed Elwan Massoud Hegazy from the Board of Directors of the Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited effective 21 April 2024.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Ayman Mohamed Elwan Massoud Hegazy or his invaluable contribution to the BIHL Group and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

By Order of the Board