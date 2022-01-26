Botswana Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT – APPOINTMENT OF MR. MAHUBE MPUGWA AS ACTING CHAIRPERSON OF THE BIHL BOARD

Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

ANNOUNCEMENT - APPOINTMENT OF MR. MAHUBE MPUGWA AS

ACTING CHAIRPERSON OF THE BIHL BOARD

The Board hereby announces the appointment of Mr. Mahube Mpugwa as the acting chairperson of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Board effective 1st January 2022.

Mr. Mahube is an MBA graduate from Strathclyde University and a BA (Hons) degree holder from the University of Windsor, Canada. He has an extensive experience as a business enterprise leader, having been the Executive Director and General Manager of one of the leading oil company in Botswana for 12 years and a member of various Boards in different industries.

Mr Mpugwa is currently also a member of a subsidiary board within BIHL. The Board is confident that his wealth of experience and passion for the financial service sector will be invaluable to the BIHL Board

By Order of the Board