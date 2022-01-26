Log in
    BIHL   BW0000000033

BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BIHL)
Botswana Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT – APPOINTMENT OF MR. MAHUBE MPUGWA AS ACTING CHAIRPERSON OF THE BIHL BOARD

01/26/2022 | 09:37am EST
Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

ANNOUNCEMENT - APPOINTMENT OF MR. MAHUBE MPUGWA AS

ACTING CHAIRPERSON OF THE BIHL BOARD

The Board hereby announces the appointment of Mr. Mahube Mpugwa as the acting chairperson of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Board effective 1st January 2022.

Mr. Mahube is an MBA graduate from Strathclyde University and a BA (Hons) degree holder from the University of Windsor, Canada. He has an extensive experience as a business enterprise leader, having been the Executive Director and General Manager of one of the leading oil company in Botswana for 12 years and a member of various Boards in different industries.

Mr Mpugwa is currently also a member of a subsidiary board within BIHL. The Board is confident that his wealth of experience and passion for the financial service sector will be invaluable to the BIHL Board

By Order of the Board

26 January 2022

Sponsoring broker

Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 285 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2020 532 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net cash 2020 223 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,29x
Yield 2020 6,97%
Capitalization 4 941 M 427 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float -
Chart BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kudakwashe Mukushi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Batsho Pamela Dambe-Groth Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hinchliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahube Chilisana Mpugwa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%427
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.9.88%145 500
AIA GROUP LIMITED8.59%132 284
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED7.59%107 262
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.11%37 832
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.05%36 427