Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

ANNOUNCEMENT - NEW APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD

The BIHL Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mustafa Sachak. He is joining the board as a non-executive director effective 28th July 2023.

Mr. Sachak has over 37 years of work experience in the engineering and financial services industries including the management and operational leadership of publicly listed regional conglomerates. He has championed expansion of struggling businesses in very difficult environments resulting in growth, profitability and market leading position.

Mr. Sachak holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from University College London, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Florida Atlantic University and a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University.

The Board is confident that his wealth of experience will be invaluable to the BIHL Board.

By Order of the Board