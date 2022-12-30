Botswana Insurance : BIHL CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

TO: ALL BIHL STAKEHOLDERS FROM: GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY NOTICE: BIHL CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT DATE: 30 December 2022

Dear All,

The preparation for the BIHL December 2022 full year results has started and it is expected to continue until 7 March 2023 where after the results will be published.

In line with good corporate governance and in compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange rules, BIHL declares a closed period effective 1 January 2023 to 7 March 2023.

During this period, members of the BIHL Board and staff of BIHL are expected to refrain from carrying out any transaction related to the BIHL shares as it could be implied that they were aware of unpublished price sensitive information. Unpublished price sensitive information is information affecting the company, which if released, is likely to materially affect the company's share price.

Members of the BIHL Board and BIHL staff are therefore expected to have finalised their dealings in the BIHL shares by December 30, 2022. It is anticipated that the results will be published on or before 8 March 2023, after which normal trading will resume.