Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIHL   BW0000000033

BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BIHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
17.71 BWP    0.00%
08:22aBotswana Insurance : Bihl closed period announcement
PU
12/16Botswana Insurance : Director's dealing in shares
PU
09/22Botswana Insurance : Director's dealing in shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Botswana Insurance : BIHL CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO:

ALL BIHL STAKEHOLDERS

FROM:

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

NOTICE:

BIHL CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE:

30 December 2022

Dear All,

The preparation for the BIHL December 2022 full year results has started and it is expected to continue until 7 March 2023 where after the results will be published.

In line with good corporate governance and in compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange rules, BIHL declares a closed period effective 1 January 2023 to 7 March 2023.

During this period, members of the BIHL Board and staff of BIHL are expected to refrain from carrying out any transaction related to the BIHL shares as it could be implied that they were aware of unpublished price sensitive information. Unpublished price sensitive information is information affecting the company, which if released, is likely to materially affect the company's share price.

Members of the BIHL Board and BIHL staff are therefore expected to have finalised their dealings in the BIHL shares by December 30, 2022. It is anticipated that the results will be published on or before 8 March 2023, after which normal trading will resume.

This notice is also circulated to all the brokers and transfer secretaries to ensure

compliance.

Sincerely

hn

Haig Ndzinge

Group Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:18:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:22aBotswana Insurance : Bihl closed period announcement
PU
12/16Botswana Insurance : Director's dealing in shares
PU
09/22Botswana Insurance : Director's dealing in shares
PU
08/31Botswana Insurance : Abridged unaudited group financial results for the period ended 30 ju..
PU
08/31Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Resolves Final Dividend Payable on 21 October 2022
CI
08/31Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
08/23BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED : 2nd quarter re..
CO
08/05Botswana Insurance : Bihl notice to shareholders
PU
07/06Botswana Insurance : Results of the thirtieth annual general meeting of shareholders held ..
PU
07/05Botswana Insurance : Bihl closed period announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 386 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 388 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net cash 2021 128 M 10,00 M 10,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 5 001 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kudakwashe Mukushi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mahube Chilisana Mpugwa Chairman
John Hinchliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Chandrakanth D. Chauhan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.20%390
AIA GROUP LIMITED8.27%128 050
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-9.71%127 140
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.08%122 291
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.98%29 570
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.49%29 216