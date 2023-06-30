BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED (BIHL) (Incorporated in Botswana on 21 November 1990) (Registration number: BW00000798601)

Share code: BIHL and ISIN BW 000 000 0033 (BIHL or the Company or the Group)

BIHL CLOSED

PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

Dear All,

The preparation for the BIHL June 2023 half year results has started and it is expected to continue until August 30, 2023 where after the results will be published.

In line with good corporate governance and in compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange rules, BIHL declares a closed period from July 01, 2023 to August 30, 2023.

During this period, members of the BIHL Board and staff of BIHL are expected to have finalised all their share dealings in BIHL shares as it could be implied that they were aware of unpublished price sensitive information. Unpublished price sensitive information is information affecting the company, which if released, is likely to materially affect the company's share price.

Members of the BIHL Board and BIHL staff are therefore expected to have finalised their share dealings in BIHL shares by June 30, 2023. It is anticipated that the results will be published on or before August 30, 2023. Any changes will be communicated in writing.

This notice is also circulated to all the brokers and transfer secretaries to ensure compliance.

Sincerely

Haig Ndzinge

Group Company Secretary