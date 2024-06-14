ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS

for the year ended 31 December 2023

REVENUE

Net insurance service result increased by

é 3% to P286 million

Revenue from contracts with customers increased by

é 14% to P296 million

Investment service result increased from

a loss of

P121 million to a positive result of é P315 million

Value of new business decreased by

12% to P140 million

EARNINGS

Operating profit

Core earnings

increased by

increased by

é 

é 

257% to

195% to

P801 million

P873 million

Share of profit of

Profit attributable to equity

associates decreased by

holders increased by

é 

64% to

74% to

P79 million

P774 million

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)

increased by

é 16% to P44 billion

SOLVENCY

Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered

7 times

(Dec 2022: 7,7 times)

DIVIDENDS

Paid as dividends during the 2023 financial year

P753 million

(Dec 2022: P402 million)

Made up of:

Interim dividend

P218 million

Final dividend

P285 million

Special dividend

P251 million

Final dividend proposed (not subject to tax)

P313 million

(Dec 2022: P285 million)

GROUP EQUITY VALUE

Decreased by

Return on group equity

value decreased to

7% to

P5,38 billion

8,3%

(Dec 2022:

(Dec 2022

P5,76 billion)

restated: 16,9%)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2023

31 Dec

Restated1, 2

Restated1,2

31 Dec

1 Jan

2023

2022

2022

P'000

P'000

P'000

ASSETS

Property and equipment

170 052

173 158

183 232

Intangible assets

97 247

101 197

107 076

Right-of-use assets

11 879

14 713

8 112

Investment property

26 480

12 260

10 160

Investments in associates

and joint ventures

1 758 469

1 910 194

1 972 698

Long-term reinsurance assets

17 874

10 271

11 882

Insurance contract assets

612 935

553 701

582 812

Non-current asset held for sale

-

99 988

-

Financial assets at fair value

14 935 316

15 411 628

15 385 244

through profit or loss

Bonds

8 543 705

8 426 652

8 663 449

Investment in property funds

and companies

1 277 962

1 205 650

1 173 325

Equity investments (local and

foreign)

3 040 954

2 589 245

2 403 845

Money market instruments

2 072 695

3 190 081

3 144 625

Loans at amortised cost

-

-

31 957

Other receivables

135 632

186 940

135 798

Cash and cash equivalents

170 583

400 711

137 418

Total assets

17 936 467

18 874 761

18 566 389

EQUITY AND

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Non-

Total equity

attributable to

Non-

Stated

distributable

Retained

equity holders

controlling

capital

reserves

earnings

of the parent

interest

Total equity

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

Balance as at 31 December 2021

154 936

395 716

2 781 611

3 332 263

18 728

3 350 991

IFRS 17 transition adjustment2

-

-

408 154

408 154

-

408 154

Balance as at 1 January 2022 restated2

154 936

395 716

3 189 765

3 740 417

18 728

3 759 145

Profit for the year1

-

-

442 578

442 578

6 224

448 802

Foreign currency translation reserve movement

-

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

Share-based payment expense

-

5 215

-

5 215

-

5 215

Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/disposed

-

1 117

-

1 117

-

1 117

Dividend paid

-

-

(402 440)

(402 440)

(2 524)

(404 964)

Transfers from non-distributable reserves to retained

earnings

-

(33 948)

33 948

-

-

-

Other movements in reserves

-

(3 941)

3 840

(101)

-

(101)

Balance as at 31 December 2022 restated1

154 936

350 208

3 267 691

3 772 835

22 428

3 795 263

Profit for the year

-

-

773 953

773 953

7 570

781 523

Foreign currency translation reserve movement

-

(170 662)

-

(170 662)

-

(170 662)

Share-based payment expense

-

5 168

-

5 168

-

5 168

Transfer from retained income/(Transfer to statutory reserve)

-

9 461

(9 461)

-

-

-

Transfer to retained income from share-based reserve

-

(29 199)

29 199

-

-

-

Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/disposed

-

(8 601)

(2 459)

(11 060)

-

(11 060)

New shares issued

50 000

(50 000)

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid

-

-

(753 930)

(753 930)

(6 247)

(760 177)

Other movements in reserves

-

-

(2 263)

(2 263)

-

(2 263)

Balance as at 31 December 2023

204 936

106 375

3 302 730

3 614 041

23 751

3 637 792

  1. Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
  2. Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.

COMMENTARY

ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The year 2023 began with a lot of uncertainty regarding inflation and interest rates across the globe which negatively impacted investment markets. As the year progressed it became increasingly clear that the pressures on central banks to raise interest rates further had substantially reduced. These indications of slowing inflation and a cooling labour market led market participants to price in an accelerated path of rate cuts for 2024, prompting a broad rally across the global bond market. This saw significant investment returns accruing in offshore portfolios as the year ended.

Locally, the new Pension Fund Investment Rules (PFR2), which came into effect in 2023, were a topical theme throughout the year, leading to an increase in banking sector liquidity towards the end of the year as pension funds began the process of repatriating their funds onshore. The risk of asset bubbles remains prevalent, with the property market seemingly having begun heating up from a pricing perspective.

Following its December 2023 meeting, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 25-basis points rate cut in the Monetary Policy Rate (MoPR) to 2,40%. The announcement came as a surprise to market players as the consensus expectation was that the MPC would maintain a steady hand and keep the rate unchanged.

Botswana's real GDP grew by 3,2% in Q3 2023, down from 6,3% registered in the same quarter in the previous year negatively impacted by weaker performance from the mining sector.

Accounting policies and presentation

The accounting policies adopted for the year comply in all material respects with IFRS Accounting standards (formerly IFRS® 'International Financial Reporting Standards' and are presented in the manner required by the Insurance Industry Act, 2015. These policies are consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for the new accounting policies adopted by the group on Insurance Contracts as necessitated by the new IFRS 17 standard.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Analysis of earnings

Year to

Restated

Year to

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

%

LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to

equity holders of

the parent

Stated capital

204 936

154 936

154 936

Non-distributable reserves

106 375

350 208

395 716

Retained earnings

3 302 730

3 267 691

3 189 765

Total equity attributable

to equity holders of

3 614 041

3 772 835

3 740 417

the parent

Non-controlling interests

23 751

22 428

18 728

Total equity

3 637 792

3 795 263

3 759 145

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

8 004 121

7 551 386

7 304 508

Investment contract liabilities

3 598 953

3 298 512

3 341 397

External investors in

consolidated funds

2 082 020

3 619 273

3 635 183

Reinsurance contract liability

54 222

55 757

9 228

Derivatives instrument

25 429

37 259

42 366

Deferred tax liability

141 908

73 545

138 900

Lease liability

12 707

16 210

9 234

Other payables

353 824

398 121

321 398

Tax payable

18 624

26 246

3 441

Related party balances

6 867

3 189

1 589

Total equity and liabilities

17 936 467

18 874 761

18 566 389

  1. Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
  2. Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.

CONSOLIDATED

INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec

Restated1, 2

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

Net result from life insurance contracts

585 751

143 194

Result from life insurance contracts

601 726

156 445

Net insurance service result

286 393

277 710

Insurance revenue

2 422 502

2 392 542

Insurance service expenses

(2 120 634)

(2 089 982)

Income or expense from reinsurance

contracts

(15 475)

(24 850)

Investment service result

315 333

(121 265)

Insurance finance income or

expense

(463 795)

(349 018)

Reinsurance finance income

or expense

(26 935)

(19 510)

Investment income on assets held in

respect of insurance contracts

806 063

247 263

Other expenses relating to

insurance operations

(15 975)

(13 251)

Result from other operations

541 111

468 744

Revenue from contracts with customers

295 546

259 591

Investment income

284 903

125 819

Interest income using the Effective

Interest Rate (EIR)

4 395

4 127

Other interest income from investment

contracts

202 721

245 282

Fair value (losses)/gains from derivative

instrument

(11 830)

(5 107)

Change in fair value of investment

contract liabilities

(31 903)

84 314

Change in fair value of external investors'

liabilities

88 254

36 538

Net changes in investment contract

benefits

(290 975)

(281 820)

Other expenses

(252 324)

(269 199)

Administration expenses

(214 495)

(204 535)

Sales remuneration

(37 067)

(63 588)

Finance cost on leases

(762)

(1 076)

Impairments reversed/(raised)

(10 881)

(4 974)

Profit before equity accounted

863 657

337 765

earnings and other income

Profit on sale of associate

141 669

-

Share of profit of associates and

joint ventures

78 934

216 456

Profit before tax

1 084 260

554 221

Income tax expense

(302 737)

(105 419)

Profit for the year

781 523

448 802

Profit attributable to:

-  Equity holders of the parent

773 953

442 578

- Non-controlling interests

7 570

6 224

Total profit for the year

781 523

448 802

Earnings per share (thebe) (attributable

to ordinary equity holders of the parent)

-  Basic

274

158

-  Diluted3

272

157

  1. Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
  2. Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.
  3. Diluted EPS was also restated as a result of an error in adjusting for an incorrect number of unvested shares under the share scheme, which are accounted for as treasury shares in the group financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec

Restated1

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

Cash generated (utilised in)/generated

(458 823)

244 493

from operations

Cash generated from operations1

58 971

244 688

Interest received

269 716

295 056

Dividend received from equity investments

56 851

70 791

Dividend received from associates

and joint ventures

-

-

Interest paid

144 928

149 844

Tax paid

(762)

(1 076)

Dividend paid

(228 350)

(109 846)

Net cash flow utilised in investing activities1

235 145

23 464

Purchase of property and equipment

(8 953)

(6 652)

Purchase of computer software

(5 902)

(5 201)

Receipts from loans receivable at

amortised cost

-

35 317

Proceeds from sale of investment

in associates

250 000

-

Net cash flows from financing activities

(6 450)

(4 664)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(IFRS 16)

(6 450)

(5 781)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

1 117

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

(230 128)

263 293

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the year

400 711

137 418

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

170 583

400 711

the year

1

The prior year has been restated due the error classification of cash

movements in

investments held as part of operating activities, refer to appendix 2.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec

Restated1, 2

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

Profit for the year

781 523

448 802

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

(170 662)

(13 951)

Total comprehensive income for the year

610 861

434 851

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

-  Equity holders of the parent

603 291

428 627

- Non-controlling interests

7 570

6 224

610 861

434 851

  1. Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
  2. Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.

GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE

GROUP EQUITY VALUE

The group equity value is an aggregate of embedded balue from the life insurance covered business and the fair value of all other shareholders' net assets. It represents an estimate of the economic value of the group excluding the value attributable to future new business from life insurance and the value attributable to minorities.

The group equity value comprises:

  • The value of the shareholders' net assets;
  • Fair value adjustments; and
  • The value of in-force business including the value of new business written during the year.

DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE

The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the life insurance covered business excluding the value attributable to future new business. Covered business represents the group's long-term insurance business for which the value of new and in-force contracts is attributable to shareholders.

The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax profits arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.

The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax profits at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year ended 31 December 2023, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.

Year ended

Year ended

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

Group equity value results

P'000

P'000

Shareholders' net assets after fair value

adjustments

3 212 601

3 464 538

Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill

3 638 614

3 464 538

Fair value adjustments

(426 013)

-

Value of in-force

2 166 084

2 294 753

Value before cost of capital

1 986 011

1 910 101

Fair value adjustments

314 080

519 774

Cost of capital

(134 007)

(135 122)

Group equity value at the beginning

5 759 291

5 292 077

of the year

Group equity value at the beginning

5 834 830

5 292 077

of the year - restated

Group equity value at the end of year

5 378 685

5 759 291

Required capital

457 412

447 951

Required capital cover

7.00

7.70

Group equity value per share (Pula)

18.90

20.40

Group equity value earnings

477 022

892 629

Change in group equity value

(412 066)

467 214

Movement in capital

135 158

22 975

Dividends paid

753 930

402 440

Return on group equity value

8.3%

16.9%

These earnings can be analysed

as follows:

Embedded value earnings from

covered business

Expected return on life business in force

203 811

209 011

Value of new business

140 347

160 274

Operating experience variances

179 931

103 876

Mortality/morbidity

(10 557)

100 607

Persistency

12 225

(10 115)

Expenses

20 951

(7 037)

Working capital

126 787

-

Other

30 525

20 421

Operating assumption changes

(253 274)

(76 972)

Mortality/morbidity

(64 230)

(41 109)

Persistency

(166 069)

(6 911)

Expenses

(78 200)

(10 673)

Other

55 225

(18 279)

Embedded value earnings from operations

270 815

396 189

Investment variances

143 974

82 605

Economic assumption changes

109 209

(17 524)

Investment return

(70 720)

29 313

Risk discount rate

179 929

(46 837)

Embedded value earnings from

523 998

461 270

covered business

Return on shareholders' assets

158 718

263 576

Investment returns

14 760

15 198

Net profit non-life operations

143 958

248 378

BIFM

118 219

127 430

Letshego

(77 185)

112 161

FSG

110 501

12 593

BIC

21 398

19 685

Nico

90 080

57 277

Other

(119 055)

(80 768)

Change in shareholders' fund adjustments

(205 693)

151 860

Changes in treasury share adjustments

2 627

(640)

Movement in fair value of incentive

scheme shares

(47)

13 991

Movement in present value of holding

company expenses

(28 560)

(7 974)

Movement in other net worth adjustments

(179 713)

146 483

Group equity value earnings

477 023

876 706

a) Value of new business

Value of new business at point of sale

140 347

160 274

Value before cost of capital

149 715

173 338

Recurring premium

79 139

83 129

Single premium

70 576

90 209

Cost of capital

(9 368)

(13 064)

b) Fair value adjustments

Staff share scheme

(23 006)

(22 959)

Non-life operations write-up to

389 923

332 087

fair value (Bifm)

BIFM write-up to fair value

389 923

332 087

Non-life operations write-up to

100 295

255 261

fair value - other

FSG write-up to fair value

-

104 421

Nico write-up to fair value

28 244

107 732

BIC write-up to fair value

72 051

43 108

Group holding expenses

(194 927)

(166 367)

Reversal of cross-holding adjustment

41 795

39 168

Total

314 080

519 773

Consisting of:

Net asset value adjustments

Value of in-force adjustments

314 080

519 773

c) Assumptions

The main assumptions used are as follows:

Economic assumptions

% p.a.

% p.a.

Risk discount rate

10,15

11,65

Discount rate for liabilities

risk-free rate

risk-free rate

Expense inflation rate

4,19

5,15

P'000

P'000

change

Operating profit

801 148

224 120

257

Investment income on shareholders' assets

72 205

72 324

-

Core earnings

873 353

296 444

195

Profit on sale of associate

141 669

-

100

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures net of tax

78 934

216 456

(64)

Investment surpluses on shareholders assets

(9 696)

41 321

(123)

Profit

before tax

1 084 260

554 221

96

Tax

(302 737)

(105 419)

187

Profit

after tax

781 523

448 802

74

Group operating profit increased by 257% for the year ended 31 December 2023 compared to the prior year. Life operating profit increased significantly compared to the prior year mainly due to higher investment returns earned from positive fair value gains across insurance contracts and IFRS 9 investments contracts. The asset management business operating profit for the year excluding the Zambian operation results, was 20% higher than prior year owing to increased Assets Under Management. Equity accounted earnings decreased by 64% mainly due to the underperformance from Letshego Holdings as impairments surged. The Nico Holdings Group posted a strong set of results for the year despite the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha against the Botswana Pula which resulted in a P82 million foreign currency exchange loss recognised in the statement of other comprehensive income.

Group equity value

The group equity value (GEV) decreased to P5,38 billion from P5,76 billion (restated 2022). The group equity value allowed for dividends of P754 million paid during the year ending 31 December 2023. The decrease in GEV is driven by a decrease in the value of in-force (VIF) for the life insurance business and negative fair value adjustments for the non-life businesses, specifically Letshego and Nico.

Value of new life business

The value of new business decreased by 12% to P140 million compared to the prior year mainly due to lower new business volumes.

Overview of operations

For management purposes, the group is organised into two principal business areas based on their products and services, and these make up the reportable operating segments as follows:

  • The life insurance segment which provides life insurance services to its customers through Botswana Life Insurance Limited (Botswana Life), Botswana's leading life insurance company, a full subsidiary of the group
  • The asset management segment which provides asset management services to its customers through Botswana Insurance Fund Management Limited (Bifm), and Bifm Unit Trusts, both subsidiaries of the group.

Segments that do not fall under the two key segments have been classified under 'other'. These comprise of associate businesses (Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, NICO Holdings Plc, Botswana Insurance Company Limited, Grand Reinsurance Tanzania and BIHL Insurance Company Limited) and the holding company.

Inter-segment transactions between business segments took place on an arm's-length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties. Segmental income, segment expenses and segment results include those transfers between business segments, which are eliminated on consolidation.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Life

Asset

Inter-

Consoli-

business

management

Other

segmental

dated

For the year ended 31 Dec 2023

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

Net insurance service result

286 393

-

-

-

286 393

Investment service result

315 333

-

-

-

315 333

Other expenses relating to insurance

operations

(15 975)

-

-

-

(15 975)

Net result from life insurance

585 751

-

-

-

585 751

operations

Revenue from contracts with

customers

-  Internal

-

3 327

-

(3 327)

-

-  External

137 379

158 167

-

-

295 546

Investment income1

264 024

16 875

851 901

(847 897)

284 903

Interest income using the effective

interest rate (EIR)

2 088

-

2 307

-

4 395

Other interest income from investment

contracts

-

-

-

202 721

202 721

Fair value (losses)/gains from

derivatives instrument

(11 830)

-

-

-

(11 830)

Change in fair value of investment

contract liabilities

(69 085)

34 723

-

2 459

(31 903)

Change in fair value of external

investors' liabilities

-

-

-

88 254

88 254

Net changes in investment contract

benefits

-

-

-

(290 975)

(290 975)

Result from other operations

322 576

213 092

854 208

(848 765)

541 111

Depreciation

(9 988)

(1 230)

(841)

-

(12 059)

Amortisation and impairment

(9 164)

(568)

(120)

-

(9 852)

Right-of-use asset depreciation

(5 319)

(1 420)

(1 734)

2 702

(5 771)

Administration expenses

(60 754)

(79 543)

(74 864)

16 705

(198 456)

Sales remuneration

(37 067)

-

-

-

(37 067)

Profit before equity-accounted

786 035

130 331

776 649

(829 358)

863 657

earnings

Profit on sale of associate

-

-

141 669

-

141 669

Net equity-accounted earnings

-

-

78 934

-

78 934

Profit before tax

786 035

130 331

997 252

(829 358)

1 084 260

Income tax expense

(221 160)

(19 624)

(61 953)

-

(302 737)

Profit after tax

564 875

110 707

935 299

(829 358)

781 523

Segment assets and liabilities

Total assets

14 299 587

5 464 023

1 828 692

(4 284 340)

17 307 962

Total liabilities

11 617 776

4 925 295

1 233 681

(4 106 582)

13 670 170

ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS

for the year ended 31 December 2023

The Directors hereby present the abridged audited consolidated financial results of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) and its subsidiaries (the group) for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. These financial results are presented in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards (previously IFRS 'International Financial Reporting Standards' requirements, and the Group has adopted IFRS 17, the insurance reporting standard which took effect on 1 January 2023. The comparative numbers have been restated to comply with this new standard.

WWW.BIHL.CO.BW

COMMENTARY continued

Life

Asset

Inter-

Consoli-

business

management

Other

segmental

dated

For the year ended 31 Dec 2022

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

Net insurance service result

277 710

-

-

-

277 710

Investment service result

(121 265)

-

-

-

(121 265)

Other expenses relating to insurance operations

(13 251)

-

-

-

(13 251)

Net result from life insurance operations

143 194

-

-

-

143 194

Revenue from contracts with customers

-  Internal

-

2 383

-

(2 383)

-

-  External

118 455

141 136

-

-

259 591

Investment income1

105 095

17 108

486 585

(482 969)

125 819

Interest income using the EIR

1 541

-

2 586

-

4 127

Other interest income from investment contracts

-

-

-

245 282

245 282

Fair value (losses)/gains from derivatives instrument

(5 107)

-

-

-

(5 107)

Change in fair value of investment contract liabilities

43 621

40 693

-

-

84 314

Change in fair value of external investors' liabilities

-

-

-

36 538

36 538

Net changes in investment contract benefits

-

-

-

(281 820)

(281 820)

Result from other operations

263 605

201 320

489 171

(485 352)

468 744

Depreciation

(14 668)

(1 221)

(837)

-

(16 726)

Amortisation and impairment

(10 277)

(555)

(248)

-

(11 080)

Right-of-use asset depreciation

(5 653)

(1 065)

(1 282)

2 347

(5 653)

Administration expenses

(56 204)

(71 396)

(53 462)

3 936

(177 126)

Sales remuneration

(63 588)

-

-

-

(63 588)

Profit before equity-accounted earnings

256 409

127 083

433 342

(479 069)

337 765

Net equity-accounted earnings

-

-

216 456

-

216 456

Profit before tax

256 409

127 083

649 798

(479 069)

554 221

Income tax expense

(66 232)

(18 632)

(20 555)

-

(105 419)

Profit after tax

190 177

108 451

629 243

(479 069)

448 802

Segment assets and liabilities

Total assets

13 684 660

6 754 562

1 826 157

(3 950 143)

18 315 236

Total liabilities

10 917 834

6 220 147

1 224 792

(3 846 742)

14 516 031

1 Included under other are dividends received from subsidiaries and associates by the holding company which are then eliminated under inter-segmental line.

LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS

New accounting standard

2023 marks the first year in which Botswana Life's annual financial statements are being presented in accordance with the new IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts standard. Insurers are required to present comparative financial information for the year immediately preceding the date of initial application to enable meaningful comparison, therefore, the 2022 results previously published have been restated in accordance with the new standard.

Transitioning

IFRS 17 requires a restatement of a company's results as if IFRS 17 had always been applicable (the 'fully retrospective approach') unless it is 'impracticable' to do so. Where a fully retrospective approach has been impracticable, Botswana Life has followed a fair value approach. These transitioning revaluations have resulted in a release of P408 million from policyholder liabilities to shareholder equity.

2023 performance

Profit before tax from insurance operations has increased by 136% compared to the prior year. The key driver for the increase in profitability is a 326% increase in investment returns earned during the year on the back of positive fair value gains across assets backing insurance contracts and IFRS 9 Investment Contracts.

The Insurance service result has remained stable compared to prior year, with both Insurance revenue and Insurance service expenses increasing by 1% compared to 2022. Revenue is mainly driven by the expected release from the Contractual Service Margins (CSM) and the Risk Adjustment (RA). The CSM represents the unearned profits released as the insurance service is provided. CSM and RA releases for 2023 amounted to P181 million which was P96 million lower than for 2022. This reduction has been the result of reduced new business volumes and high lapses. Insurance service expenses were higher in 2023 mainly due to increased notional Deferred Acquisition Costs (DAC).

Value of new business which measures the present value of future new business profits declined by 12% owing to declining new business volumes as well as assumption strengthening on the group business portfolio.

ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

The Bifm Group's operating profit for the year grew by 1% over the prior year. The Zambian business operation was the main detractor as it closed the year with a significantly lower operating performance, owing to a once-off positive accounting adjustment recorded in the prior year. Operating profits excluding the Zambian operations registered 20% year-on-year growth. The growth in profits was mainly

driven by operating income which closed 13% higher than the prior year, driven by a substantial increase in AUM. Bifm's contribution to the group performance continues to grow and impact results positively, recording an operating profit improvement of 15% against the prior year.

Total Bifm AUM increased by 16% to close the year at P44 billion (2022: P38,5 billion), including Zambia's P5,9 billion and Bifm Unit Trusts at P2,6 billion.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND SOLVENCY

The group remains well positioned in terms of capital management and solvency. This was taken into consideration by the board when resolving to declare a final dividend. The group-required capital cover is 7 times, having reduced from 7,7 times in the previous year. The reduction in required capital cover was driven by the drop in group equity value from P5,76 billion to P5,38 billion which was influenced by the sale of FSG during the first quarter.

LOOKING AHEAD

2024 marks the start of a new strategy for the group, having officially closed off the 2018 - 2023 strategy period. There is a lot of groundwork that management has laid over the years and will leverage going into the future. Work will continue to focus on strengthening the group's position in the market, by driving growth of new business, client retention, human capital development and efficiency of operations, while delivering solid returns to the shareholders.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The directors have resolved to award a final dividend of 110 thebe per share (not subjected to tax).

The important dates pertaining to the dividends are:

Declaration date

25 March 2024

Ex-dividend date

15 April 2024

Record date

17 April 2024

Payment of dividend

25 April 2024

For and on behalf of the board

Dr Keith Jefferis

Catherine Lesetedi

BIHL Board Chairperson

Group Chief Executive Officer

6 June 2024

APPENDIX

RESTATEMENTS OF PRIOR YEARS

1. Impact of first-time application of IFRS 17 by recognition and measurement basis:

The table below summarises the impact of transition impact to retained earnings based on measurement model and does not include reallocation entries.

Gross

Net of

Gross

Net of

balance

Reinsurance

reinsurance

balance

Reinsurance

reinsurance

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

Insurance contracts under IFRS 17

Balances as reported at 1 January 2022 under

General measurement model

IFRS 4

Individual life risk

(694,952)

64,840

(640,967)

Policyholder liabilities as reported at 1 January 2022

under IFRS 4

10,447,441

2. Statement of cash flows

During prior periods, the group classified cash flows arising from the acquisition and disposal of investments held in the ordinary course of its business operations (i.e., to meet policyholder and other operating obligations) as investing activities. Such classification was not appropriate given that these acquisition and disposal activities are part of the group's normal operations and should thus have been classified as part of cash flows from operating activities. This error has been corrected through retrospective restatement of previously reported amounts, as set out below and this correction has no impact on amounts and balances reported in other components of the condensed group annual financial statements:

As previously

reported

Audited

Adjustments

Restated

2022

P'000

P'000

P'000

Annuities

6,722,174

-

6,722,174

Less: Investment contract liabilities

6,027,222

64,840

6,092,062

(refer to note 4) below

(3,234,340)

Premium allocation approach

Insurance contract liabilities under IFRS 4

7,213,102

Group life and credit life

597,765

(10,855)

586,910

Reinsurance asset

(10,855)

597,765

(10,855)

586,910

Net insurance contract liabilities under IFRS 4

7,202,246

(b)

Total

6,624,987

53,985

6,678,972

(a)

Transition adjustment to retained earnings (before

tax impact)

(523,274)

(a) - (b)

Deferred tax impact at 22%

115,120

Transition adjustment to retained earnings (net

of tax impact)

(408,154)

Restated Statement of financial position due to correction of prior period errors and adoption of IFRS 17: Insurance Contracts is shown below.

  1. Refer to note appendix 4 for additional information on the correction of prior period error - Separate presentation of investment contract liabilities
  2. Refer to appendix 3 for additional information on the correction of prior period error - Investment in associate

2022

2021

Net cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations Interest received

Dividend received from equity investments

Dividend received from associates and joint ventures Interest paid

Tax paid Dividend paid

Net cash flows utilised in investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment Purchase of computer software Acquisition of property investments

Net purchases and withdrawals of bonds (Purchase)/withdrawals of equity investments

Net purchases and withdrawals of money market instruments

Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost

630 895

(386 402)

244 493

631 093

(386 402)

244 691

295 053

-

295 053

70 791

-

70 791

149 844

-

149 844

(1 076)

-

(1 076)

(109 846)

-

(109 846)

(404 964)

-

(404 964)

(362 938)

386 402

23 464

(6 652)

-

(6 652)

(5 201)

-

(5 201)

(39 091)

39 091

-

(54 242)

54 242

-

As previously

Correction

Correction

As

Correction

of prior

of prior

previously

of prior

reported

period

period

Adoption

reported

period

Adoption

Audited

error (i)

error (ii)

of IFRS 17

Restated

Audited

error (i)

of IFRS 17

Restated

Note(s)

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

ASSETS

Property and equipment

173 158

-

-

-

173 158

183 232

-

-

183 232

Intangible assets

101 197

-

-

-

101 197

107 076

-

-

107 076

Right-of-use assets

14 713

-

-

-

14 713

8 112

-

-

8 112

Insurance contract asset

1

-

-

-

553 701

553 701

-

-

582 812

582 812

Reinsurance contract assets

2

7 555

-

-

2 716

10 271

10 855

-

1 027

11 882

Investment property

12 260

-

-

-

12 260

10 160

-

-

10 160

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1 930 412

-

(20 218)

-

1 910 194

1 972 698

-

-

1 972 698

Non-current asset held for sale

99 988

-

-

-

99 988

-

-

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

15 411 628

-

-

-

15 411 628

15 385 244

-

-

15 385 244

Loans at amortised cost

-

-

-

-

-

31 957

-

-

31 957

Insurance and other receivables

3

359 802

-

-

(172 862)

186 940

280 725

-

(144 927)

135 798

Deferred tax

2 016

-

-

(2 016)

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

400 711

-

-

-

400 711

137 418

-

-

137 418

Total assets

18 513 440

-

(20 218)

381 539

18 874 761

18 127 477

-

438 912

18 566 389

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Stated capital

154 936

-

-

-

154 936

154 936

-

-

154 936

Non-distributable reserves

350 208

-

-

-

350 208

395 716

-

-

395 716

Retained earnings

4

3 021 413

-

(20 218)

266 497

3 267 691

2 781 611

-

408 154

3 189 765

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

3 526 557

-

(20 218)

266 497

3 772 835

3 332 263

-

408 154

3 740 417

Non-controlling interests

22 428

-

-

-

22 428

18 728

-

-

18 728

Total equity

3 548 985

-

(20 218)

266 497

3 795 263

3 350 991

-

408 154

3 759 145

Liabilities

Long term policyholder liabilities

5

10 511 760

(3 177 051)

-

(7 334 709)

-

10 447 441

(3 234 340)

(7 213 101)

-

Insurance contract liabilities

5

-

-

-

7 551 386

7 551 386

-

-

7 304 508

7 304 508

Investment contract liability

-

3 298 512

-

-

3 298 512

-

3 341 397

-

3 341 397

Reinsurance contract liabilities

6

-

-

-

55 757

55 757

-

-

9 228

9 228

External investors in consolidated funds

3 619 273

-

-

-

3 619 273

3 635 183

-

-

3 635 183

Derivatives instrument

37 259

-

-

-

37 259

42 366

-

-

42 366

Deferred tax liability

7

-

-

-

73 545

73 545

23 780

-

115 120

138 900

Lease liability

16 210

-

-

-

16 210

9 234

-

-

9 234

Trade and other payables

8

750 518

(121 461)

-

(230 936)

398 121

613 452

(107 057)

(184 997)

321 398

Tax payable

26 246

-

-

-

26 246

3 441

-

-

3 441

Related party balances

3 189

-

-

-

3 189

1 589

-

-

1 589

Total equity and liabilities

18 513 440

-

(20 218)

381 540

18 874 761

18 127 477

-

438 912

18 566 389

Notes with respect to adoption of IFRS 17

1. IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of portfolios of insurance contracts issued that are assets.

  1. IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of portfolios of reinsurance contracts held that are assets.
  2. Insurance receivable (premium receivable and amounts due from reinsurers) is included in the measurement of IFRS 17 and now form part of insurance/reinsurance contract assets or liabilities.
  3. The change in valuation of insurance contract liabilities from IFRS 4 to IFRS 17. Measurement of insurance contract liabilities under IFRS 17 requires the release all discretionary and compulsory reserves held on IFRS 4 liabilities to be replaced by a risk adjustment which represents the compensation the insurer requires for non-financial risk on future cash flows. Adjustments are also made for Introduction of a contractual service margin (CSM) representing the future profits the insurer stands to earn as it provides future service. These valuation changes are adjusted against retained earnings.

5. IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of portfolios of insurance contracts issued that are liabilities.

  1. IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of reinsurance contracts held that are liabilities.
  2. The expected future tax effects arising from the earnings impact of transitioning to IFRS 17 resulting in a deferred tax liability.
  3. Insurance payable (claims payable, premiums received in advance and amount due to reinsurers) is included in the measurement of IFRS 17 and now form part of insurance/reinsurance contract assets or liabilities.

3. Associates

During the current financial year, the group's associate, Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, identified an error in the manner in which it previously estimated Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on those loans which had defaulted at the reporting date. The historical ECL calculation had incorrectly applied a discount factor to such loans, resulting in a material misstatement of the ECL balances and resultant charges to income in prior periods. The group has corrected the impact of this error through a retrospective restatement of its equity accounted share of the associate's results after tax, as summarised below:

As previously

reported

Audited

Adjustments

Restated

2022

P'000

P'000

P'000

Investments in associates and joint ventures

Carrying amounts at the beginning of the year

1 972 698

-

1 972 698

Equity-accounted earnings

236 674

(20 218)

216 456

Dividend received

(149 844)

-

(149 844)

Reclassified to Held for sale

(99 988)

-

(99 988)

Change in reserves in associates

(15 177)

-

(15 177)

Foreign currency translation differences

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

Carrying amount at the end of the year

1 930 412

1 910 194

Income statement impact

Profit before equity accounted earnings (as restated)1

337 765

-

337 765

Equity-accounted earnings

236 674

(20 218)

216 456

Profit after tax

574 439

(20 218)

554 221

4. Separate presentation of investment contract liabilities

Group had not disclosed the investment contract liabilities separately on the statement of financial statements in its previous financial statements instead it had been included within the policyholder liabilities. It was also noted that some investment contracts such as unit linked investment contracts with no risk riders and annuity certain contracts had been classified as insurance contracts. The policy benefits payable under investment contract liabilities have been presented in trade and other payables.

As previously

Increase/

reported

(decrease)

Restated*

P'000

P'000

P'000

Extract of statement of financial

position

as

of

31

December

2021

Policyholder liabilities

10 447 441

(3 234 340)

7 213 101

Investment contract liabilities

-

3 341 397

3 341 397

Trade and other payable

613 452

(107 057)

506 395

-

Extract of statement of financial

position

as

of

31

December

2022

Policyholder liabilities

10 511 760

(3 177 051)

7 334 709

Investment contract liabilities

-

3 298 512

3 298 512

Trade and other payable

750 518

(121 461)

629 057

-

  • Prior to adoption of IFRS 17: Insurance Contracts. Refer to 'Restated Statement of financial position due to correction of prior period errors and adoption of IFRS 17: Insurance Contract' on note 1 above.
    The correction of above error does not have any impact on statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows.

The errors and corrections reflected above impacted the unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 published on 30 August 2023 (the 'interim results'). Specifically:

i. The classification matters impacting on the cash flow statement as explained in 2 above were incorrectly reflected in the cash flow statements included in the interim results.

  1. The error in accounting for associates detailed in 3 above were not corrected in the statement of financial position at 31 December 2022 and the statement of profit or loss for the year then ended as included in the interim results.
  2. The error detailed in 4 did not impact on the balances disclosed in the interim results.

Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

Directors

Auditor

Incorporated in 1990 in Botswana

Dr Keith Jefferis (Chairperson) (appointed 10 July 2023)

PricewaterhouseCoopers Proprietary Limited

Company registration number: BW00000798601

Catherine Lesetedi Group Chief Executive Officer), Kudakwashe Mukushi (Group Chief Financial Officer)***

Plot 64289, Tlokweng Road

Andrew Cartwright**, Mustafa Sachak (appointed 28 July 2023)****, Robert Dommisse** John Hinchliffe*,

PO Box 294, Gaborone, Botswana

Registered office

Lieutenant General Tebogo Masire Nigel Suliaman**, Kobus Vlok**, Chandrakant Chauhan (resigned 6 March

Transfer secretaries

2023), Mahube Mpugwa (resigned 17 August 2023), Edwin Elias (appointed 22 August 2023),

Plot 66458, Block A, 3rd Floor, Fairgrounds Office Park,

Gaborone, Botswana

Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana Limited

Kate Maphage (appointed 20 September 2023)

PO Box 336, Gaborone, Botswana

4th Floor, Fairscape Precinct, Plot 70667, Fairgrounds Office Park

Tel: +267 370 7400 | Fax: +267 397 3705

* British ** South African *** Zimbabwe **** American

Private Bag 00417, Gaborone, Botswana

www.bihl.co.bw

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 14:54:07 UTC.