COMMENTARY

ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The year 2023 began with a lot of uncertainty regarding inflation and interest rates across the globe which negatively impacted investment markets. As the year progressed it became increasingly clear that the pressures on central banks to raise interest rates further had substantially reduced. These indications of slowing inflation and a cooling labour market led market participants to price in an accelerated path of rate cuts for 2024, prompting a broad rally across the global bond market. This saw significant investment returns accruing in offshore portfolios as the year ended.

Locally, the new Pension Fund Investment Rules (PFR2), which came into effect in 2023, were a topical theme throughout the year, leading to an increase in banking sector liquidity towards the end of the year as pension funds began the process of repatriating their funds onshore. The risk of asset bubbles remains prevalent, with the property market seemingly having begun heating up from a pricing perspective.

Following its December 2023 meeting, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 25-basis points rate cut in the Monetary Policy Rate (MoPR) to 2,40%. The announcement came as a surprise to market players as the consensus expectation was that the MPC would maintain a steady hand and keep the rate unchanged.

Botswana's real GDP grew by 3,2% in Q3 2023, down from 6,3% registered in the same quarter in the previous year negatively impacted by weaker performance from the mining sector.

Accounting policies and presentation

The accounting policies adopted for the year comply in all material respects with IFRS Accounting standards (formerly IFRS® 'International Financial Reporting Standards' and are presented in the manner required by the Insurance Industry Act, 2015. These policies are consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for the new accounting policies adopted by the group on Insurance Contracts as necessitated by the new IFRS 17 standard.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Analysis of earnings