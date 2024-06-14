ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS
for the year ended 31 December 2023
REVENUE
Net insurance service result increased by
é 3% to P286 million
Revenue from contracts with customers increased by
é 14% to P296 million
Investment service result increased from
a loss of
P121 million to a positive result of é P315 million
Value of new business decreased by
12% to P140 million
EARNINGS
Operating profit
Core earnings
increased by
increased by
é
é
257% to
195% to
P801 million
P873 million
Share of profit of
Profit attributable to equity
associates decreased by
holders increased by
é
64% to
74% to
P79 million
P774 million
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)
increased by
é 16% to P44 billion
SOLVENCY
Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered
7 times
(Dec 2022: 7,7 times)
DIVIDENDS
Paid as dividends during the 2023 financial year
P753 million
(Dec 2022: P402 million)
Made up of:
Interim dividend
P218 million
Final dividend
P285 million
Special dividend
P251 million
Final dividend proposed (not subject to tax)
P313 million
(Dec 2022: P285 million)
GROUP EQUITY VALUE
Decreased by
Return on group equity
value decreased to
7% to
P5,38 billion
8,3%
(Dec 2022:
(Dec 2022
P5,76 billion)
restated: 16,9%)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2023
31 Dec
Restated1, 2
Restated1,2
31 Dec
1 Jan
2023
2022
2022
P'000
P'000
P'000
ASSETS
Property and equipment
170 052
173 158
183 232
Intangible assets
97 247
101 197
107 076
Right-of-use assets
11 879
14 713
8 112
Investment property
26 480
12 260
10 160
Investments in associates
and joint ventures
1 758 469
1 910 194
1 972 698
Long-term reinsurance assets
17 874
10 271
11 882
Insurance contract assets
612 935
553 701
582 812
Non-current asset held for sale
-
99 988
-
Financial assets at fair value
14 935 316
15 411 628
15 385 244
through profit or loss
Bonds
8 543 705
8 426 652
8 663 449
Investment in property funds
and companies
1 277 962
1 205 650
1 173 325
Equity investments (local and
foreign)
3 040 954
2 589 245
2 403 845
Money market instruments
2 072 695
3 190 081
3 144 625
Loans at amortised cost
-
-
31 957
Other receivables
135 632
186 940
135 798
Cash and cash equivalents
170 583
400 711
137 418
Total assets
17 936 467
18 874 761
18 566 389
EQUITY AND
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31 December 2023
Non-
Total equity
attributable to
Non-
Stated
distributable
Retained
equity holders
controlling
capital
reserves
earnings
of the parent
interest
Total equity
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
Balance as at 31 December 2021
154 936
395 716
2 781 611
3 332 263
18 728
3 350 991
IFRS 17 transition adjustment2
-
-
408 154
408 154
-
408 154
Balance as at 1 January 2022 restated2
154 936
395 716
3 189 765
3 740 417
18 728
3 759 145
Profit for the year1
-
-
442 578
442 578
6 224
448 802
Foreign currency translation reserve movement
-
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
Share-based payment expense
-
5 215
-
5 215
-
5 215
Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/disposed
-
1 117
-
1 117
-
1 117
Dividend paid
-
-
(402 440)
(402 440)
(2 524)
(404 964)
Transfers from non-distributable reserves to retained
earnings
-
(33 948)
33 948
-
-
-
Other movements in reserves
-
(3 941)
3 840
(101)
-
(101)
Balance as at 31 December 2022 restated1
154 936
350 208
3 267 691
3 772 835
22 428
3 795 263
Profit for the year
-
-
773 953
773 953
7 570
781 523
Foreign currency translation reserve movement
-
(170 662)
-
(170 662)
-
(170 662)
Share-based payment expense
-
5 168
-
5 168
-
5 168
Transfer from retained income/(Transfer to statutory reserve)
-
9 461
(9 461)
-
-
-
Transfer to retained income from share-based reserve
-
(29 199)
29 199
-
-
-
Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/disposed
-
(8 601)
(2 459)
(11 060)
-
(11 060)
New shares issued
50 000
(50 000)
-
-
-
-
Dividend paid
-
-
(753 930)
(753 930)
(6 247)
(760 177)
Other movements in reserves
-
-
(2 263)
(2 263)
-
(2 263)
Balance as at 31 December 2023
204 936
106 375
3 302 730
3 614 041
23 751
3 637 792
- Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
- Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.
COMMENTARY
ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
The year 2023 began with a lot of uncertainty regarding inflation and interest rates across the globe which negatively impacted investment markets. As the year progressed it became increasingly clear that the pressures on central banks to raise interest rates further had substantially reduced. These indications of slowing inflation and a cooling labour market led market participants to price in an accelerated path of rate cuts for 2024, prompting a broad rally across the global bond market. This saw significant investment returns accruing in offshore portfolios as the year ended.
Locally, the new Pension Fund Investment Rules (PFR2), which came into effect in 2023, were a topical theme throughout the year, leading to an increase in banking sector liquidity towards the end of the year as pension funds began the process of repatriating their funds onshore. The risk of asset bubbles remains prevalent, with the property market seemingly having begun heating up from a pricing perspective.
Following its December 2023 meeting, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 25-basis points rate cut in the Monetary Policy Rate (MoPR) to 2,40%. The announcement came as a surprise to market players as the consensus expectation was that the MPC would maintain a steady hand and keep the rate unchanged.
Botswana's real GDP grew by 3,2% in Q3 2023, down from 6,3% registered in the same quarter in the previous year negatively impacted by weaker performance from the mining sector.
Accounting policies and presentation
The accounting policies adopted for the year comply in all material respects with IFRS Accounting standards (formerly IFRS® 'International Financial Reporting Standards' and are presented in the manner required by the Insurance Industry Act, 2015. These policies are consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for the new accounting policies adopted by the group on Insurance Contracts as necessitated by the new IFRS 17 standard.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Analysis of earnings
Year to
Restated
Year to
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
%
LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to
equity holders of
the parent
Stated capital
204 936
154 936
154 936
Non-distributable reserves
106 375
350 208
395 716
Retained earnings
3 302 730
3 267 691
3 189 765
Total equity attributable
to equity holders of
3 614 041
3 772 835
3 740 417
the parent
Non-controlling interests
23 751
22 428
18 728
Total equity
3 637 792
3 795 263
3 759 145
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
8 004 121
7 551 386
7 304 508
Investment contract liabilities
3 598 953
3 298 512
3 341 397
External investors in
consolidated funds
2 082 020
3 619 273
3 635 183
Reinsurance contract liability
54 222
55 757
9 228
Derivatives instrument
25 429
37 259
42 366
Deferred tax liability
141 908
73 545
138 900
Lease liability
12 707
16 210
9 234
Other payables
353 824
398 121
321 398
Tax payable
18 624
26 246
3 441
Related party balances
6 867
3 189
1 589
Total equity and liabilities
17 936 467
18 874 761
18 566 389
- Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
- Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.
CONSOLIDATED
INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 December 2023
31 Dec
Restated1, 2
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
Net result from life insurance contracts
585 751
143 194
Result from life insurance contracts
601 726
156 445
Net insurance service result
286 393
277 710
Insurance revenue
2 422 502
2 392 542
Insurance service expenses
(2 120 634)
(2 089 982)
Income or expense from reinsurance
contracts
(15 475)
(24 850)
Investment service result
315 333
(121 265)
Insurance finance income or
expense
(463 795)
(349 018)
Reinsurance finance income
or expense
(26 935)
(19 510)
Investment income on assets held in
respect of insurance contracts
806 063
247 263
Other expenses relating to
insurance operations
(15 975)
(13 251)
Result from other operations
541 111
468 744
Revenue from contracts with customers
295 546
259 591
Investment income
284 903
125 819
Interest income using the Effective
Interest Rate (EIR)
4 395
4 127
Other interest income from investment
contracts
202 721
245 282
Fair value (losses)/gains from derivative
instrument
(11 830)
(5 107)
Change in fair value of investment
contract liabilities
(31 903)
84 314
Change in fair value of external investors'
liabilities
88 254
36 538
Net changes in investment contract
benefits
(290 975)
(281 820)
Other expenses
(252 324)
(269 199)
Administration expenses
(214 495)
(204 535)
Sales remuneration
(37 067)
(63 588)
Finance cost on leases
(762)
(1 076)
Impairments reversed/(raised)
(10 881)
(4 974)
Profit before equity accounted
863 657
337 765
earnings and other income
Profit on sale of associate
141 669
-
Share of profit of associates and
joint ventures
78 934
216 456
Profit before tax
1 084 260
554 221
Income tax expense
(302 737)
(105 419)
Profit for the year
781 523
448 802
Profit attributable to:
- Equity holders of the parent
773 953
442 578
- Non-controlling interests
7 570
6 224
Total profit for the year
781 523
448 802
Earnings per share (thebe) (attributable
to ordinary equity holders of the parent)
- Basic
274
158
- Diluted3
272
157
- Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
- Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.
- Diluted EPS was also restated as a result of an error in adjusting for an incorrect number of unvested shares under the share scheme, which are accounted for as treasury shares in the group financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 December 2023
31 Dec
Restated1
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
Cash generated (utilised in)/generated
(458 823)
244 493
from operations
Cash generated from operations1
58 971
244 688
Interest received
269 716
295 056
Dividend received from equity investments
56 851
70 791
Dividend received from associates
and joint ventures
-
-
Interest paid
144 928
149 844
Tax paid
(762)
(1 076)
Dividend paid
(228 350)
(109 846)
Net cash flow utilised in investing activities1
235 145
23 464
Purchase of property and equipment
(8 953)
(6 652)
Purchase of computer software
(5 902)
(5 201)
Receipts from loans receivable at
amortised cost
-
35 317
Proceeds from sale of investment
in associates
250 000
-
Net cash flows from financing activities
(6 450)
(4 664)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(IFRS 16)
(6 450)
(5 781)
Disposal of treasury shares
-
1 117
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash
(230 128)
263 293
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
the year
400 711
137 418
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
170 583
400 711
the year
1
The prior year has been restated due the error classification of cash
movements in
investments held as part of operating activities, refer to appendix 2.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2023
31 Dec
Restated1, 2
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
Profit for the year
781 523
448 802
Other comprehensive income
Items that are or may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax):
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
(170 662)
(13 951)
Total comprehensive income for the year
610 861
434 851
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Equity holders of the parent
603 291
428 627
- Non-controlling interests
7 570
6 224
610 861
434 851
- Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to appendix 1.
- Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to appendix 3.
GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE
GROUP EQUITY VALUE
The group equity value is an aggregate of embedded balue from the life insurance covered business and the fair value of all other shareholders' net assets. It represents an estimate of the economic value of the group excluding the value attributable to future new business from life insurance and the value attributable to minorities.
The group equity value comprises:
- The value of the shareholders' net assets;
- Fair value adjustments; and
- The value of in-force business including the value of new business written during the year.
DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE
The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the life insurance covered business excluding the value attributable to future new business. Covered business represents the group's long-term insurance business for which the value of new and in-force contracts is attributable to shareholders.
The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax profits arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.
The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax profits at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year ended 31 December 2023, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.
Year ended
Year ended
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
Group equity value results
P'000
P'000
Shareholders' net assets after fair value
adjustments
3 212 601
3 464 538
Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill
3 638 614
3 464 538
Fair value adjustments
(426 013)
-
Value of in-force
2 166 084
2 294 753
Value before cost of capital
1 986 011
1 910 101
Fair value adjustments
314 080
519 774
Cost of capital
(134 007)
(135 122)
Group equity value at the beginning
5 759 291
5 292 077
of the year
Group equity value at the beginning
5 834 830
5 292 077
of the year - restated
Group equity value at the end of year
5 378 685
5 759 291
Required capital
457 412
447 951
Required capital cover
7.00
7.70
Group equity value per share (Pula)
18.90
20.40
Group equity value earnings
477 022
892 629
Change in group equity value
(412 066)
467 214
Movement in capital
135 158
22 975
Dividends paid
753 930
402 440
Return on group equity value
8.3%
16.9%
These earnings can be analysed
as follows:
Embedded value earnings from
covered business
Expected return on life business in force
203 811
209 011
Value of new business
140 347
160 274
Operating experience variances
179 931
103 876
Mortality/morbidity
(10 557)
100 607
Persistency
12 225
(10 115)
Expenses
20 951
(7 037)
Working capital
126 787
-
Other
30 525
20 421
Operating assumption changes
(253 274)
(76 972)
Mortality/morbidity
(64 230)
(41 109)
Persistency
(166 069)
(6 911)
Expenses
(78 200)
(10 673)
Other
55 225
(18 279)
Embedded value earnings from operations
270 815
396 189
Investment variances
143 974
82 605
Economic assumption changes
109 209
(17 524)
Investment return
(70 720)
29 313
Risk discount rate
179 929
(46 837)
Embedded value earnings from
523 998
461 270
covered business
Return on shareholders' assets
158 718
263 576
Investment returns
14 760
15 198
Net profit non-life operations
143 958
248 378
BIFM
118 219
127 430
Letshego
(77 185)
112 161
FSG
110 501
12 593
BIC
21 398
19 685
Nico
90 080
57 277
Other
(119 055)
(80 768)
Change in shareholders' fund adjustments
(205 693)
151 860
Changes in treasury share adjustments
2 627
(640)
Movement in fair value of incentive
scheme shares
(47)
13 991
Movement in present value of holding
company expenses
(28 560)
(7 974)
Movement in other net worth adjustments
(179 713)
146 483
Group equity value earnings
477 023
876 706
a) Value of new business
Value of new business at point of sale
140 347
160 274
Value before cost of capital
149 715
173 338
Recurring premium
79 139
83 129
Single premium
70 576
90 209
Cost of capital
(9 368)
(13 064)
b) Fair value adjustments
Staff share scheme
(23 006)
(22 959)
Non-life operations write-up to
389 923
332 087
fair value (Bifm)
BIFM write-up to fair value
389 923
332 087
Non-life operations write-up to
100 295
255 261
fair value - other
FSG write-up to fair value
-
104 421
Nico write-up to fair value
28 244
107 732
BIC write-up to fair value
72 051
43 108
Group holding expenses
(194 927)
(166 367)
Reversal of cross-holding adjustment
41 795
39 168
Total
314 080
519 773
Consisting of:
Net asset value adjustments
Value of in-force adjustments
314 080
519 773
c) Assumptions
The main assumptions used are as follows:
Economic assumptions
% p.a.
% p.a.
Risk discount rate
10,15
11,65
Discount rate for liabilities
risk-free rate
risk-free rate
Expense inflation rate
4,19
5,15
P'000
P'000
change
Operating profit
801 148
224 120
257
Investment income on shareholders' assets
72 205
72 324
-
Core earnings
873 353
296 444
195
Profit on sale of associate
141 669
-
100
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures net of tax
78 934
216 456
(64)
Investment surpluses on shareholders assets
(9 696)
41 321
(123)
Profit
before tax
1 084 260
554 221
96
Tax
(302 737)
(105 419)
187
Profit
after tax
781 523
448 802
74
Group operating profit increased by 257% for the year ended 31 December 2023 compared to the prior year. Life operating profit increased significantly compared to the prior year mainly due to higher investment returns earned from positive fair value gains across insurance contracts and IFRS 9 investments contracts. The asset management business operating profit for the year excluding the Zambian operation results, was 20% higher than prior year owing to increased Assets Under Management. Equity accounted earnings decreased by 64% mainly due to the underperformance from Letshego Holdings as impairments surged. The Nico Holdings Group posted a strong set of results for the year despite the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha against the Botswana Pula which resulted in a P82 million foreign currency exchange loss recognised in the statement of other comprehensive income.
Group equity value
The group equity value (GEV) decreased to P5,38 billion from P5,76 billion (restated 2022). The group equity value allowed for dividends of P754 million paid during the year ending 31 December 2023. The decrease in GEV is driven by a decrease in the value of in-force (VIF) for the life insurance business and negative fair value adjustments for the non-life businesses, specifically Letshego and Nico.
Value of new life business
The value of new business decreased by 12% to P140 million compared to the prior year mainly due to lower new business volumes.
Overview of operations
For management purposes, the group is organised into two principal business areas based on their products and services, and these make up the reportable operating segments as follows:
- The life insurance segment which provides life insurance services to its customers through Botswana Life Insurance Limited (Botswana Life), Botswana's leading life insurance company, a full subsidiary of the group
- The asset management segment which provides asset management services to its customers through Botswana Insurance Fund Management Limited (Bifm), and Bifm Unit Trusts, both subsidiaries of the group.
Segments that do not fall under the two key segments have been classified under 'other'. These comprise of associate businesses (Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, NICO Holdings Plc, Botswana Insurance Company Limited, Grand Reinsurance Tanzania and BIHL Insurance Company Limited) and the holding company.
Inter-segment transactions between business segments took place on an arm's-length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties. Segmental income, segment expenses and segment results include those transfers between business segments, which are eliminated on consolidation.
SEGMENT RESULTS
Life
Asset
Inter-
Consoli-
business
management
Other
segmental
dated
For the year ended 31 Dec 2023
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
Net insurance service result
286 393
-
-
-
286 393
Investment service result
315 333
-
-
-
315 333
Other expenses relating to insurance
operations
(15 975)
-
-
-
(15 975)
Net result from life insurance
585 751
-
-
-
585 751
operations
Revenue from contracts with
customers
- Internal
-
3 327
-
(3 327)
-
- External
137 379
158 167
-
-
295 546
Investment income1
264 024
16 875
851 901
(847 897)
284 903
Interest income using the effective
interest rate (EIR)
2 088
-
2 307
-
4 395
Other interest income from investment
contracts
-
-
-
202 721
202 721
Fair value (losses)/gains from
derivatives instrument
(11 830)
-
-
-
(11 830)
Change in fair value of investment
contract liabilities
(69 085)
34 723
-
2 459
(31 903)
Change in fair value of external
investors' liabilities
-
-
-
88 254
88 254
Net changes in investment contract
benefits
-
-
-
(290 975)
(290 975)
Result from other operations
322 576
213 092
854 208
(848 765)
541 111
Depreciation
(9 988)
(1 230)
(841)
-
(12 059)
Amortisation and impairment
(9 164)
(568)
(120)
-
(9 852)
Right-of-use asset depreciation
(5 319)
(1 420)
(1 734)
2 702
(5 771)
Administration expenses
(60 754)
(79 543)
(74 864)
16 705
(198 456)
Sales remuneration
(37 067)
-
-
-
(37 067)
Profit before equity-accounted
786 035
130 331
776 649
(829 358)
863 657
earnings
Profit on sale of associate
-
-
141 669
-
141 669
Net equity-accounted earnings
-
-
78 934
-
78 934
Profit before tax
786 035
130 331
997 252
(829 358)
1 084 260
Income tax expense
(221 160)
(19 624)
(61 953)
-
(302 737)
Profit after tax
564 875
110 707
935 299
(829 358)
781 523
Segment assets and liabilities
Total assets
14 299 587
5 464 023
1 828 692
(4 284 340)
17 307 962
Total liabilities
11 617 776
4 925 295
1 233 681
(4 106 582)
13 670 170
ABRIDGED AUDITED GROUP RESULTS
for the year ended 31 December 2023
The Directors hereby present the abridged audited consolidated financial results of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) and its subsidiaries (the group) for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. These financial results are presented in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards (previously IFRS 'International Financial Reporting Standards' requirements, and the Group has adopted IFRS 17, the insurance reporting standard which took effect on 1 January 2023. The comparative numbers have been restated to comply with this new standard.
COMMENTARY continued
Life
Asset
Inter-
Consoli-
business
management
Other
segmental
dated
For the year ended 31 Dec 2022
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
Net insurance service result
277 710
-
-
-
277 710
Investment service result
(121 265)
-
-
-
(121 265)
Other expenses relating to insurance operations
(13 251)
-
-
-
(13 251)
Net result from life insurance operations
143 194
-
-
-
143 194
Revenue from contracts with customers
- Internal
-
2 383
-
(2 383)
-
- External
118 455
141 136
-
-
259 591
Investment income1
105 095
17 108
486 585
(482 969)
125 819
Interest income using the EIR
1 541
-
2 586
-
4 127
Other interest income from investment contracts
-
-
-
245 282
245 282
Fair value (losses)/gains from derivatives instrument
(5 107)
-
-
-
(5 107)
Change in fair value of investment contract liabilities
43 621
40 693
-
-
84 314
Change in fair value of external investors' liabilities
-
-
-
36 538
36 538
Net changes in investment contract benefits
-
-
-
(281 820)
(281 820)
Result from other operations
263 605
201 320
489 171
(485 352)
468 744
Depreciation
(14 668)
(1 221)
(837)
-
(16 726)
Amortisation and impairment
(10 277)
(555)
(248)
-
(11 080)
Right-of-use asset depreciation
(5 653)
(1 065)
(1 282)
2 347
(5 653)
Administration expenses
(56 204)
(71 396)
(53 462)
3 936
(177 126)
Sales remuneration
(63 588)
-
-
-
(63 588)
Profit before equity-accounted earnings
256 409
127 083
433 342
(479 069)
337 765
Net equity-accounted earnings
-
-
216 456
-
216 456
Profit before tax
256 409
127 083
649 798
(479 069)
554 221
Income tax expense
(66 232)
(18 632)
(20 555)
-
(105 419)
Profit after tax
190 177
108 451
629 243
(479 069)
448 802
Segment assets and liabilities
Total assets
13 684 660
6 754 562
1 826 157
(3 950 143)
18 315 236
Total liabilities
10 917 834
6 220 147
1 224 792
(3 846 742)
14 516 031
1 Included under other are dividends received from subsidiaries and associates by the holding company which are then eliminated under inter-segmental line.
LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS
New accounting standard
2023 marks the first year in which Botswana Life's annual financial statements are being presented in accordance with the new IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts standard. Insurers are required to present comparative financial information for the year immediately preceding the date of initial application to enable meaningful comparison, therefore, the 2022 results previously published have been restated in accordance with the new standard.
Transitioning
IFRS 17 requires a restatement of a company's results as if IFRS 17 had always been applicable (the 'fully retrospective approach') unless it is 'impracticable' to do so. Where a fully retrospective approach has been impracticable, Botswana Life has followed a fair value approach. These transitioning revaluations have resulted in a release of P408 million from policyholder liabilities to shareholder equity.
2023 performance
Profit before tax from insurance operations has increased by 136% compared to the prior year. The key driver for the increase in profitability is a 326% increase in investment returns earned during the year on the back of positive fair value gains across assets backing insurance contracts and IFRS 9 Investment Contracts.
The Insurance service result has remained stable compared to prior year, with both Insurance revenue and Insurance service expenses increasing by 1% compared to 2022. Revenue is mainly driven by the expected release from the Contractual Service Margins (CSM) and the Risk Adjustment (RA). The CSM represents the unearned profits released as the insurance service is provided. CSM and RA releases for 2023 amounted to P181 million which was P96 million lower than for 2022. This reduction has been the result of reduced new business volumes and high lapses. Insurance service expenses were higher in 2023 mainly due to increased notional Deferred Acquisition Costs (DAC).
Value of new business which measures the present value of future new business profits declined by 12% owing to declining new business volumes as well as assumption strengthening on the group business portfolio.
ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS
The Bifm Group's operating profit for the year grew by 1% over the prior year. The Zambian business operation was the main detractor as it closed the year with a significantly lower operating performance, owing to a once-off positive accounting adjustment recorded in the prior year. Operating profits excluding the Zambian operations registered 20% year-on-year growth. The growth in profits was mainly
driven by operating income which closed 13% higher than the prior year, driven by a substantial increase in AUM. Bifm's contribution to the group performance continues to grow and impact results positively, recording an operating profit improvement of 15% against the prior year.
Total Bifm AUM increased by 16% to close the year at P44 billion (2022: P38,5 billion), including Zambia's P5,9 billion and Bifm Unit Trusts at P2,6 billion.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND SOLVENCY
The group remains well positioned in terms of capital management and solvency. This was taken into consideration by the board when resolving to declare a final dividend. The group-required capital cover is 7 times, having reduced from 7,7 times in the previous year. The reduction in required capital cover was driven by the drop in group equity value from P5,76 billion to P5,38 billion which was influenced by the sale of FSG during the first quarter.
LOOKING AHEAD
2024 marks the start of a new strategy for the group, having officially closed off the 2018 - 2023 strategy period. There is a lot of groundwork that management has laid over the years and will leverage going into the future. Work will continue to focus on strengthening the group's position in the market, by driving growth of new business, client retention, human capital development and efficiency of operations, while delivering solid returns to the shareholders.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The directors have resolved to award a final dividend of 110 thebe per share (not subjected to tax).
The important dates pertaining to the dividends are:
Declaration date
25 March 2024
Ex-dividend date
15 April 2024
Record date
17 April 2024
Payment of dividend
25 April 2024
For and on behalf of the board
Dr Keith Jefferis
Catherine Lesetedi
BIHL Board Chairperson
Group Chief Executive Officer
6 June 2024
APPENDIX
RESTATEMENTS OF PRIOR YEARS
1. Impact of first-time application of IFRS 17 by recognition and measurement basis:
The table below summarises the impact of transition impact to retained earnings based on measurement model and does not include reallocation entries.
Gross
Net of
Gross
Net of
balance
Reinsurance
reinsurance
balance
Reinsurance
reinsurance
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
Insurance contracts under IFRS 17
Balances as reported at 1 January 2022 under
General measurement model
IFRS 4
Individual life risk
(694,952)
64,840
(640,967)
Policyholder liabilities as reported at 1 January 2022
under IFRS 4
10,447,441
2. Statement of cash flows
During prior periods, the group classified cash flows arising from the acquisition and disposal of investments held in the ordinary course of its business operations (i.e., to meet policyholder and other operating obligations) as investing activities. Such classification was not appropriate given that these acquisition and disposal activities are part of the group's normal operations and should thus have been classified as part of cash flows from operating activities. This error has been corrected through retrospective restatement of previously reported amounts, as set out below and this correction has no impact on amounts and balances reported in other components of the condensed group annual financial statements:
As previously
reported
Audited
Adjustments
Restated
2022
P'000
P'000
P'000
Annuities
6,722,174
-
6,722,174
Less: Investment contract liabilities
6,027,222
64,840
6,092,062
(refer to note 4) below
(3,234,340)
Premium allocation approach
Insurance contract liabilities under IFRS 4
7,213,102
Group life and credit life
597,765
(10,855)
586,910
Reinsurance asset
(10,855)
597,765
(10,855)
586,910
Net insurance contract liabilities under IFRS 4
7,202,246
(b)
Total
6,624,987
53,985
6,678,972
(a)
Transition adjustment to retained earnings (before
tax impact)
(523,274)
(a) - (b)
Deferred tax impact at 22%
115,120
Transition adjustment to retained earnings (net
of tax impact)
(408,154)
Restated Statement of financial position due to correction of prior period errors and adoption of IFRS 17: Insurance Contracts is shown below.
- Refer to note appendix 4 for additional information on the correction of prior period error - Separate presentation of investment contract liabilities
- Refer to appendix 3 for additional information on the correction of prior period error - Investment in associate
2022
2021
Net cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations Interest received
Dividend received from equity investments
Dividend received from associates and joint ventures Interest paid
Tax paid Dividend paid
Net cash flows utilised in investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment Purchase of computer software Acquisition of property investments
Net purchases and withdrawals of bonds (Purchase)/withdrawals of equity investments
Net purchases and withdrawals of money market instruments
Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost
630 895
(386 402)
244 493
631 093
(386 402)
244 691
295 053
-
295 053
70 791
-
70 791
149 844
-
149 844
(1 076)
-
(1 076)
(109 846)
-
(109 846)
(404 964)
-
(404 964)
(362 938)
386 402
23 464
(6 652)
-
(6 652)
(5 201)
-
(5 201)
(39 091)
39 091
-
(54 242)
54 242
-
As previously
Correction
Correction
As
Correction
of prior
of prior
previously
of prior
reported
period
period
Adoption
reported
period
Adoption
Audited
error (i)
error (ii)
of IFRS 17
Restated
Audited
error (i)
of IFRS 17
Restated
Note(s)
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
ASSETS
Property and equipment
173 158
-
-
-
173 158
183 232
-
-
183 232
Intangible assets
101 197
-
-
-
101 197
107 076
-
-
107 076
Right-of-use assets
14 713
-
-
-
14 713
8 112
-
-
8 112
Insurance contract asset
1
-
-
-
553 701
553 701
-
-
582 812
582 812
Reinsurance contract assets
2
7 555
-
-
2 716
10 271
10 855
-
1 027
11 882
Investment property
12 260
-
-
-
12 260
10 160
-
-
10 160
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1 930 412
-
(20 218)
-
1 910 194
1 972 698
-
-
1 972 698
Non-current asset held for sale
99 988
-
-
-
99 988
-
-
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
15 411 628
-
-
-
15 411 628
15 385 244
-
-
15 385 244
Loans at amortised cost
-
-
-
-
-
31 957
-
-
31 957
Insurance and other receivables
3
359 802
-
-
(172 862)
186 940
280 725
-
(144 927)
135 798
Deferred tax
2 016
-
-
(2 016)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
400 711
-
-
-
400 711
137 418
-
-
137 418
Total assets
18 513 440
-
(20 218)
381 539
18 874 761
18 127 477
-
438 912
18 566 389
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Stated capital
154 936
-
-
-
154 936
154 936
-
-
154 936
Non-distributable reserves
350 208
-
-
-
350 208
395 716
-
-
395 716
Retained earnings
4
3 021 413
-
(20 218)
266 497
3 267 691
2 781 611
-
408 154
3 189 765
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3 526 557
-
(20 218)
266 497
3 772 835
3 332 263
-
408 154
3 740 417
Non-controlling interests
22 428
-
-
-
22 428
18 728
-
-
18 728
Total equity
3 548 985
-
(20 218)
266 497
3 795 263
3 350 991
-
408 154
3 759 145
Liabilities
Long term policyholder liabilities
5
10 511 760
(3 177 051)
-
(7 334 709)
-
10 447 441
(3 234 340)
(7 213 101)
-
Insurance contract liabilities
5
-
-
-
7 551 386
7 551 386
-
-
7 304 508
7 304 508
Investment contract liability
-
3 298 512
-
-
3 298 512
-
3 341 397
-
3 341 397
Reinsurance contract liabilities
6
-
-
-
55 757
55 757
-
-
9 228
9 228
External investors in consolidated funds
3 619 273
-
-
-
3 619 273
3 635 183
-
-
3 635 183
Derivatives instrument
37 259
-
-
-
37 259
42 366
-
-
42 366
Deferred tax liability
7
-
-
-
73 545
73 545
23 780
-
115 120
138 900
Lease liability
16 210
-
-
-
16 210
9 234
-
-
9 234
Trade and other payables
8
750 518
(121 461)
-
(230 936)
398 121
613 452
(107 057)
(184 997)
321 398
Tax payable
26 246
-
-
-
26 246
3 441
-
-
3 441
Related party balances
3 189
-
-
-
3 189
1 589
-
-
1 589
Total equity and liabilities
18 513 440
-
(20 218)
381 540
18 874 761
18 127 477
-
438 912
18 566 389
Notes with respect to adoption of IFRS 17
1. IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of portfolios of insurance contracts issued that are assets.
- IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of portfolios of reinsurance contracts held that are assets.
- Insurance receivable (premium receivable and amounts due from reinsurers) is included in the measurement of IFRS 17 and now form part of insurance/reinsurance contract assets or liabilities.
- The change in valuation of insurance contract liabilities from IFRS 4 to IFRS 17. Measurement of insurance contract liabilities under IFRS 17 requires the release all discretionary and compulsory reserves held on IFRS 4 liabilities to be replaced by a risk adjustment which represents the compensation the insurer requires for non-financial risk on future cash flows. Adjustments are also made for Introduction of a contractual service margin (CSM) representing the future profits the insurer stands to earn as it provides future service. These valuation changes are adjusted against retained earnings.
5. IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of portfolios of insurance contracts issued that are liabilities.
- IFRS 17 requires an entity to present separately in the statement of financial position the carrying amount of reinsurance contracts held that are liabilities.
- The expected future tax effects arising from the earnings impact of transitioning to IFRS 17 resulting in a deferred tax liability.
- Insurance payable (claims payable, premiums received in advance and amount due to reinsurers) is included in the measurement of IFRS 17 and now form part of insurance/reinsurance contract assets or liabilities.
3. Associates
During the current financial year, the group's associate, Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, identified an error in the manner in which it previously estimated Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on those loans which had defaulted at the reporting date. The historical ECL calculation had incorrectly applied a discount factor to such loans, resulting in a material misstatement of the ECL balances and resultant charges to income in prior periods. The group has corrected the impact of this error through a retrospective restatement of its equity accounted share of the associate's results after tax, as summarised below:
As previously
reported
Audited
Adjustments
Restated
2022
P'000
P'000
P'000
Investments in associates and joint ventures
Carrying amounts at the beginning of the year
1 972 698
-
1 972 698
Equity-accounted earnings
236 674
(20 218)
216 456
Dividend received
(149 844)
-
(149 844)
Reclassified to Held for sale
(99 988)
-
(99 988)
Change in reserves in associates
(15 177)
-
(15 177)
Foreign currency translation differences
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
Carrying amount at the end of the year
1 930 412
1 910 194
Income statement impact
Profit before equity accounted earnings (as restated)1
337 765
-
337 765
Equity-accounted earnings
236 674
(20 218)
216 456
Profit after tax
574 439
(20 218)
554 221
4. Separate presentation of investment contract liabilities
Group had not disclosed the investment contract liabilities separately on the statement of financial statements in its previous financial statements instead it had been included within the policyholder liabilities. It was also noted that some investment contracts such as unit linked investment contracts with no risk riders and annuity certain contracts had been classified as insurance contracts. The policy benefits payable under investment contract liabilities have been presented in trade and other payables.
As previously
Increase/
reported
(decrease)
Restated*
P'000
P'000
P'000
Extract of statement of financial
position
as
of
31
December
2021
Policyholder liabilities
10 447 441
(3 234 340)
7 213 101
Investment contract liabilities
-
3 341 397
3 341 397
Trade and other payable
613 452
(107 057)
506 395
-
Extract of statement of financial
position
as
of
31
December
2022
Policyholder liabilities
10 511 760
(3 177 051)
7 334 709
Investment contract liabilities
-
3 298 512
3 298 512
Trade and other payable
750 518
(121 461)
629 057
-
- Prior to adoption of IFRS 17: Insurance Contracts. Refer to 'Restated Statement of financial position due to correction of prior period errors and adoption of IFRS 17: Insurance Contract' on note 1 above.
The correction of above error does not have any impact on statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows.
The errors and corrections reflected above impacted the unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 published on 30 August 2023 (the 'interim results'). Specifically:
i. The classification matters impacting on the cash flow statement as explained in 2 above were incorrectly reflected in the cash flow statements included in the interim results.
- The error in accounting for associates detailed in 3 above were not corrected in the statement of financial position at 31 December 2022 and the statement of profit or loss for the year then ended as included in the interim results.
- The error detailed in 4 did not impact on the balances disclosed in the interim results.
Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited
