INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS
2
Engaging with our stakeholders
21
24
PERFORMANCE
AND OUTLOOK
Financial review
25
Chairman's message
28
Chief Executive Officer's report
29
Chief Financial Officer's report
32
Group equity value
34
76
ANNUAL
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
Directors' report
77
Statement of responsibility of the board of directors
78
Report of the Statutory Actuary
78
Independent auditor's report
81
Statements of financial position
85
Statements of profit or loss
87
Statements of comprehensive income
89
Statements of cash flows
89
Statements of changes in equity
90
Basis of preparation and accounting policies
92
Notes to the financial statements
132
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
3
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023
REVENUE
EARNINGS
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)
GROUP
EQUITY
VALUE
DIVIDENDS
Net insurance service result
é 3% to P286 million
Operating profit
é 257% to P801 million
é 16% to P44 billion
7% to P5,38 billion
(December 2022: P5,76 billion)
Paid as dividends during the year
P754 million
(December 2022: P402 million)
Investment
Revenue from contracts
service result
with customers
>100%
é
14% to
é
P296 million
to P315 million
Core
Share of profit
earnings
of associates
é
195% to
64% to
P873 million
P79 million
SOLVENCY
Return on group equity value
8,3%
(December 2022: 16,9%)
Made up of:
Interim dividend
P218 million
Final dividend
P285 million
Special dividend
P251 million
Value of new business
12% to P140 million
Profit attributable to equity holders
é 74% to P774 million
Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered
7 times
(December 2022: 7,7 times)
Final dividend proposed not subject to tax
P313 million
(December 2022: P285 million)
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
4
ABOUT THIS REPORT
REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
This is the integrated annual report of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL Group) for the year ended 31 December 2023.
This report includes material information for our stakeholders about our financial, economic, social and environmental performance and demonstrates our performance against our previously stated plans.
The content encompasses all divisions and subsidiaries of the company across all regions of operation in Botswana and our associates in various sub-Saharan countries.
We provide insights into matters of importance to our stakeholders, highlighting how the organisation is governed, the material matters we identified and the risks and opportunities that could impact our business. We show how these factors influence our business model, strategic objectives and future plans in creating and sustaining value for our stakeholders in the short, medium and long term.
REPORTING PRINCIPLES AND FRAMEWORK
We applied international and Botswana reporting guidelines and best practices in compiling the report, including the following:
- Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listings Requirements
- International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
- Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants Financial Reporting Guides
- King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016™ (King IVTM)
- International Integrated Reporting Framework ( Framework) of the IFRS Foundation
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and
- Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
as well as the relevant regulations and directives in force under the laws of Botswana.
The annual financial statements on pages 85 to 204 are presented in Pula, the group's presentation currency.
MATERIALITY
This report discloses BIHL's approach to sustainability and identifies and explains the material environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues facing the group. The board has considered matters viewed as material to the business of the BIHL Group and its stakeholders. These are determined through board discussion, market research, stakeholder engagement, continuous risk assessments and the review of prevailing trends in our industry and the global economy. Sustainability issues that are not considered material to our business are not discussed. This approach should enable stakeholders to accurately evaluate the BIHL Group's ability to create and sustain value over the short, medium and long term. Management is not aware of the unavailability of any reliable information or any legal prohibitions to disclosing any material information.
Refer to page 15 for more information on our material matters.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report contains forward-looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 31 December 2023. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect its business, or if estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise, and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required to do so by legislation and regulation. The external auditor and assurance providers have not assured these statements.
FEEDBACK
A hard copy of this integrated annual report is available on request as well as online at https://www.bihl.co.bw/investor-relations-pages
We are committed to improving this report each year and appreciate and encourage constructive feedback. Please forward comments to kmokgothu@bihl.co.bw
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Contact details for BIHL are set out on the back cover.
THEME: IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS
This is our purpose statement and the essence of everything we do as a business. We enhance the overall well-being and quality of life of individuals and communities we operate in. We intend to develop strategies, initiatives and interventions that enhance income opportunities, access to financial services and socio-economic conditions for people, thereby enabling them to lead healthier, more productive and fulfilling lives.
Read more about our purpose on page 10.
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
5
ABOUT THIS REPORT continued
ASSURANCE
BIHL has a combined assurance model, which is set out below.
Business process
Nature of assurance
Assurance provider
Annual financial statements
External audit
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Internal control processes
Internal audit services
Internal audit services with the
assistance of Sanlam Group Internal
Audit
BSE Listings Requirements
Compliance reviews
BSE and PricewaterhouseCoopers
Insurance due diligence
Independent risk reviews
PricewaterhouseCoopers,
independent actuary and reinsurers
Per Botswana law and the BSE Listings Requirements, BIHL's annual financial statements were audited by our independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The unqualified independent auditor's report is set out on pages 81 to 84. The scope of the audit is limited to the annual financial statements on pages 85 to 204.
APPROVAL
The audit and risk committee and the board acknowledge their responsibility to ensure the integrity of this report, which was reviewed by the audit and risk committee, the board, the Company Secretary and Statutory Actuary.The board, after consultation with the audit and risk committee, concluded that this integrated annual report is presented materially in accordance with the Framework and approved it for publication on 14 June 2024.
Dr Keith Jefferis
Catherine Lesetedi
Kudakwashe Mukushi
Chairman
Group Chief Executive Ofﬁicer (CEO)
Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Andrew Cartwright
Robert Dommisse
Edwin Elias
John Hinchliffe
Kate Maphage
Lieutenant General Tebogo Masire
Mustafa Sachak
Nigel Suliaman
Kobus Vlok
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
ABOUT BIHL
Dreams
are not driven by he, she or we, they are driven by US.
It takes a single step to start the journey, but many people to get you there. No matter how bold or big your dream, you will always need the support of others.
IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS
7
ABOUT BIHL
GROUP STRUCTURE
The BIHL Group is a leading BSE-listed financial services group with a proud record of achievements. We are the holding company of two subsidiaries and have invested in various associates.
Botswana Life
Insurance Limited
Botswana's leading life insurer with a market share estimated at over 71%. Botswana Life administers close to
300 000 policies and underwrites over
P1,9 billion in recurring premium income.
Botswana Insurance Fund Management Limited
A pioneer in asset management managing in excess of P36 billion in assets across equity, fixed income, real estate, liquidity and alternative investments.
Associates and joint ventures
50,00%
33,00%
27,61%
25,10%
Bifm associates
50,00%
49,00%
BIFM CEE
25,10%
BIHL top shareholders
SanlamAllianz
57,92%
Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund
11,89%
Motor Vehicle Accident Fund
4,00%
Other
26,19%
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
8
ABOUT BIHL
GROUP STRUCTURE continued
CORE VALUES
Care
Innovation
Integrity
Collaboration
CORE BUSINESSES
Life insurance
Asset management
Short-term insurance
Value-added services
INVESTMENT CASE
Key player in the
Financial business
Strong group liquidity
High-quality and
Botswana financial
with diverse revenue
and balance sheet
competent management
markets
streams
position
and staff
Technical institutional
Track record of
Diverse and
Strong partnerships
memory embedded in
compelling product
client-centric
and networks across
the leadership team
offering across Botswana
different industries
Responsible and
Strong and trusted
Satisfactory growth
Innovative product
efficient capital
brand identity
track record
development team
allocation
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
9
ABOUT BIHL
OUR PARENT JUST GOT BIGGER
On 5 September 2023, Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa and our majority shareholder, and Allianz, one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than a century of history in Africa, joined forces to create the largest pan-Africannon-banking financial services entity on the continent.
SanlamAllianz covers 27 countries in Africa across various lines of business, with positions strengthened in 12 overlapping countries. As SanlamAllianz, it operates among the top three insurance companies in most of its chosen markets through a shared-value approach with its staff, clients, the markets, communities and economies it does business in, as well as its business partners and shareholders. Its ambition is to maintain this position in all its operating markets and to continue to provide its clients with world-class products and services.
Its key focus areas are to:
-
Drive financial inclusion by providing greater access to its products and services through digital innovation, as well as leveraging its telecommunication and bancassurance partnerships across our markets to create new opportunities
in Africa
- Provide the best of two leading international brands with improved multinational offerings in both short-termand life insurance through innovation and the additional capabilities enabled thanks to greater economies of scale
- Improve and optimise its reinsurance offering
- Grow its life and general insurance business through product and service innovation
- Be the reference insurer for clients due to its strong commitment to client satisfaction and through pursuing opportunities in terms of its asset management business, based on market maturity.
SanlamAllianz's purpose is to empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous. This is powered by its vision to distinguish itself as the most admired financial services group in Africa and an attitude of excellence in delivery as it implements its strategy of building scale and achieving sustainable growth.
It is part of a company that demonstrates lasting commitment to all stakeholders - internally and externally - by making a long-term investment in the African market.
Projecting benefits such as enhanced economies of scale, a diverse product offering and a greater market share, SanlamAllianz is positioned to play a pivotal role in Africa's sustainability by advancing financial inclusion, innovative products and sound governance.
This historic union not only symbolises the future of financial services in Africa but also strengthens the position of BIHL Group on the continent.
Heinie Werth, CEO of SanlamAllianz, during a celebratory event hosted by the BIHL Group in Gaborone, underscored the enduring partnership BIHL and Sanlam have fostered over the last two decades.
BIHL is historically, culturally and philosophically in tune with SanlamAllianz's purpose.
Toasting SanlamAllianz are Gaffar Hassam (SanlamAllianz Executive: Brand, Strategy and Corporate Affairs), BIHL directors Robert Dommisse, Catherine Lesetedi (Group CEO), Neo Bogatsu (Botswana Life Executive Director - Retail) and Dr Keith Jefferis (Chairman) with Heinie Werth (SanlamAllianz CEO).
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
10
ABOUT BIHL
OUR PURPOSE
We are focused on our purpose of improving livelihoods. We have a clear strategy to achieve our vision and mission through our strategic objectives. We strive to meet these objectives by leveraging our strong values.
VISION
PURPOSE
MISSION
We will achieve our vision
To be the financial services
Improving
providing innovative wealth
customers and to deliver
provider of choice for our
through service excellence,
shareholders
livelihoods
and insurance products
values every day
best-in-class returns for our
and living our stated core
OUR VALUES
CARE
INNOVATION
INTEGRITY
COLLABORATION
Service with empathy
Always striving for continuous
Unwavering in our pursuit
Unlocking our winning as one
and consideration, knowing
improvement to create value
to do the right thing, resolute
spirit by focusing on a better
everything we do leaves a lasting
for our stakeholders,
in our commitment to what
outcome for all, achieved through
impact and legacy
our society and the world
is good for all stakeholders
partnership and an open-minded
approach to everything
HOW WE IMPROVE LIVELIHOODS
Taking a long-term view on financial well-being
FINANCIAL PROTECTION
Safeguarding loved ones in the event of death, maintaining their standard of living
WEALTH GENERATION
Access to financial investments, enabling capital appreciation clients to support the development of intergenerational wealth and goal achievement
PEACE OF MIND
Risk transfer alleviates worries about how
families will cope financially in the provider's absence
DEBT SETTLEMENT
Avoiding the possibility of burdening families with any outstanding debts
INCOME GENERATION
Premium cash backs create income streams to supplement earnings
BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
