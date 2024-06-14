Our strategy for the next five years

Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered

4 ABOUT THIS REPORT REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY This is the integrated annual report of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL Group) for the year ended 31 December 2023. This report includes material information for our stakeholders about our financial, economic, social and environmental performance and demonstrates our performance against our previously stated plans. The content encompasses all divisions and subsidiaries of the company across all regions of operation in Botswana and our associates in various sub-Saharan countries. We provide insights into matters of importance to our stakeholders, highlighting how the organisation is governed, the material matters we identified and the risks and opportunities that could impact our business. We show how these factors influence our business model, strategic objectives and future plans in creating and sustaining value for our stakeholders in the short, medium and long term. REPORTING PRINCIPLES AND FRAMEWORK We applied international and Botswana reporting guidelines and best practices in compiling the report, including the following: Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listings Requirements

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants Financial Reporting Guides

King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016™ (King IV TM )

) International Integrated Reporting Framework ( Framework) of the IFRS Foundation

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and

Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as well as the relevant regulations and directives in force under the laws of Botswana. The annual financial statements on pages 85 to 204 are presented in Pula, the group's presentation currency.

MATERIALITY This report discloses BIHL's approach to sustainability and identifies and explains the material environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues facing the group. The board has considered matters viewed as material to the business of the BIHL Group and its stakeholders. These are determined through board discussion, market research, stakeholder engagement, continuous risk assessments and the review of prevailing trends in our industry and the global economy. Sustainability issues that are not considered material to our business are not discussed. This approach should enable stakeholders to accurately evaluate the BIHL Group's ability to create and sustain value over the short, medium and long term. Management is not aware of the unavailability of any reliable information or any legal prohibitions to disclosing any material information. Refer to page 15 for more information on our material matters. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report contains forward-looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 31 December 2023. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect its business, or if estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise, and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required to do so by legislation and regulation. The external auditor and assurance providers have not assured these statements. FEEDBACK A hard copy of this integrated annual report is available on request as well as online at https://www.bihl.co.bw/investor-relations-pages We are committed to improving this report each year and appreciate and encourage constructive feedback. Please forward comments to kmokgothu@bihl.co.bw CORPORATE INFORMATION Contact details for BIHL are set out on the back cover.