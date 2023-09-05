Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited
(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)
(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")
DEALING IN SHARES BY RELATED PARTY
In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited ("the company") hereby announces the sale of the company's shares by a shareholder.
Details are as follows;
Name of Entity
Africa Life Assurance Company Botswana
(Pty) Ltd
Status
Related Party
Class of securities
Ordinary Shares
Date of transaction
4 September 2023
Share price
BWP 17.49
Number of shares
48,603,320
Total transaction value
BWP 850,072,066.80
Nature of transaction
On market sale
By Order of the Board
5 September 2023
Sponsoring broker
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 07:33:04 UTC.