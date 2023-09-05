Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

DEALING IN SHARES BY RELATED PARTY

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited ("the company") hereby announces the sale of the company's shares by a shareholder.

Details are as follows;

Name of Entity Africa Life Assurance Company Botswana (Pty) Ltd Status Related Party Class of securities Ordinary Shares Date of transaction 4 September 2023 Share price BWP 17.49 Number of shares 48,603,320 Total transaction value BWP 850,072,066.80 Nature of transaction On market sale

By Order of the Board