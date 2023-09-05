Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

DEALING IN SHARES BY RELATED PARTY

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited ("the company") hereby announces the sale of the company's shares by a shareholder.

Details are as follows;

Name of Entity

Africa Life Assurance Company Botswana

(Pty) Ltd

Status

Related Party

Class of securities

Ordinary Shares

Date of transaction

4 September 2023

Share price

BWP 17.49

Number of shares

48,603,320

Total transaction value

BWP 850,072,066.80

Nature of transaction

On market sale

By Order of the Board

5 September 2023

Sponsoring broker

