Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

(Registration number: BW00000798601) (Share Code: BIHL ISIN: BW 000 000 0033) ("BIHL" or "Group")

NOTICE OF DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 INTEGRATED ANNUAL

REPORT

Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) wishes to inform shareholders that due to unavoidable delay in finalizing the audited Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2023, it became necessary in the interest of holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the 28th of June 2024, to issue the AGM notice prior to financializing the 2023 Integrated Annual Report.

The Board would like to assure shareholders that the 2023 Integrated Annual Report will be published by Friday 14th June 2024.

By Order of the Board