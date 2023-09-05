SanlamAllianz acquired the shares sold by Africa Life Assurance Company Botswana (Pty) Ltd and Sanlam Emerging Markets (Pty) Ltd respectively. The 164,991,531 shares represent 58.4% of total securities issued by BIHL.

116,388,211 shares have been sold by Sanlam Emerging Markets (Pty) Ltd. The number of shares sold represents 41.2% of total securities issued by BIHL. The total

48,603,320 shares have been sold by African Life Assurance Company Botswana (Pty) Ltd. The number of shares sold represents 17.2% of total securities issued by BIHL. The total

BIHL hereby announces to shareholders, in line with the Botswana Stock Exchange Equity Listings Requirements, that there has been a significant trade in the Company's securities (over 5% of total securities in issue) on the 4th of September 2023 in relation to the following transactions.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - SIGNIFICANT TRADE IN COMPANY'S

(incorporated in the Republic of Botswana in 1990)

As a result of the above trade, and as at 4 September 2023, SanlamAllianz holds 58.4% shareholding in the Company.

