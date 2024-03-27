KEY FEATURES

The directors hereby present the unaudited consolidated ﬁnancial results of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) and its subsidiaries (the group) for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023. The full year audited ﬁnancials have been delayed due to the extensive work required to compile the new IFRS17 reporting standard notes and disclosures. The audited group ﬁnancial statements are expected to be published on or before 30 April 2024.

These ﬁnancial results are presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (previously IFRS "International Financial Reporting Standards" requirements, and the group has adopted IFRS 17, the insurance reporting standard which took effect on

1 January 2023. The comparative numbers have been restated to comply with this new standard.

REVENUE

EARNINGS

Net insurance service result

Operating profit

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)

DIVIDENDS

Paid as dividends during the 2023 financial year

Investment service result

Core earnings

SOLVENCY

Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered

Revenue from contracts with customers

Share of profit of associates

Final dividend proposed net of tax

Value of new businessProfit attributable to equity holders

GROUP EQUITY VALUE

Return on group equity value

P754 million

(Dec 2022:

P402 million)

Made up of:

Interim dividend

P218 million

Final dividend

P285 million

Special dividend

P251 million

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2023

Restated1, 2

Restated1

31 Dec

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

2021

P'000

P'000

P'000

ASSETS

Property and equipment

170 052

173 158

183 232

Intangible assets

97 247

101 197

107 076

Right-of-use assets

11 879

14 713

8 112

Investment property

26 480

12 260

10 160

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1 761 651

1 910 194

1 972 698

Long-term reinsurance assets

-

-

64 840

Non-current asset held for sale

-

99 988

-

Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss

14 935 316

15 411 628

15 385 244

Bonds

8 543 705

8 426 652

8 663 449

Investment in property funds and companies

1 277 962

1 205 650

1 173 325

Equity investments

3 040 954

2 589 245

2 403 845

Money market instruments

2 072 695

3 190 081

3 144 625

Loans at amortised cost

-

-

31 957

Other receivables

135 632

186 940

140 814

Cash and cash equivalents

170 583

400 711

137 418

Total assets

17 308 840

18 310 789

18 041 551

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Stated capital

204 936

154 936

154 936

Non-distributable reserves

115 842

354 149

395 716

Retained earnings

3 292 911

3 267 691

3 190 026

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

3 613 689

3 776 776

3 740 678

Non-controlling interests

23 751

22 428

18 728

Total equity

3 637 440

3 799 204

3 759 406

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

7 391 187

6 997 685

6 764 028

Investment contract liabilities

3 598 953

3 298 512

3 238 037

External investors in consolidated funds

2 082 020

3 619 273

3 635 183

Long-term reinsurance liability

36 346

45 486

-

Derivatives instrument

25 429

37 259

42 366

Deferred tax liability

141 908

73 545

138 974

Lease liability

12 707

16 210

9 234

Other payables

357 359

394 180

449 293

Tax payable

18 624

26 246

3 441

Related party balances

6 867

3 189

1 589

Total equity and liabilities

17 308 840

18 310 789

18 041 551

  • 1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Restated1, 2

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

Net result from life insurance contracts

585 752

143 193

Result from life insurance contracts

601 727

156 444

Net insurance service result

286 394

277 710

Insurance revenue

2 422 501

2 392 542

Insurance service expenses

(2 120 634)

(2 089 982)

Income or expense from reinsurance contracts

(15 473)

(24 850)

Investment service result

315 333

(121 266)

Insurance ﬁnance income or expense

(463 795)

(349 018)

Reinsurance ﬁnance income or expense

(26 935)

(19 511)

Investment income on assets held in respect of insurance contracts

806 063

247 263

Other expenses relating to insurance operations

(15 975)

(13 251)

Result from other operations

538 652

468 745

Revenue from contracts with customers

295 546

259 591

Other revenue

156 969

89 925

Investment income

284 903

(23 920)

Interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR)

4 395

4 127

Other interest income from investment contracts

179 223

245 282

Fair value (losses)/gains from derivatives instrument

(11 830)

(5 107)

Change in fair value of investment contract liabilities

(191 331)

144 129

Change in fair value of external investors' liabilities

86 571

36 538

Net changes in investment contract beneﬁts

(265 794)

(281 820)

Other expenses

(256 018)

(268 942)

Administration expenses

(218 189)

(204 278)

Sales remuneration

(37 067)

(63 588)

Finance cost on leases

(762)

(1 076)

Impairments

(7 188)

(5 231)

Proﬁt before equity accounted earnings and other income

861 198

337 765

Proﬁt on sale of associate

141 669

-

Share of proﬁt of associates and joint ventures

78 934

216 456

Proﬁt before tax

1 081 801

554 221

Income tax expense

(302 737)

(105 419)

Proﬁt for the year

779 064

448 802

Proﬁt attributable to:

- Equity holders of the parent

771 494

442 578

- Non-controlling interests

7 570

6 224

Total proﬁt for the year

779 064

448 802

Earnings per share (thebe) (attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent)

- Basic

273

158

- Diluted

273

158

  • 1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

Proﬁt for the year

779 064

448 803

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss (net of tax):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(167 479)

(13 951)

Total comprehensive income for the year

611 585

434 851

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- Equity holders of the parent

604 015

428 627

- Non-controlling interests

7 570

6 224

611 585

434 851

  • 1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

Restated1, 2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Total

equity

attributable

Non-

to equity

Non-

Stated

distributable

Retained

holders of

controlling

Total

capital

reserves

earnings

the parent

interest

equity

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

P'000

Balance as at 31 December 2021

154 936

395 716

2 781 611

3 332 263

18 728

3 350 991

IFRS 17 transition adjustment

-

-

408 154

408 154

-

408 154

Balance as at 1 January 2022

restated2

154 936

395 716

3 189 765

3 740 417

18 728

3 759 145

Proﬁt for the year1

-

-

442 578

442 578

6 224

448 802

Foreign currency translation reserve

movement

-

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

-

(13 951)

Share-based payment expense

-

5 215

-

5 215

-

5 215

Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/

disposed

-

1 117

-

1 117

-

1 117

Dividend paid

-

-

(402 440)

(402 440)

(2 524)

(404 964)

Transfers from non-distributable

reserves to retained earnings

-

(33 948)

33 948

-

-

-

Other movements in reserves

-

-

3 840

3 840

-

3 840

Balance as at 31 December 2022

restated1, 2

154 936

354 149

3 267 691

3 776 776

22 428

3 799 204

Proﬁt for the year

Foreign currency translation reserve movement

Share-based payment expense Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/ disposed

New shares issued Dividend paid

Transfers from non-distributable reserves to retained earnings Other movements in reserves

- - - -

-

771 494

771 494

7 570

779 064

(167 479) (47 066)

(33 223)

- - -

(167 479)

(47 066)

- 9 461

(753 930)

(33 223) 50 000 (753 930)

- - - - (6 247)

(167 479)

(47 066)

(33 223) 50 000 (760 177)

50 000 - - -

-

-

-

(9 461) 17 117

- 17 117

- -

- 17 117

Balance as at 31 December 2023

204 936

115 842

3 292 911

3 613 689

23 751

3 637 440

  • 1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

Cash generated (utilised in)/generated from operations

(425 600)

244 493

Cash generated from operations1

115 692

244 688

Interest received

246 218

295 056

Dividend received from equity investments

56 851

70 791

Dividend received from associates and joint ventures

144 928

149 844

Interest paid

(762)

(1 076)

Tax paid

(228 350)

(109 846)

Dividend paid

(760 177)

(404 964)

Net cash ﬂow utilised in investing activities1

235 145

23 464

Purchase of property and equipment

(8 953)

(6 652)

Purchase of computer software

(5 902)

(5 201)

Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost

-

35 317

Proceeds from sale of investment in associates

250 000

-

Net cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities

(39 673)

(4 664)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(6 450)

(5 781)

Disposal of treasury shares

(33 223)

1 117

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(230 128)

263 293

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

400 711

137 418

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

170 583

400 711

Restated

1 The prior year has been restated due the error classiﬁcation of cash movements in investments held as part of operating activities, refer to Appendix A.

GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE

For the year ended 31 December 2023

GROUP EQUITY VALUE

The Group equity value is an aggregate of embedded value from the life insurance covered business and the fair value of all other shareholders' net assets. It represents an estimate of the economic value of the group excluding the value attributable to future new business from life insurance and the value attributable to minorities.

The group equity value comprises:

  • The value of the shareholders' net assets;

  • Fair value adjustments; and

  • The value of in-force business including the value of new business written during the year.

DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE

The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the life insurance covered business excluding the value attributable to future new business. Covered business represents the Group's long-term insurance business for which the value of new and in-force contracts is attributable to shareholders.

The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax proﬁts arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.

The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax proﬁts at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year ended 31 December 2023, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.

Year ended

Year ended

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

Group equity value results

P'000

P'000

Shareholders' net assets after fair value adjustments

3 212 601

3 464 538

Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill

3 638 614

3 464 538

Fair value adjustments

(426 013)

-

Value of in-force

2 166 084

2 294 753

Value before cost of capital

1 986 011

1 910 101

Fair value adjustments

314 080

519 774

Cost of capital

(134 007)

(135 122)

Required capital

457 412

447 951

Required capital cover

7,00

7,70

Group equity value per share (Pula)

18,90

20,40

Group equity value at the beginning of the year

5 759 291

5 292 077

IFRS 17 transition adjustment

75 539

-

Asset mismatch reserve

(44 080)

-

Group equity value at the beginning of the year - restated

5 790 750

-

Group equity value at the end of year

5 378 685

5 759 291

Group equity value earnings

477 022

892 629

Change in group equity value

(412 066)

467 214

Movement in capital

135 158

22 975

Dividends paid

753 930

402 440

Return on group equity value

8,3%

16,9%

Year ended

Year ended

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

Group equity value results

P'000

P'000

These earnings can be analysed as follows:

Embedded value earnings from covered business

Expected return on life business in force

203 811

209 011

Value of new business

140 347

176 199

Operating experience variances

179 931

103 876

Mortality/morbidity

(10 557)

100 607

Persistency

12 225

(10 115)

Expenses

20 951

(7 037)

Working capital

126 787

-

Other

30 525

20 421

Operating assumption changes

(253 274)

(76 972)

Mortality/morbidity

(64 230)

(41 109)

Persistency

(166 069)

(6 911)

Expenses

(78 200)

(10 673)

Other

55 225

(18 279)

Embedded value earnings from operations

270 815

412 113

Investment variances

143 974

82 605

Economic assumption changes

109 209

(17 524)

Investment return

(70 720)

29 313

Risk discount rate

179 929

(46 837)

Embedded value earnings from covered business

523 998

477 194

Return on shareholders' assets

158 718

263 576

Investment returns

14 760

15 198

Net proﬁt non-life operations

143 958

248 378

Change in shareholders' fund adjustments

(205 693)

151 860

Changes in treasury share adjustments

2 627

(640)

Movement in fair value of incentive scheme shares

(47)

13 991

Movement in present value of holding company expenses

(28 560)

(7 974)

Movement in other net worth adjustments

(179 713)

146 483

Group equity value earnings

477 023

892 629

GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE continued

Year ended

Year ended

31 Dec

31 Dec

2023

2022

P'000

P'000

a) Value of new business

Value of new business at point of sale

140 347

160 274

Value before cost of capital

149 715

173 338

Recurring premium

79 139

83 129

Single premium

70 576

90 209

Cost of capital

(9 368)

(13 064)

b) Fair value adjustments

314 080

519 773

Staff share scheme

(23 006)

(22 959)

Non-life operations write-up to fair value (Bifm)

389 923

332 087

Non-life operations write-up to fair value - other

100 295

255 261

Group holding expenses

(194 927)

(166 367)

Reversal of cross-holding adjustment

41 795

39 168

Consisting of:

Net asset value adjustments

Value of in-force adjustments

314 080

519 773

c) Assumptions

The main assumptions used are as follows:

Economic assumptions

% p.a.

% p.a.

Risk discount rate

10,15

11,65

Overall investment return (before taxation)

6,65

8,15

Expense inﬂation rate

4,10

5,15

