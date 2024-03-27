KEY FEATURES
The directors hereby present the unaudited consolidated ﬁnancial results of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) and its subsidiaries (the group) for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023. The full year audited ﬁnancials have been delayed due to the extensive work required to compile the new IFRS17 reporting standard notes and disclosures. The audited group ﬁnancial statements are expected to be published on or before 30 April 2024.
These ﬁnancial results are presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (previously IFRS "International Financial Reporting Standards" requirements, and the group has adopted IFRS 17, the insurance reporting standard which took effect on
1 January 2023. The comparative numbers have been restated to comply with this new standard.
REVENUE
EARNINGS
Net insurance service result
Operating profit
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM)
DIVIDENDS
Paid as dividends during the 2023 financial year
Investment service result
Core earnings
SOLVENCY
Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered
Revenue from contracts with customers
Share of profit of associates
Final dividend proposed net of tax
Value of new businessProfit attributable to equity holders
GROUP EQUITY VALUE
Return on group equity value
P754 million
(Dec 2022:
P402 million)
Made up of:
Interim dividend
P218 million
Final dividend
P285 million
Special dividend
P251 million
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2023
Restated1, 2
Restated1
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
2021
P'000
P'000
P'000
ASSETS
Property and equipment
170 052
173 158
183 232
Intangible assets
97 247
101 197
107 076
Right-of-use assets
11 879
14 713
8 112
Investment property
26 480
12 260
10 160
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1 761 651
1 910 194
1 972 698
Long-term reinsurance assets
-
-
64 840
Non-current asset held for sale
-
99 988
-
Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss
14 935 316
15 411 628
15 385 244
Bonds
8 543 705
8 426 652
8 663 449
Investment in property funds and companies
1 277 962
1 205 650
1 173 325
Equity investments
3 040 954
2 589 245
2 403 845
Money market instruments
2 072 695
3 190 081
3 144 625
Loans at amortised cost
-
-
31 957
Other receivables
135 632
186 940
140 814
Cash and cash equivalents
170 583
400 711
137 418
Total assets
17 308 840
18 310 789
18 041 551
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Stated capital
204 936
154 936
154 936
Non-distributable reserves
115 842
354 149
395 716
Retained earnings
3 292 911
3 267 691
3 190 026
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3 613 689
3 776 776
3 740 678
Non-controlling interests
23 751
22 428
18 728
Total equity
3 637 440
3 799 204
3 759 406
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
7 391 187
6 997 685
6 764 028
Investment contract liabilities
3 598 953
3 298 512
3 238 037
External investors in consolidated funds
2 082 020
3 619 273
3 635 183
Long-term reinsurance liability
36 346
45 486
-
Derivatives instrument
25 429
37 259
42 366
Deferred tax liability
141 908
73 545
138 974
Lease liability
12 707
16 210
9 234
Other payables
357 359
394 180
449 293
Tax payable
18 624
26 246
3 441
Related party balances
6 867
3 189
1 589
Total equity and liabilities
17 308 840
18 310 789
18 041 551
1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.
2
Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 December 2023
Restated1, 2
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
Net result from life insurance contracts
585 752
143 193
Result from life insurance contracts
601 727
156 444
Net insurance service result
286 394
277 710
Insurance revenue
2 422 501
2 392 542
Insurance service expenses
(2 120 634)
(2 089 982)
Income or expense from reinsurance contracts
(15 473)
(24 850)
Investment service result
315 333
(121 266)
Insurance ﬁnance income or expense
(463 795)
(349 018)
Reinsurance ﬁnance income or expense
(26 935)
(19 511)
Investment income on assets held in respect of insurance contracts
806 063
247 263
Other expenses relating to insurance operations
(15 975)
(13 251)
Result from other operations
538 652
468 745
Revenue from contracts with customers
295 546
259 591
Other revenue
156 969
89 925
Investment income
284 903
(23 920)
Interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR)
4 395
4 127
Other interest income from investment contracts
179 223
245 282
Fair value (losses)/gains from derivatives instrument
(11 830)
(5 107)
Change in fair value of investment contract liabilities
(191 331)
144 129
Change in fair value of external investors' liabilities
86 571
36 538
Net changes in investment contract beneﬁts
(265 794)
(281 820)
Other expenses
(256 018)
(268 942)
Administration expenses
(218 189)
(204 278)
Sales remuneration
(37 067)
(63 588)
Finance cost on leases
(762)
(1 076)
Impairments
(7 188)
(5 231)
Proﬁt before equity accounted earnings and other income
861 198
337 765
Proﬁt on sale of associate
141 669
-
Share of proﬁt of associates and joint ventures
78 934
216 456
Proﬁt before tax
1 081 801
554 221
Income tax expense
(302 737)
(105 419)
Proﬁt for the year
779 064
448 802
Proﬁt attributable to:
- Equity holders of the parent
771 494
442 578
- Non-controlling interests
7 570
6 224
Total proﬁt for the year
779 064
448 802
Earnings per share (thebe) (attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent)
- Basic
273
158
- Diluted
273
158
1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.
2
Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2023
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
Proﬁt for the year
779 064
448 803
Other comprehensive income
Items that are or may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss (net of tax):
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(167 479)
(13 951)
Total comprehensive income for the year
611 585
434 851
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Equity holders of the parent
604 015
428 627
- Non-controlling interests
7 570
6 224
611 585
434 851
1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.
2
Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.
Restated1, 2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31 December 2023
Total
equity
attributable
Non-
to equity
Non-
Stated
distributable
Retained
holders of
controlling
Total
capital
reserves
earnings
the parent
interest
equity
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
P'000
Balance as at 31 December 2021
154 936
395 716
2 781 611
3 332 263
18 728
3 350 991
IFRS 17 transition adjustment
-
-
408 154
408 154
-
408 154
Balance as at 1 January 2022
restated2
154 936
395 716
3 189 765
3 740 417
18 728
3 759 145
Proﬁt for the year1
-
-
442 578
442 578
6 224
448 802
Foreign currency translation reserve
movement
-
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
-
(13 951)
Share-based payment expense
-
5 215
-
5 215
-
5 215
Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/
disposed
-
1 117
-
1 117
-
1 117
Dividend paid
-
-
(402 440)
(402 440)
(2 524)
(404 964)
Transfers from non-distributable
reserves to retained earnings
-
(33 948)
33 948
-
-
-
Other movements in reserves
-
-
3 840
3 840
-
3 840
Balance as at 31 December 2022
restated1, 2
154 936
354 149
3 267 691
3 776 776
22 428
3 799 204
Proﬁt for the year
Foreign currency translation reserve movement
Share-based payment expense Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/ disposed
New shares issued Dividend paid
Transfers from non-distributable reserves to retained earnings Other movements in reserves
- - - -
-
771 494
771 494
7 570
779 064
(167 479) (47 066)
(33 223)
- - -
(167 479)
(47 066)
- 9 461
(753 930)
(33 223) 50 000 (753 930)
- - - - (6 247)
(167 479)
(47 066)
(33 223) 50 000 (760 177)
50 000 - - -
-
-
-
(9 461) 17 117
- 17 117
- -
- 17 117
Balance as at 31 December 2023
204 936
115 842
3 292 911
3 613 689
23 751
3 637 440
1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.
2
Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 December 2023
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
Cash generated (utilised in)/generated from operations
(425 600)
244 493
Cash generated from operations1
115 692
244 688
Interest received
246 218
295 056
Dividend received from equity investments
56 851
70 791
Dividend received from associates and joint ventures
144 928
149 844
Interest paid
(762)
(1 076)
Tax paid
(228 350)
(109 846)
Dividend paid
(760 177)
(404 964)
Net cash ﬂow utilised in investing activities1
235 145
23 464
Purchase of property and equipment
(8 953)
(6 652)
Purchase of computer software
(5 902)
(5 201)
Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost
-
35 317
Proceeds from sale of investment in associates
250 000
-
Net cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities
(39 673)
(4 664)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(6 450)
(5 781)
Disposal of treasury shares
(33 223)
1 117
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(230 128)
263 293
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
400 711
137 418
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
170 583
400 711
Restated
1 The prior year has been restated due the error classiﬁcation of cash movements in investments held as part of operating activities, refer to Appendix A.
GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE
For the year ended 31 December 2023
GROUP EQUITY VALUE
The Group equity value is an aggregate of embedded value from the life insurance covered business and the fair value of all other shareholders' net assets. It represents an estimate of the economic value of the group excluding the value attributable to future new business from life insurance and the value attributable to minorities.
The group equity value comprises:
• The value of the shareholders' net assets;
• Fair value adjustments; and
• The value of in-force business including the value of new business written during the year.
DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE
The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the life insurance covered business excluding the value attributable to future new business. Covered business represents the Group's long-term insurance business for which the value of new and in-force contracts is attributable to shareholders.
The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax proﬁts arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.
The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax proﬁts at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year ended 31 December 2023, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.
Year ended
Year ended
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
Group equity value results
P'000
P'000
Shareholders' net assets after fair value adjustments
3 212 601
3 464 538
Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill
3 638 614
3 464 538
Fair value adjustments
(426 013)
-
Value of in-force
2 166 084
2 294 753
Value before cost of capital
1 986 011
1 910 101
Fair value adjustments
314 080
519 774
Cost of capital
(134 007)
(135 122)
Required capital
457 412
447 951
Required capital cover
7,00
7,70
Group equity value per share (Pula)
18,90
20,40
Group equity value at the beginning of the year
5 759 291
5 292 077
IFRS 17 transition adjustment
75 539
-
Asset mismatch reserve
(44 080)
-
Group equity value at the beginning of the year - restated
5 790 750
-
Group equity value at the end of year
5 378 685
5 759 291
Group equity value earnings
477 022
892 629
Change in group equity value
(412 066)
467 214
Movement in capital
135 158
22 975
Dividends paid
753 930
402 440
Return on group equity value
8,3%
16,9%
Year ended
Year ended
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
Group equity value results
P'000
P'000
These earnings can be analysed as follows:
Embedded value earnings from covered business
Expected return on life business in force
203 811
209 011
Value of new business
140 347
176 199
Operating experience variances
179 931
103 876
Mortality/morbidity
(10 557)
100 607
Persistency
12 225
(10 115)
Expenses
20 951
(7 037)
Working capital
126 787
-
Other
30 525
20 421
Operating assumption changes
(253 274)
(76 972)
Mortality/morbidity
(64 230)
(41 109)
Persistency
(166 069)
(6 911)
Expenses
(78 200)
(10 673)
Other
55 225
(18 279)
Embedded value earnings from operations
270 815
412 113
Investment variances
143 974
82 605
Economic assumption changes
109 209
(17 524)
Investment return
(70 720)
29 313
Risk discount rate
179 929
(46 837)
Embedded value earnings from covered business
523 998
477 194
Return on shareholders' assets
158 718
263 576
Investment returns
14 760
15 198
Net proﬁt non-life operations
143 958
248 378
Change in shareholders' fund adjustments
(205 693)
151 860
Changes in treasury share adjustments
2 627
(640)
Movement in fair value of incentive scheme shares
(47)
13 991
Movement in present value of holding company expenses
(28 560)
(7 974)
Movement in other net worth adjustments
(179 713)
146 483
Group equity value earnings
477 023
892 629
GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE continued
Year ended
Year ended
31 Dec
31 Dec
2023
2022
P'000
P'000
a) Value of new business
Value of new business at point of sale
140 347
160 274
Value before cost of capital
149 715
173 338
Recurring premium
79 139
83 129
Single premium
70 576
90 209
Cost of capital
(9 368)
(13 064)
b) Fair value adjustments
314 080
519 773
Staff share scheme
(23 006)
(22 959)
Non-life operations write-up to fair value (Bifm)
389 923
332 087
Non-life operations write-up to fair value - other
100 295
255 261
Group holding expenses
(194 927)
(166 367)
Reversal of cross-holding adjustment
41 795
39 168
Consisting of:
Net asset value adjustments
Value of in-force adjustments
314 080
519 773
c) Assumptions
The main assumptions used are as follows:
Economic assumptions
% p.a.
% p.a.
Risk discount rate
10,15
11,65
Overall investment return (before taxation)
6,65
8,15
Expense inﬂation rate
4,10
5,15
