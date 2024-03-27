KEY FEATURES The directors hereby present the unaudited consolidated ﬁnancial results of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) and its subsidiaries (the group) for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023. The full year audited ﬁnancials have been delayed due to the extensive work required to compile the new IFRS17 reporting standard notes and disclosures. The audited group ﬁnancial statements are expected to be published on or before 30 April 2024. These ﬁnancial results are presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (previously IFRS "International Financial Reporting Standards" requirements, and the group has adopted IFRS 17, the insurance reporting standard which took effect on 1 January 2023. The comparative numbers have been restated to comply with this new standard. REVENUE EARNINGS Net insurance service result Operating profit ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) DIVIDENDS Paid as dividends during the 2023 financial year Investment service result Core earnings SOLVENCY Business is well capitalised; required capital for the group is covered Revenue from contracts with customers Share of profit of associates Final dividend proposed net of tax Value of new businessProfit attributable to equity holders GROUP EQUITY VALUE Return on group equity value

P754 million (Dec 2022: P402 million) Made up of: Interim dividend P218 million Final dividend P285 million Special dividend P251 million

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2023

Restated1, 2 Restated1 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 2023 2022 2021 P'000 P'000 P'000 ASSETS Property and equipment 170 052 173 158 183 232 Intangible assets 97 247 101 197 107 076 Right-of-use assets 11 879 14 713 8 112 Investment property 26 480 12 260 10 160 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1 761 651 1 910 194 1 972 698 Long-term reinsurance assets - - 64 840 Non-current asset held for sale - 99 988 - Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss 14 935 316 15 411 628 15 385 244 Bonds 8 543 705 8 426 652 8 663 449 Investment in property funds and companies 1 277 962 1 205 650 1 173 325 Equity investments 3 040 954 2 589 245 2 403 845 Money market instruments 2 072 695 3 190 081 3 144 625 Loans at amortised cost - - 31 957 Other receivables 135 632 186 940 140 814 Cash and cash equivalents 170 583 400 711 137 418 Total assets 17 308 840 18 310 789 18 041 551 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Stated capital 204 936 154 936 154 936 Non-distributable reserves 115 842 354 149 395 716 Retained earnings 3 292 911 3 267 691 3 190 026 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3 613 689 3 776 776 3 740 678 Non-controlling interests 23 751 22 428 18 728 Total equity 3 637 440 3 799 204 3 759 406 Liabilities Insurance contract liabilities 7 391 187 6 997 685 6 764 028 Investment contract liabilities 3 598 953 3 298 512 3 238 037 External investors in consolidated funds 2 082 020 3 619 273 3 635 183 Long-term reinsurance liability 36 346 45 486 - Derivatives instrument 25 429 37 259 42 366 Deferred tax liability 141 908 73 545 138 974 Lease liability 12 707 16 210 9 234 Other payables 357 359 394 180 449 293 Tax payable 18 624 26 246 3 441 Related party balances 6 867 3 189 1 589 Total equity and liabilities 17 308 840 18 310 789 18 041 551

1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Restated1, 2 31 Dec 31 Dec 2023 2022 P'000 P'000 Net result from life insurance contracts 585 752 143 193 Result from life insurance contracts 601 727 156 444 Net insurance service result 286 394 277 710 Insurance revenue 2 422 501 2 392 542 Insurance service expenses (2 120 634) (2 089 982) Income or expense from reinsurance contracts (15 473) (24 850) Investment service result 315 333 (121 266) Insurance ﬁnance income or expense (463 795) (349 018) Reinsurance ﬁnance income or expense (26 935) (19 511) Investment income on assets held in respect of insurance contracts 806 063 247 263 Other expenses relating to insurance operations (15 975) (13 251) Result from other operations 538 652 468 745 Revenue from contracts with customers 295 546 259 591 Other revenue 156 969 89 925 Investment income 284 903 (23 920) Interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR) 4 395 4 127 Other interest income from investment contracts 179 223 245 282 Fair value (losses)/gains from derivatives instrument (11 830) (5 107) Change in fair value of investment contract liabilities (191 331) 144 129 Change in fair value of external investors' liabilities 86 571 36 538 Net changes in investment contract beneﬁts (265 794) (281 820) Other expenses (256 018) (268 942) Administration expenses (218 189) (204 278) Sales remuneration (37 067) (63 588) Finance cost on leases (762) (1 076) Impairments (7 188) (5 231) Proﬁt before equity accounted earnings and other income 861 198 337 765 Proﬁt on sale of associate 141 669 - Share of proﬁt of associates and joint ventures 78 934 216 456 Proﬁt before tax 1 081 801 554 221 Income tax expense (302 737) (105 419) Proﬁt for the year 779 064 448 802 Proﬁt attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 771 494 442 578 - Non-controlling interests 7 570 6 224 Total proﬁt for the year 779 064 448 802 Earnings per share (thebe) (attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent) - Basic 273 158 - Diluted 273 158

1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec 31 Dec 2023 2022 P'000 P'000 Proﬁt for the year 779 064 448 803 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (167 479) (13 951) Total comprehensive income for the year 611 585 434 851 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 604 015 428 627 - Non-controlling interests 7 570 6 224 611 585 434 851

1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

Restated1, 2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Total equity attributable Non- to equity Non- Stated distributable Retained holders of controlling Total capital reserves earnings the parent interest equity P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 Balance as at 31 December 2021 154 936 395 716 2 781 611 3 332 263 18 728 3 350 991 IFRS 17 transition adjustment - - 408 154 408 154 - 408 154 Balance as at 1 January 2022 restated2 154 936 395 716 3 189 765 3 740 417 18 728 3 759 145 Proﬁt for the year1 - - 442 578 442 578 6 224 448 802 Foreign currency translation reserve movement - (13 951) - (13 951) - (13 951) Share-based payment expense - 5 215 - 5 215 - 5 215 Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/ disposed - 1 117 - 1 117 - 1 117 Dividend paid - - (402 440) (402 440) (2 524) (404 964) Transfers from non-distributable reserves to retained earnings - (33 948) 33 948 - - - Other movements in reserves - - 3 840 3 840 - 3 840 Balance as at 31 December 2022 restated1, 2 154 936 354 149 3 267 691 3 776 776 22 428 3 799 204

Proﬁt for the year Foreign currency translation reserve movement Share-based payment expense Cost of treasury shares (acquired)/ disposed New shares issued Dividend paid Transfers from non-distributable reserves to retained earnings Other movements in reserves - - - - - 771 494 771 494 7 570 779 064 (167 479) (47 066) (33 223) - - - (167 479) (47 066) - 9 461 (753 930) (33 223) 50 000 (753 930) - - - - (6 247) (167 479) (47 066) (33 223) 50 000 (760 177) 50 000 - - - - - - (9 461) 17 117 - 17 117 - - - 17 117 Balance as at 31 December 2023 204 936 115 842 3 292 911 3 613 689 23 751 3 637 440

1 Restated for correction of error in the prior period, refer to Appendix A.

2

Restated for transition to IFRS 17, refer to Appendix A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2023

31 Dec 31 Dec 2023 2022 P'000 P'000 Cash generated (utilised in)/generated from operations (425 600) 244 493 Cash generated from operations1 115 692 244 688 Interest received 246 218 295 056 Dividend received from equity investments 56 851 70 791 Dividend received from associates and joint ventures 144 928 149 844 Interest paid (762) (1 076) Tax paid (228 350) (109 846) Dividend paid (760 177) (404 964) Net cash ﬂow utilised in investing activities1 235 145 23 464 Purchase of property and equipment (8 953) (6 652) Purchase of computer software (5 902) (5 201) Receipts from loans receivable at amortised cost - 35 317 Proceeds from sale of investment in associates 250 000 - Net cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities (39 673) (4 664) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (6 450) (5 781) Disposal of treasury shares (33 223) 1 117 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (230 128) 263 293 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 400 711 137 418 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 170 583 400 711

Restated

1 The prior year has been restated due the error classiﬁcation of cash movements in investments held as part of operating activities, refer to Appendix A.

GROUP EMBEDDED VALUE

For the year ended 31 December 2023

GROUP EQUITY VALUE

The Group equity value is an aggregate of embedded value from the life insurance covered business and the fair value of all other shareholders' net assets. It represents an estimate of the economic value of the group excluding the value attributable to future new business from life insurance and the value attributable to minorities.

The group equity value comprises:

• The value of the shareholders' net assets;

• Fair value adjustments; and

• The value of in-force business including the value of new business written during the year.

DEFINITION OF EMBEDDED VALUE

The embedded value represents an estimate of the economic value of the life insurance covered business excluding the value attributable to future new business. Covered business represents the Group's long-term insurance business for which the value of new and in-force contracts is attributable to shareholders.

The value of in-force business is the present value of future after-tax proﬁts arising from business in force at the valuation date, discounted at the risk discount rate, and adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the business.

The value of new business represents the value of projected after-tax proﬁts at the point of sale arising from new policies sold during the year ended 31 December 2023, accumulated to the end of the year at the risk discount rate. The value is adjusted for the cost of capital required to support the new business.

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec 31 Dec 2023 2022 Group equity value results P'000 P'000 Shareholders' net assets after fair value adjustments 3 212 601 3 464 538 Shareholders' net assets, excluding goodwill 3 638 614 3 464 538 Fair value adjustments (426 013) - Value of in-force 2 166 084 2 294 753 Value before cost of capital 1 986 011 1 910 101 Fair value adjustments 314 080 519 774 Cost of capital (134 007) (135 122) Required capital 457 412 447 951 Required capital cover 7,00 7,70 Group equity value per share (Pula) 18,90 20,40 Group equity value at the beginning of the year 5 759 291 5 292 077 IFRS 17 transition adjustment 75 539 - Asset mismatch reserve (44 080) - Group equity value at the beginning of the year - restated 5 790 750 - Group equity value at the end of year 5 378 685 5 759 291 Group equity value earnings 477 022 892 629 Change in group equity value (412 066) 467 214 Movement in capital 135 158 22 975 Dividends paid 753 930 402 440 Return on group equity value 8,3% 16,9%

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec 31 Dec 2023 2022 Group equity value results P'000 P'000 These earnings can be analysed as follows: Embedded value earnings from covered business Expected return on life business in force 203 811 209 011 Value of new business 140 347 176 199 Operating experience variances 179 931 103 876 Mortality/morbidity (10 557) 100 607 Persistency 12 225 (10 115) Expenses 20 951 (7 037) Working capital 126 787 - Other 30 525 20 421 Operating assumption changes (253 274) (76 972) Mortality/morbidity (64 230) (41 109) Persistency (166 069) (6 911) Expenses (78 200) (10 673) Other 55 225 (18 279) Embedded value earnings from operations 270 815 412 113 Investment variances 143 974 82 605 Economic assumption changes 109 209 (17 524) Investment return (70 720) 29 313 Risk discount rate 179 929 (46 837) Embedded value earnings from covered business 523 998 477 194 Return on shareholders' assets 158 718 263 576 Investment returns 14 760 15 198 Net proﬁt non-life operations 143 958 248 378 Change in shareholders' fund adjustments (205 693) 151 860 Changes in treasury share adjustments 2 627 (640) Movement in fair value of incentive scheme shares (47) 13 991 Movement in present value of holding company expenses (28 560) (7 974) Movement in other net worth adjustments (179 713) 146 483 Group equity value earnings 477 023 892 629

