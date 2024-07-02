BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED (BIHL) (Incorporated in Botswana on 21 November 1990) (Registration number: BW00000798601)
Share code: BIHL and ISIN BW 000 000 0033 (BIHL or the Company or the Group)
RESULTS OF THE THIRTY SECOND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD AT THE BOTSWANA LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED BOARDROOM, PLOT 66458, BLOCK A, 2ND FLOOR, FAIRGROUNDS OFFICE PARK, GABORONE, BOTSWANA AT 16H00 ON 28 JUNE 2024
81 shareholders were represented, either in person or by proxy, who held in total 268 854 774 ordinary shares, which represented 94.38% of the securities of the Company.
At the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited held on 28 June 2024, the following resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes as set out below:
Resolutions
Votes disclosed in
Votes disclosed in percentage in
Votes disclosed in relation to the total
percentage in
relation to the total number of
number of shares in issue*
relation to the
shares in issue*
number of shares
voted at the
meeting
In Favor
Against
In
Against
Abstain
In Favor
Against
Abstain
Favor
Ordinary Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
minutes of the AGM held
on 30 June 2023.
Ordinary resolution 2
To present, consider and
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
adopt the
BIHL
annual
financial
statements for
the
year
ended
31
December
2023,
that
have
been
distributed
to
shareholders as required,
including the consolidated
audited
ﬁnancial
statements
for
the
company
and
its
subsidiaries,
as
well as
the
auditor's
and
directors' reports
Ordinary resolution 3
To approve the dividends
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
declared by the directors
on the
16th
of
August
2023 and the 25th of
March 2024
Ordinary Resolution 4
To re-elect Mr. Andrew
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
Cartwright who retires by
rotation in terms of Article
19 of the Constitution of
the company, and being
eligible, offers himself for
re-election.
Ordinary resolution 5.1
To ratify the appointment
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
of Ms. Kate Maphage as
a Director of the
Company
Ordinary resolution 5.2
To ratify the appointment
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
of Mr. Edwin Elias as a
Director of the Company
Ordinary resolution 5.3
To ratify the appointment
72.53%
27.47%
68.46%
25.92%
0%
195 011 684
73 843 090
0
of Mr. Mustafa Sachak as
a Director of the
Company
Ordinary resolution 5.4
To ratify the appointment
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
of Dr. Keith Jefferis as a
Director of the Company
Ordinary resolution 6
To approve the Director's
88.84%
4.24%
92.84%
4%
1.55%
264 464 349
11 395 140
4 390 425
fees for the ensuing year
Ordinary resolution 7
To approve the
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
remuneration of the
auditor for the year
ended 31 December
2023.
Ordinary resolution 8
To appoint
100%
0%
94.38%
0%
0%
268 854 774
0
0
PricewaterhouseCoopers
as nominated by the
company's audit and risk
committee, as the
independent auditor of
the company
to hold ofﬁce until the
conclusion of the next
AGM of the company.
*Total number of Shares in issue: 284,870,652
By Order of the Board
Kagiso Mokgothu
Company Secretary
2 July 2024
