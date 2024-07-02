BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED (BIHL) (Incorporated in Botswana on 21 November 1990) (Registration number: BW00000798601)

Share code: BIHL and ISIN BW 000 000 0033 (BIHL or the Company or the Group)

RESULTS OF THE THIRTY SECOND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD AT THE BOTSWANA LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED BOARDROOM, PLOT 66458, BLOCK A, 2ND FLOOR, FAIRGROUNDS OFFICE PARK, GABORONE, BOTSWANA AT 16H00 ON 28 JUNE 2024

81 shareholders were represented, either in person or by proxy, who held in total 268 854 774 ordinary shares, which represented 94.38% of the securities of the Company.

At the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited held on 28 June 2024, the following resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes as set out below:

Resolutions

Votes disclosed in

Votes disclosed in percentage in

Votes disclosed in relation to the total

percentage in

relation to the total number of

number of shares in issue*

relation to the

shares in issue*

number of shares

voted at the

meeting

In Favor

Against

In

Against

Abstain

In Favor

Against

Abstain

Favor

Ordinary Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

minutes of the AGM held

on 30 June 2023.

Ordinary resolution 2

To present, consider and

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

adopt the

BIHL

annual

financial

statements for

the

year

ended

31

December

2023,

that

have

been

distributed

to

shareholders as required,

including the consolidated

audited

ﬁnancial

statements

for

the

company

and

its

subsidiaries,

as

well as

the

auditor's

and

directors' reports

Ordinary resolution 3

To approve the dividends

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

declared by the directors

on the

16th

of

August

2023 and the 25th of

March 2024

Ordinary Resolution 4

To re-elect Mr. Andrew

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

Cartwright who retires by

rotation in terms of Article

19 of the Constitution of

the company, and being

eligible, offers himself for

re-election.

Ordinary resolution 5.1

To ratify the appointment

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

of Ms. Kate Maphage as

a Director of the

Company

Ordinary resolution 5.2

To ratify the appointment

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

of Mr. Edwin Elias as a

Director of the Company

Ordinary resolution 5.3

To ratify the appointment

72.53%

27.47%

68.46%

25.92%

0%

195 011 684

73 843 090

0

of Mr. Mustafa Sachak as

a Director of the

Company

Ordinary resolution 5.4

To ratify the appointment

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

of Dr. Keith Jefferis as a

Director of the Company

Ordinary resolution 6

To approve the Director's

88.84%

4.24%

92.84%

4%

1.55%

264 464 349

11 395 140

4 390 425

fees for the ensuing year

Ordinary resolution 7

To approve the

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

remuneration of the

auditor for the year

ended 31 December

2023.

Ordinary resolution 8

To appoint

100%

0%

94.38%

0%

0%

268 854 774

0

0

PricewaterhouseCoopers

as nominated by the

company's audit and risk

committee, as the

independent auditor of

the company

to hold ofﬁce until the

conclusion of the next

AGM of the company.

*Total number of Shares in issue: 284,870,652

By Order of the Board

Kagiso Mokgothu

Company Secretary

2 July 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Botswana Insurance Holding Limited published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 13:48:04 UTC.