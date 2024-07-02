BOTSWANA INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED (BIHL) (Incorporated in Botswana on 21 November 1990) (Registration number: BW00000798601)

Share code: BIHL and ISIN BW 000 000 0033 (BIHL or the Company or the Group)

RESULTS OF THE THIRTY SECOND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD AT THE BOTSWANA LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED BOARDROOM, PLOT 66458, BLOCK A, 2ND FLOOR, FAIRGROUNDS OFFICE PARK, GABORONE, BOTSWANA AT 16H00 ON 28 JUNE 2024

81 shareholders were represented, either in person or by proxy, who held in total 268 854 774 ordinary shares, which represented 94.38% of the securities of the Company.

At the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited held on 28 June 2024, the following resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes as set out below: