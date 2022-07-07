Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTCL   BW0000001569

BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(BTCL)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
0.8000 BWP   +3.90%
02:44aBOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Abridged audited annual financial results for the year ended 31 march 2022
PU
06/30Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022, Payable on or Before 24 August 2022
CI
06/30BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Abridged unaudited annual financial results for the year ended 31 march 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Botswana Telecommunications : ABRIDGED AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

07/07/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited

ABRIDGED AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

The Board and Management of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited ('BTC') are pleased to present to shareholders the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Dividend

Dividend

Profit

(per share)

Yield

Before tax

5.04thebe

13%

8%

COMMENTARY

Our Business

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation is a converged telecommunications operator oering fixed (voice and data), mobile (voice and data) and broadband services to consumers, enterprise and other licensed service providers.

Review of operations and results

  • Dividend per share thebe 5.04 thebe
  • Dividend yield at 13%
  • Earnings per share up by 2%
  • Profit before tax up by 8%
  • Revenue decline of 2% from prior year
  • EBITDA margin expansion by 170 basis points.
  • Cash Conversion at 34%

Performance Overview

The company's operational performance remained resilient with EBITDA growth during the year reecting the increased demand for our products due to the stability and reliability of our network infrastructure. We continued to invest in strategic growth areas and the result was within our forecast in the mobile data and broadband oerings. Our investments included upgrading the mobile network to 4.5G (LTE-A) coverage across the country, rolling out the fibre connectivity upgrades and renewing the VSAT platform, leading to connectivity anywhere in Botswana. Furthermore, the various technology platforms enable us to connect customers across multiple technologies, products and oerings, thus giving us capability to defend and increase our customer base. Some of our key customer segments are taking advantage of this benefit and are utilizing a full suite of our products. The reported revenue slightly declined by 2% to P1.392 billion for the year with the decrease in voice revenues being mainly oset by growth in the data business. EBITDA increased by 3% with margin expansion of 170 basis points due to tight cost management. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of P520 million, are up 43%, driven by improved EBITDA and lower capital expenditure payments.

Domestic Economy

In the short to medium term, the economic growth outlook is subdued and we anticipate a tough operating environment on the back of rising local ination and increasing international commodity prices.

Outlook

BTC's purpose hinges on enabling Batswana to live connected, anchoring Botswana's digital transformation and enabling economic growth. We continue to forge strategic partnerships with key stakeholders and believe that we can play an important role in the development of Botswana and in transforming the business landscape.

As a business, the company's strategic focus for the next few years is to improve our customer experience through improved service oerings and seamless interaction with clients. We are embarking on the digitalization journey, cuing right across the business from operations and processes and leading to enhanced end user experience. We currently oer multiple digital touchpoints on the website, mobile application, USSD codes and the SMEGA financial services. Going forward we will be focused on oering converged touchpoints to allow customers to fully transact across the business.

We are optimistic that the refreshed strategy will leverage on our upgraded technology platforms and continue to provide returns. We are confident in our workforce, network capability and product portfolio; and are proud of the brand equity we have built as a local home grown brand.

EPS

Revenue

EBITDA Margin

Cash

(Thebe)

170

Conversion

2%

-2%

Basis Points

34%

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2022

Mar 2022

Restated

Mar 2021

P '000

P '000

Revenue from contracts with customers

1,392,257

1,426,409

Cost of services and goods sold

(604,751)

(592,515)

Gross profit

787,506

833,894

Interest income

18,796

6,360

Interest expense

(22,767)

(26,972)

Other income

39,918

37,629

Selling and distribution costs

(18,242)

(20,016)

Administrative expenses

(403,573)

(409,295)

Impairment losses and gains on financial assets and contract assets

3,191

(12,865)

Other expenses

(222,436)

(239,894)

Profit before tax

182,393

168,841

Income tax expense

(41,608)

(30,923)

Profit for the year

140,785

137,918

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit /loss

in subsequent periods

63,874

Gains on property revaluation

-

Impairment on assets transferred to held for sale

(7,761)

-

Income tax eect

1,707

(12,267)

Other comprehensive income for the year

(6,054)

51,607

Total comprehensive income for the year

134,731

189,525

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Thebe):

13.41

13.14

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2022

Mar 2022

Restated

Restated

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

P '000

P '000

P '000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

1,449,452

1,571,124

1,509,385

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

183,946

205,267

231,922

Right of use assets

115,337

129,325

144,629

IRU asset

420,305

458,514

496,723

Deferred tax assets

-

-

27,451

Current assets

2,169,040

2,364,230

2,410,110

53,419

45,222

49,256

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

161,122

183,077

223,657

Contract assets

53,539

35,016

26,363

Income tax receivable

810

641

13,100

Cash and cash equivalents

520,442

363,273

118,089

789,332

627,229

430,465

Assets held for sale

32,222

821,554

627,229

430,465

TOTAL ASSETS

2,990,594

2,991,459

2,840,575

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

478,892

478,892

478,892

Stated capital

Revaluation reserve

361,375

382,363

347,603

Accumulated profits

1,441,428

1,379,999

1,258,099

Non - Current Liabilities

2,281,695

2,241,254

2,084,594

8,543

5,593

28,301

Development grants

Lease liabilities

115,753

126,362

142,781

IRU liability

120,590

180,477

236,866

Deferred tax liability

55,640

15,739

-

Employee related provisions

7,994

10,513

12,622

308,520

338,684

420,570

Current Liabilities

279,765

255,405

192,288

Trade and other payables

Contract liabilities

13,522

19,534

26,103

Lease liabilities

16,718

16,418

10,350

IRU liability

60,022

56,389

52,723

Current portion of development grants

860

21,580

29,862

Current portion of employee related provisions

29,492

42,195

24,085

400,379

411,521

335,411

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,990,594

2,991,459

2,840,575

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 March 2022

Restated

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

P '000

P '000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

424,365

464,635

Operating cash ow before working capital changes (restated)

Working capital adjustments:

(8,197)

4,034

(Increase) / Decrease in inventories

Decrease in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments

17,034

22,926

Increase in trade and other payables and contract liabilities

18,348

56,548

Cash generated from operations

451,550

548,143

Ordinary dividend paid to shareholders

(92,676)

(31,037)

Net Income tax received

11,649

12,459

Net cash from operating activities

370,523

529,565

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment to expand operations:

(113,050)

(182,050)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Purchase of intangible assets

(20,903)

(18,125)

Proceeds from disposal of property plant and equipment

387

771

Interest income received

13,794

5,957

Net cash used in investing activities

(119,772)

(193,447)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

3,465

-

Grants received

Interest paid on lease liabilities and IRU liability

(23,129)

(28,858)

Principal payment of lease liabilities

(17,126)

(16,177)

Principal payment of IRU liability

(55,946)

(50,894)

Net cash from financing activities

(92,736)

(95,929)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

158,015

240,189

Net foreign exchange dierence on cash and cash equivalents

(846)

4,995

Cash and Cash equivalent at beginning of the year

363,273

118,089

Cash and Cash equivalent at the end of the year

520,442

363,273

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 March 2022

Stated

Revaluation

Accumulated

Total

Capital

Reserve

Profits

P '000

P '000

P '000

Balance at 1 April 2020 as previously stated

478,892

347,603

1,290,068

2,116,563

Impact of correction of prior period errors

-

-

(31,969)

(31,969)

Restated balance at 1 April 2020

478,892

347,603

1,258,099

2,084,594

Profit for the year (restated)

-

-

137,918

137,918

Other Comprehensive income

-

51,607

-

51,607

Total Comprehensive Income (restated)

-

51,607

137,918

189,525

Ordinary dividend declared

-

-

(32,865)

(32,865)

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

-

(16,847)

16,847

-

Balance at March 2021 (restated)

478,892

382,363

1,379,999

2,241,254

Profit for the year

-

-

140,785

140,785

Other comprehensive income

(6,054)

-

(6,054)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

(6,054)

140,785

134,731

Ordinary dividend declared

-

-

(94,290)

(94,290)

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

-

(14,934)

14,934

-

Balance at March 2022

478,892

361,375

1,441,428

2,281,695

Restatement of prior year results

The financial results for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been restated and as such the prior year figures presented are the

restated amounts. The impact of the restatement on the Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of

Financial Position is as follows:

The impact of the restatement on the Profit and loss

The impact of the Statement of Financial Position is as follows:

statement is as follows:

Previously

Restated P(m)

Previously

Restated P(m)

Reported P(m)

Reported P(m)

Mar 2021

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

Mar 2020

Previously

Non -Current Assets

2,403

2,364

2,442

2,410

Reported P(m)

Restated

P(m)

Current Assets

627

627

432

430

Mar 2021

Mar 2021

Revenues from contracts

1,426

1,426

Capital and Reserves

2,272

2,241

2,118

2,085

Profit before tax

167

169

Non -Current Liabilities

347

339

421

421

Profit aer tax

136

138

Current Liabilities

412

412

335

335

Presentation of Financial Statements

The annual financial statements are presented in Botswana Pula which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information and values are rounded to the nearest thousand (P'000) except where otherwise indicated. The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 were authorised for issue by the Members of the Board in accordance with a resolution on 23 June 2022.

Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies

The annual financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except as modified by the measurement of certain financial instruments at fair value and the revaluation of certain assets and on the going concern basis.

The accounting policies adopted for the period comply in all material respects with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (''IASB''), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Commiee and in the manner required by the Companies Act of Botswana (CAP 42:01).

Change from Group to Company

On 27th of August 2020, the Board of Directors of the company resolved that the BTC Foundation "the Foundation", a wholly owned entity, which was registered as a trust be de-registered and dissolved. The Board of Trustees of the Foundation resolved on the 19th of April 2021 that the Foundation be dissolved and the Deed of cancellation of the Trust was executed on the 21st of September 2021.

At dissolution the Foundation had an unexpended cash balance of P475,040 and had undertaken no activities during the year. The balances were assumed into the Company. The Company has decided to not consolidate the results of Foundation as there was no financial activity in the year and the unexpended cash balances at dissolution were not material. The bank balances in the prior year amounted to P533 850. There is therefore no Group reporting for the current financial year, and accordingly no comparatives have been presented.

Dividend Declared

The BTC Board has declared a final dividend of 5.04 thebe per share for the year ended 31 March 2022. In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act (Cap 52:01) as amended, withholding tax at the rate of 10% or any other currently enacted tax rate will be deducted from the interim gross dividend.

Important dates pertaining to this dividend are:

Declaration date - 30 June 2022

Ex-dividend date - 10 August 2022

Last date to register - 12 August 2022

Dividend payment date - on or before 24 August 2022

Auditor's report

The auditor, Deloie & Touche, has issued its unmodified opinion on the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.

These are available for inspection at the registered oice of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited. This publication has been extracted from those financial statements. This abridged financial information and any reference to future financial performance has however not been audited by the auditors.

By Order of The Board

Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana

Chairperson

Anthony Masunga

Managing Director

Board of Directors

Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana (Chairperson), Anthony Masunga (Managing Director), Maclean Letshwiti, Andrew Johnson*,Ranjith Priyalal De Silva**, Thari Pheko, Bafana Molomo, Gaone Macholo and Thato Kewakae.

*South African **Sri Lankan

Company Secretary

Sidney Mganga

Company Number

BW00000748937

Transfer Secretaries

Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana

Plot 70667, Fairscape Precinct. 4th Floor, Fairgrounds, Gaborone Private Bag 00417, Gaborone

Contact Details: 3674400/ 09/11/12

Contact Person: Nonofo Phalatse or Ambrosia Khupe

Auditor

DELOITTE & TOUCHE

Plot 64518 Fairgrounds

P O Box 778 Gaborone, Botswana

Megaleng House

Plot 50350, Khama Crescent

P.O. Box 700 Gaborone, Botswana

Disclaimer

BTC - Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
02:44aBOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Abridged audited annual financial results for the year ended..
PU
06/30Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year En..
CI
06/30BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Abridged unaudited annual financial results for the year end..
PU
2021Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Y..
CI
2021Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORAT : Annual results
CO
2021Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
2021BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FA Has Appointed an Experienced Woman As CEO/Secretary Gener..
AQ
2020Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Y..
CI
2020BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORAT : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 840 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 886
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Masunga Managing Director & Executive Director
Boitumelo Carolyn Paya Chief Financial Officer
Lorato Edith Boakgomo-Ntakhwana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Olyn General Manager-Technology
Nelson Disang General Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED6.67%67
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.04%215 946
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 120
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.71%101 654
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.66%96 087
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.19%77 345