Botswana Telecommunications : ABRIDGED AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
07/07/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited
ABRIDGED AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
The Board and Management of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited ('BTC') are pleased to present to shareholders the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022.
Dividend
Profit
(per share)
Yield
Before tax
5.04thebe
13%
8%
COMMENTARY
Our Business
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation is a converged telecommunications operator oering fixed (voice and data), mobile (voice and data) and broadband services to consumers, enterprise and other licensed service providers.
Review of operations and results
Dividend per share thebe 5.04 thebe
Dividend yield at 13%
Earnings per share up by 2%
Profit before tax up by 8%
Revenue decline of 2% from prior year
EBITDA margin expansion by 170 basis points.
Cash Conversion at 34%
Performance Overview
The company's operational performance remained resilient with EBITDA growth during the year reecting the increased demand for our products due to the stability and reliability of our network infrastructure. We continued to invest in strategic growth areas and the result was within our forecast in the mobile data and broadband oerings. Our investments included upgrading the mobile network to 4.5G (LTE-A) coverage across the country, rolling out the fibre connectivity upgrades and renewing the VSAT platform, leading to connectivity anywhere in Botswana. Furthermore, the various technology platforms enable us to connect customers across multiple technologies, products and oerings, thus giving us capability to defend and increase our customer base. Some of our key customer segments are taking advantage of this benefit and are utilizing a full suite of our products. The reported revenue slightly declined by 2% to P1.392 billion for the year with the decrease in voice revenues being mainly oset by growth in the data business. EBITDA increased by 3% with margin expansion of 170 basis points due to tight cost management. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of P520 million, are up 43%, driven by improved EBITDA and lower capital expenditure payments.
Domestic Economy
In the short to medium term, the economic growth outlook is subdued and we anticipate a tough operating environment on the back of rising local ination and increasing international commodity prices.
Outlook
BTC's purpose hinges on enabling Batswana to live connected, anchoring Botswana's digital transformation and enabling economic growth. We continue to forge strategic partnerships with key stakeholders and believe that we can play an important role in the development of Botswana and in transforming the business landscape.
As a business, the company's strategic focus for the next few years is to improve our customer experience through improved service oerings and seamless interaction with clients. We are embarking on the digitalization journey, cuing right across the business from operations and processes and leading to enhanced end user experience. We currently oer multiple digital touchpoints on the website, mobile application, USSD codes and the SMEGA financial services. Going forward we will be focused on oering converged touchpoints to allow customers to fully transact across the business.
We are optimistic that the refreshed strategy will leverage on our upgraded technology platforms and continue to provide returns. We are confident in our workforce, network capability and product portfolio; and are proud of the brand equity we have built as a local home grown brand.
EPS
Revenue
EBITDA Margin
Cash
(Thebe)
170
Conversion
2%
-2%
Basis Points
34%
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2022
Mar 2022
Restated
Mar 2021
P '000
P '000
Revenue from contracts with customers
1,392,257
1,426,409
Cost of services and goods sold
(604,751)
(592,515)
Gross profit
787,506
833,894
Interest income
18,796
6,360
Interest expense
(22,767)
(26,972)
Other income
39,918
37,629
Selling and distribution costs
(18,242)
(20,016)
Administrative expenses
(403,573)
(409,295)
Impairment losses and gains on financial assets and contract assets
3,191
(12,865)
Other expenses
(222,436)
(239,894)
Profit before tax
182,393
168,841
Income tax expense
(41,608)
(30,923)
Profit for the year
140,785
137,918
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit /loss
in subsequent periods
63,874
Gains on property revaluation
-
Impairment on assets transferred to held for sale
(7,761)
-
Income tax eect
1,707
(12,267)
Other comprehensive income for the year
(6,054)
51,607
Total comprehensive income for the year
134,731
189,525
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Thebe):
13.41
13.14
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2022
Mar 2022
Restated
Restated
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
P '000
P '000
P '000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
1,449,452
1,571,124
1,509,385
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
183,946
205,267
231,922
Right of use assets
115,337
129,325
144,629
IRU asset
420,305
458,514
496,723
Deferred tax assets
-
-
27,451
Current assets
2,169,040
2,364,230
2,410,110
53,419
45,222
49,256
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
161,122
183,077
223,657
Contract assets
53,539
35,016
26,363
Income tax receivable
810
641
13,100
Cash and cash equivalents
520,442
363,273
118,089
789,332
627,229
430,465
Assets held for sale
32,222
821,554
627,229
430,465
TOTAL ASSETS
2,990,594
2,991,459
2,840,575
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
478,892
478,892
478,892
Stated capital
Revaluation reserve
361,375
382,363
347,603
Accumulated profits
1,441,428
1,379,999
1,258,099
Non - Current Liabilities
2,281,695
2,241,254
2,084,594
8,543
5,593
28,301
Development grants
Lease liabilities
115,753
126,362
142,781
IRU liability
120,590
180,477
236,866
Deferred tax liability
55,640
15,739
-
Employee related provisions
7,994
10,513
12,622
308,520
338,684
420,570
Current Liabilities
279,765
255,405
192,288
Trade and other payables
Contract liabilities
13,522
19,534
26,103
Lease liabilities
16,718
16,418
10,350
IRU liability
60,022
56,389
52,723
Current portion of development grants
860
21,580
29,862
Current portion of employee related provisions
29,492
42,195
24,085
400,379
411,521
335,411
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,990,594
2,991,459
2,840,575
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 March 2022
Restated
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
P '000
P '000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
424,365
464,635
Operating cash ow before working capital changes (restated)
Working capital adjustments:
(8,197)
4,034
(Increase) / Decrease in inventories
Decrease in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments
17,034
22,926
Increase in trade and other payables and contract liabilities
18,348
56,548
Cash generated from operations
451,550
548,143
Ordinary dividend paid to shareholders
(92,676)
(31,037)
Net Income tax received
11,649
12,459
Net cash from operating activities
370,523
529,565
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investment to expand operations:
(113,050)
(182,050)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Purchase of intangible assets
(20,903)
(18,125)
Proceeds from disposal of property plant and equipment
387
771
Interest income received
13,794
5,957
Net cash used in investing activities
(119,772)
(193,447)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
3,465
-
Grants received
Interest paid on lease liabilities and IRU liability
(23,129)
(28,858)
Principal payment of lease liabilities
(17,126)
(16,177)
Principal payment of IRU liability
(55,946)
(50,894)
Net cash from financing activities
(92,736)
(95,929)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
158,015
240,189
Net foreign exchange dierence on cash and cash equivalents
(846)
4,995
Cash and Cash equivalent at beginning of the year
363,273
118,089
Cash and Cash equivalent at the end of the year
520,442
363,273
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31 March 2022
Stated
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Reserve
Profits
P '000
P '000
P '000
Balance at 1 April 2020 as previously stated
478,892
347,603
1,290,068
2,116,563
Impact of correction of prior period errors
-
-
(31,969)
(31,969)
Restated balance at 1 April 2020
478,892
347,603
1,258,099
2,084,594
Profit for the year (restated)
-
-
137,918
137,918
Other Comprehensive income
-
51,607
-
51,607
Total Comprehensive Income (restated)
-
51,607
137,918
189,525
Ordinary dividend declared
-
-
(32,865)
(32,865)
Depreciation transfer for land and buildings
-
(16,847)
16,847
-
Balance at March 2021 (restated)
478,892
382,363
1,379,999
2,241,254
Profit for the year
-
-
140,785
140,785
Other comprehensive income
(6,054)
-
(6,054)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
(6,054)
140,785
134,731
Ordinary dividend declared
-
-
(94,290)
(94,290)
Depreciation transfer for land and buildings
-
(14,934)
14,934
-
Balance at March 2022
478,892
361,375
1,441,428
2,281,695
Restatement of prior year results
The financial results for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been restated and as such the prior year figures presented are the
restated amounts. The impact of the restatement on the Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of
Financial Position is as follows:
The impact of the restatement on the Profit and loss
The impact of the Statement of Financial Position is as follows:
statement is as follows:
Previously
Restated P(m)
Previously
Restated P(m)
Reported P(m)
Reported P(m)
Mar 2021
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
Mar 2020
Previously
Non -Current Assets
2,403
2,364
2,442
2,410
Reported P(m)
Restated
P(m)
Current Assets
627
627
432
430
Mar 2021
Mar 2021
Revenues from contracts
1,426
1,426
Capital and Reserves
2,272
2,241
2,118
2,085
Profit before tax
167
169
Non -Current Liabilities
347
339
421
421
Profit aer tax
136
138
Current Liabilities
412
412
335
335
Presentation of Financial Statements
The annual financial statements are presented in Botswana Pula which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information and values are rounded to the nearest thousand (P'000) except where otherwise indicated. The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 were authorised for issue by the Members of the Board in accordance with a resolution on 23 June 2022.
Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies
The annual financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except as modified by the measurement of certain financial instruments at fair value and the revaluation of certain assets and on the going concern basis.
The accounting policies adopted for the period comply in all material respects with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (''IASB''), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Commiee and in the manner required by the Companies Act of Botswana (CAP 42:01).
Change from Group to Company
On 27th of August 2020, the Board of Directors of the company resolved that the BTC Foundation "the Foundation", a wholly owned entity, which was registered as a trust be de-registered and dissolved. The Board of Trustees of the Foundation resolved on the 19th of April 2021 that the Foundation be dissolved and the Deed of cancellation of the Trust was executed on the 21st of September 2021.
At dissolution the Foundation had an unexpended cash balance of P475,040 and had undertaken no activities during the year. The balances were assumed into the Company. The Company has decided to not consolidate the results of Foundation as there was no financial activity in the year and the unexpended cash balances at dissolution were not material. The bank balances in the prior year amounted to P533 850. There is therefore no Group reporting for the current financial year, and accordingly no comparatives have been presented.
Dividend Declared
The BTC Board has declared a final dividend of 5.04 thebe per share for the year ended 31 March 2022. In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act (Cap 52:01) as amended, withholding tax at the rate of 10% or any other currently enacted tax rate will be deducted from the interim gross dividend.
Important dates pertaining to this dividend are:
Declaration date - 30 June 2022
Ex-dividend date - 10 August 2022
Last date to register - 12 August 2022
Dividend payment date - on or before 24 August 2022
Auditor's report
The auditor, Deloie & Touche, has issued its unmodified opinion on the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.
These are available for inspection at the registered oice of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited. This publication has been extracted from those financial statements. This abridged financial information and any reference to future financial performance has however not been audited by the auditors.
By Order of The Board
Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana
Chairperson
Anthony Masunga
Managing Director
Board of Directors
Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana (Chairperson), Anthony Masunga (Managing Director), Maclean Letshwiti, Andrew Johnson*,Ranjith Priyalal De Silva**, Thari Pheko, Bafana Molomo, Gaone Macholo and Thato Kewakae.
