Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited
ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
The Board and Management of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited ('BTC') are pleased to present to shareholders the audited annual financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023.
Revenue
EBIDTA
Profit
EPS
Cash
Dividend
Margin
After tax
(Thebe)
Conversion
Declared
P 1.4bn
27.8%
P 108m
10.32 thebe
13%
6.71 thebe
Presentation of Financial Statements
The Annual Financial Statements are presented in Botswana Pula which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information and values are rounded to the nearest thousand (P'000) except where otherwise indicated. The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were authorised for issue by the Members of
COMMENTARY
Full year performance in numbers
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2023
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
P '000
P '000
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 March 2023
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
P '000
P '000
the Board in accordance with a resolution on 22 June 2023.
Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies
The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared on a historical cost
- Revenue P1.4 billion
- EBITDA margin 27.8%
- Profit after tax P108 million
- Earnings per share 10.32 thebe
- Cash Conversion at 13%
REVIEW OF RESULTS
The Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 June 2023.
Performance Overview
The Company recorded revenue of P1.4 billion during the year under review. The Company's profitability was under pressure, reflecting a demanding operating and economic environment. Performance was primarily impacted by the once off restructuring costs and an escalation in replacement costs for stolen copper cables from our network.
Data services and mobile financial services revenue growth momentum continued though partially offset by the decline in performance of voice services. The cost of sales decreased by 2% leading to gross profit being 2% above the prior year. The total impact of copper cable theft included in the cost of sales is P56 million, substantially offsetting the savings that would have been realised in the cost of sales. The Company has since intensified rollout of alternative technologies to replace the copper network. Other income has come down mainly as amortisation of government grants for
Revenue from contracts with customers
Cost of services and goods sold
Gross profit
Interest income
Interest expense
Other income
Selling and distribution costs Administrative expenses
Impairment reversals on financial assets and contract assets Other expenses
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit /loss in subsequent periods
Impairment on assets transferred to held for sale
Income tax effect
Other comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Thebe):
1,400,027 1,392,257
(594,196) (604,751)
805,831 787,506
48,247 18,796
(18,632) (22,767)
5,129 39,918
(23,120) (18,242)
(439,174) (403,573)
24,3163,191
(254,088) (222,436)
148,509 182,393
(40,188) (41,608)
108,321 140,785
- (7,761)
- 1,707
- (6,054)
108,321 134,731
10.3213.41
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
352,721
439,539
Working capital adjustments:
Increase in inventories
(1,413)
(8,197)
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments
(29,406)
5,001
Increase in trade and other payables and contract liabilities
4,880
22,023
Cash generated from operations
326,782
458,366
Ordinary dividend paid to shareholders
(52,187)
(92,676)
Income tax paid
(1,034)
(169)
Net cash from operating activities
273,561
365,521
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment to expand operations:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(209,321)
(113,050)
Purchase of intangible assets
(16,221)
(20,903)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
2,421
387
Proceeds from assets held for sale
34,992
-
Interest income received
48,247
18,796
Net cash used in investing activities
(139,882)
(114,770)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Grants received
15,883
3,465
Interest paid on lease liabilities and IRU liability
(18,984)
(23,130)
Principal payment of lease liabilities
(19,105)
(17,125)
Principal payment of IRU liability
(60,022)
(55,946)
Net cash from financing activities
(82,228)
(92,736)
basis, except as modified by the revaluation of certain fixed assets and on the going concern basis.
The accounting policies adopted for the period comply in all material respects with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (''IASB''), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee and in the manner required by the Companies Act of Botswana (CAP 42:01).
Dividend Declaration
The BTC Board has declared a final dividend of 6.71 thebe per share for the year ended 31 March 2023. In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act (Cap 52:01) as amended, withholding tax at the rate of 10% or any other currently enacted tax rate will be deducted from the gross dividend.
Important dates pertaining to this dividend are:
Declaration date - 22 June 2023
Ex-dividend date - 02 August 2023
Last date to register - 04 August 2023
Dividend payment date - 16 August 2023
rural telephony (Nteletsa) infrastructure came to an end. The once off pay out of P55 million for the organisational restructuring drove the increase in the operating expenditure substantially. The primary objective of the organisational restructuring was the creation of a more fit-for-purpose organisation that supports the strategic repositioning of the business into the future. Additionally, the exercise ensures that the Company has the right human capital in the right jobs that will contribute towards the future viability and long-term financial sustainability of the Company.
The pressure on costs as highlighted above led to EBITDA of P390 million, a
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Right of use assets IRU asset
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
P '000
P '000
1,488,810 1,449,452
162,579 183,946
109,170 115,337
382,096 420,305
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
51,451
158,015
Net foreign exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents
(910)
(846)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
520,442
363,273
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
570,983
520,442
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Auditor's report
The auditor, Deloitte & Touche, has issued its unmodified opinion on the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.
These are available for inspection at the registered office of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited. This publication has been extracted from those financial statements. This abridged financial information and any reference to future financial performance has
decline of 15%.
Domestic Economy
Botswana real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 4% in 2023 due to the expected positive impact of the Transitional National Development Plan and reforms aimed at improving the economy and business environment. The inflation rate decreased to an average of 9.4% in the first quarter of 2023 but remaining above the medium-term objective range of 3 - 6%. The inflation trend is projected to ease downwards within the range in the second quarter of 2024 due to monetary policy stance, recent decrease in domestic fuel prices, modest domestic demand, increase in interest rates and constrained supply of credit globally; expected decrease in global inflation and international commodity prices; as well as the projected appreciation of the Pula against the South African rand, all expected to exert downward pressure on domestic Inflation.
(Source Botswana Monetary Committee, 28 April 2023)
Outlook
BTC continues to play a leading role in the enablement of the national digital transformation drive through continuous investment in the modernisation of the network, to enable high speed internet services across the country. This is expected to increase internet penetration and utilisation which in turn will fuel data revenue growth. Over the last 2 years the scourge of copper theft in our networks has escalated and caused immense disruption to availability and quality of service to our customers. In response we have directed our investments to accelerating the de-coppering of our network and to provide service through high-speed mobile, radio and fibre networks. Fibre to the home (FTTH) has been completed in many areas of greater Gaborone, Francistown, Jwaneng and Orapa and customers are being migrated from copper to fibre networks. Our high-speed radio networks cover 100% of Gaborone, Tlokweng and some villages in the greater Gaborone and we expect to cover 80% of our customer base by 2024, and 100% by 2025. We continue with our deployment of the 4G/4.5G mobile network to drive mobile data utilisation. Our main objective is to drive high speed connectivity for our customers to experience best internet service and enable digital transformation capability.
Contract assets
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
Contract assets
Income tax receivable
Cash and cash equivalents
Assets held for sale
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Stated capital
Revaluation reserve
Accumulated profits
Non-current liabilities
Development grants
Lease liabilities
IRU liability
Contract liabilities
Deferred tax liability
Employee related provisions
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Contract liabilities Lease liabilities
IRU liability
Current portion of development grants Current portion of employee related provisions
Total Liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
28,766-
2,171,421 2,169,040
54,832 53,419
215,605 179,580
23,130 35,081
829810
570,983 520,442
865,379 789,332
- 32,222
865,379 821,554
3,036,800 2,990,594
478,892 478,892
334,826 361,375
1,537,542 1,441,428
2,351,260 2,281,695
23,220 8,543
112,259 115,753
74,077 120,590
5,142-
80,649 55,640
5,962 7,994
301,309 308,520
287,666 279,765
5,377 13,522
18,068 16,718
46,513 60,022
860860
25,747 29,492
384,231 400,379
685,540 708,899
3,036,800 2,990,594
For the year ended 31 March 2023
Balance at 1 April 2021
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income
Ordinary dividend declared
Depreciation transfer for land and buildings
Balance at 31 March 2022
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income
Ordinary dividend declared
Transfer to retained earnings upon disposal of residential properties
Depreciation transfer for land and buildings
Balance at 31 March 2023
Stated
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Reserve
Profits
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
478,892
382,363
1,379,999
2,241,254
-
-
140,785
140,785
-
(6,054)
-
(6,054)
-
(6,054)
140,785
134,731
-
-
(94,290)
(94,290)
-
(14,934)
14,934
-
478,892
361,375
1,441,428
2,281,695
-
-
108,321
108,321
-
-
-
-
-
-
108,321
108,321
-
-
(52,920)
(52,920)
-
(21,889)
28,063
6,174
-
(4,660)
12,650
7,990
478,892
334,826
1,537,542
2,351,260
however not been audited by the auditors.
By Order of The Board
Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana
Chairperson
Anthony Masunga
Managing Director
