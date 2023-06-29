Revenue P1.4 billion

EBITDA margin 27.8%

Profit after tax P108 million

Earnings per share 10.32 thebe

Cash Conversion at 13%

REVIEW OF RESULTS

The Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 June 2023.

Performance Overview

The Company recorded revenue of P1.4 billion during the year under review. The Company's profitability was under pressure, reflecting a demanding operating and economic environment. Performance was primarily impacted by the once off restructuring costs and an escalation in replacement costs for stolen copper cables from our network.

Data services and mobile financial services revenue growth momentum continued though partially offset by the decline in performance of voice services. The cost of sales decreased by 2% leading to gross profit being 2% above the prior year. The total impact of copper cable theft included in the cost of sales is P56 million, substantially offsetting the savings that would have been realised in the cost of sales. The Company has since intensified rollout of alternative technologies to replace the copper network. Other income has come down mainly as amortisation of government grants for