Botswana Telecommunications : ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

the future viability and long-term financial sustainability of the Company.

The pressure on costs as highlighted above led to EBITDA declining by 13% to P144 million.

The Company delivered healthy cash and cash equivalents that resulted in an increase of P96 million reflecting a 67% cash conversion.

Domestic Economy

The domestic economy is forecasted to grow by about 4% in 2022, with the increase in economic activity following the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, a successful vaccination rollout programme and the implementation of the Government's Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) and the national Reset Agenda.

Inflation is expected to continue to be above the central bank target of 3-6% due to rising prices of goods and services especially food and fuel prices. This in turn is expected to negatively impact spending power of Government, enterprises and households.

Outlook

Despite the uncertainty of the economy, BTC will intensify the efforts to improve its financial and operational performance by seizing the available opportunities in the market. Going forward, the company will continue to drive data and value offers in the market as we accommodate the shifts in demand and usage patterns (i.e., from voice to data driven services). We will continue to migrate customers off legacy technologies so that they can experience faster and more reliable fixed and mobile data. We are determined to improve localities and communities through our network and services that we offer. The infrastructure that BTC has invested on from mobile, fixed, VSAT to data centre is a great foundation for driving digital services, cloud services and fintech services. The company will continue to pursue its digital transformation program and create more value for our customers through our services and innovative solutions. BTC is focusing on driving its customers to use more of our digital platforms for convenience and the ability to get our services and offers anywhere and anytime.

The company will further drive its efficiency improvement program as way of optimising our cost structure and responding to changing market dynamics.

Efforts to build a digital culture and strengthen our human capital will continue to position our company to be more responsive to the fast-changing market landscape.