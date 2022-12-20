Advanced search
    BTCL   BW0000001569

BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(BTCL)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
0.7700 BWP    0.00%
09/29Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Approves Full and Final Dividend
CI
09/29Botswana Telecommunications : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED (BTC) HELD ON THE 27 th SEPTEMBER 2022
PU
09/29Botswana Telecommunications : Closed period for trading in botswana telecommunications corporation limited (btc) shares
PU
Botswana Telecommunications : ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Board and Management of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited ('BTC') are pleased to present to shareholders the abridged unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30 September 2022.

Revenue

Profit for the Period

Earnings per share

P691 million

P22 million

2.11 thebe

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 September 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

6 Months

6 Months

12 Months

to 30.09.2022

to 30.09.2021

to 31.03.2022

P '000

P '000

P '000

Dividend

Given the current circumstances, the Board decided not to declare a dividend for this period.

Total Assets

EDITDA Margin

P3.02 billion

21%

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating cash flow before working capital changes Working capital adjustments:

Increase in inventories

Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments

215,260

227,204

439,539

(13,177)

(7,244)

(8,197)

15,291

(1,585)

5,001

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMENTARY

Our Business

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation is a converged telecommunications operator offering fixed (voice and data), mobile (voice and data) and broadband services to consumers, enterprise and other licensed service providers.

Half year performance in numbers

  • Revenue P691 million
  • EBITDA margin 21%
  • Profit after tax P22 million
  • Earnings per share 2.11 thebe
  • Cash Conversion at 67%

Review of Results

The interim Financial Statements of the company for the six months' period ended 30 September 2022 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 14 December 2022.

Performance Overview

For the six months under review, the Company performance was subdued due to difficult macro-economic conditions. Performance was further depressed by the once off provision for restructuring costs and an escalation in replacement costs for stolen copper from our network.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

For the six months ended 30 September 2022

6 Months

6 Months

12 Months

to 30.09.2022

to 30.09.2021

to 31.03.2022

P '000

P '000

P '000

Revenue from contracts with customers

691,206

698,363

1,392,257

Cost of services and goods sold*

(290,516)

(294,995)

(604,751)

Gross profit

400,690

403,368

787,506

Interest income

23,685

9,334

18,796

Interest expense

(9,899)

(11,901)

(22,767)

Other income

2,581

24,986

39,918

Selling and distribution costs

(11,764)

(9,586)

(18,242)

Administrative expenses**

(260,766)

(198,615)

(403,573)

Impairment losses and gains on financial

(2,353)

(10,390)

3,191

assets and contract assets

(116,848)

(107,485)

(222,436)

Other expenses

Profit before tax

25,326

99,711

182,393

Income tax expense

(3,135)

(13,766)

(41,608)

Profit for the period

22,191

85,945

140,785

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(6,054)

Increase in trade and other payables and contract liabilities Cash generated from operations

Ordinary dividend paid to shareholders Income tax paid

Net cash from operating activities

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Investment to expand operations:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Interest income received

Net cash used in investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Grants received

Interest paid on lease liabilities and IRU liability Principal payment of lease liabilities Principal payment of IRU liability

Net cash from financing activities

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

Net foreign exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

11,557

9,959

22,023

228,931

228,334

458,366

(51,906)

(54,903)

(92,676)

(1,034)

1,265

(169)

175,991

174,696

365,521

(73,431)

(24,058)

(113,050)

(13,977)

(17,185)

(20,903)

27,099

184

387

23,685

5,954

18,796

(36,624)

(35,105)

(114,770)

4,740

-

3,465

(10,123)

(12,151)

(23,130)

(8,405)

(8,251)

(17,125)

(29,323)

(27,465)

(55,946)

(43,111)

(47,867)

(92,736)

96,256

91,724

158,015

(743)

9,642

(846)

520,442

363,273

363,273

615,955

464,639

520,442

Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana

Anthony Masunga

Chairperson

Managing Director

Board of Directors

Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana (Chairperson), Anthony Masunga (Managing Director), Maclean Letshwiti, Andrew Johnson*, Ranjith Priyalal De Silva**, Thari Pheko, Bafana Molomo and Thato Kewakae.

*South African **Sri Lankan

Company Secretary

Sidney Mganga

Company Number

BW00000748937

Transfer Secretaries

Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana

Plot 70667, Fairscape Precinct. 4th Floor, Fairgrounds, Gaborone Private Bag 00417, Gaborone

Contact Details: 3674400/ 09/11/12

Contact Person: Nonofo Phalatse or Ambrosia Khupe

The Company recorded revenue of P691 million during the period under review. Data services and mobile financial services revenue growth momentum continued but was partially offset by the decline in performance of voice services. The cost of sales reduced by only 2% (normalised basis 11%) thus leading to gross profit being level with the prior year. The total impact of copper cable theft amounted to P29 million. The Company has since intensified efforts and increased its capital budget towards building alternative technologies to replace the copper network investments. The once off provision of P67 million for the organisational restructuring drove the increase in the operating expenditure. The primary objectives of the organisational restructuring include the creation of a more fit-for-purpose organisation that supports the strategic repositioning of the business into the future. Furthermore, the exercise ensures that the Company has the right human capital in the right jobs that will contribute towards

Total comprehensive income for the period

22,191

85,945

134,731

Basic and diluted earnings per share (thebe):

2.11

8.19

13.41

*Cost of sales include P29 million related to copper cable theft

**Administrative expenses include cost of resource optimization of P67 million

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

As at 30 September 2022

Sep 2022

Sep 2021

Mar 2022

P '000

P '000

P '000

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 September 2022

Stated

Revaluation

Accumulated

Total

Capital

Reserve

Profits

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

Balance at 1 April 2021 (Restated)

478,892

382,363

1,379,999

2,241,254

Profit for the six months period

-

-

85,945

85,945

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

85,945

85,945

Auditor

Deloitte & Touche

Plot 64518 Fairgrounds

P O Box 778 Gaborone, Botswana

Megaleng House

Plot 50350, Khama Crescent

P.O. Box 700 Gaborone, Botswana

the future viability and long-term financial sustainability of the Company.

The pressure on costs as highlighted above led to EBITDA declining by 13% to P144 million.

The Company delivered healthy cash and cash equivalents that resulted in an increase of P96 million reflecting a 67% cash conversion.

Domestic Economy

The domestic economy is forecasted to grow by about 4% in 2022, with the increase in economic activity following the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, a successful vaccination rollout programme and the implementation of the Government's Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) and the national Reset Agenda.

Inflation is expected to continue to be above the central bank target of 3-6% due to rising prices of goods and services especially food and fuel prices. This in turn is expected to negatively impact spending power of Government, enterprises and households.

Outlook

Despite the uncertainty of the economy, BTC will intensify the efforts to improve its financial and operational performance by seizing the available opportunities in the market. Going forward, the company will continue to drive data and value offers in the market as we accommodate the shifts in demand and usage patterns (i.e., from voice to data driven services). We will continue to migrate customers off legacy technologies so that they can experience faster and more reliable fixed and mobile data. We are determined to improve localities and communities through our network and services that we offer. The infrastructure that BTC has invested on from mobile, fixed, VSAT to data centre is a great foundation for driving digital services, cloud services and fintech services. The company will continue to pursue its digital transformation program and create more value for our customers through our services and innovative solutions. BTC is focusing on driving its customers to use more of our digital platforms for convenience and the ability to get our services and offers anywhere and anytime.

The company will further drive its efficiency improvement program as way of optimising our cost structure and responding to changing market dynamics.

Efforts to build a digital culture and strengthen our human capital will continue to position our company to be more responsive to the fast-changing market landscape.

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Right of use assets

Intangible assets

IRU asset

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Contract assets

Income tax receivable

Cash and cash equivalents

Assets held for sale

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated capital

Revaluation reserve

Accumulated profits

Non - Current Liabilities

Development grants

Lease liabilities

IRU liability

Deferred tax liability

Employee related provisions

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables Contract liabilities Deferred tax liability Lease liabilities

Current portion of development grants Current portion of employee related provisions

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,436,431

1,453,748

1,449,452

178,566

200,435

183,946

112,998

120,580

115,337

401,200

439,409

420,305

2,129,195

2,214,172

2,169,040

66,596

52,466

53,419

146,859

143,710

161,122

49,204

45,154

53,539

1,844

-

810

615,955

464,639

520,442

880,458

705,969

789,332

7,503

39,983

32,222

887,961

745,952

821,554

3,017,156

2,960,124

2,990,594

478,892

478,892

478,892

352,951

373,939

361,375

1,419,123

1,418,613

1,441,428

2,250,966

2,271,444

2,281,695

12,507

6,281

8,543

113,172

119,597

115,753

97,711

151,099

120,590

58,775

29,505

55,640

8,731

9,736

7,994

290,896

316,218

308,520

290,825

248,290

279,765

12,198

16,348

13,522

18,755

16,383

16,718

53,388

58,113

60,022

860

5,735

860

99,268

27,593

29,492

475,294

372,462

400,379

3,017,156

2,960,124

2,990,594

Ordinary dividend declared

-

-

(55,755)

(55,755)

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

-

(8,424)

8,424

-

Balance at 30 September 2021 (Unaudited)

478,892

373,939

1,418,613

2,271,444

Profit for the rest of the year

-

-

54,840

54,840

Other comprehensive income

-

(6,054)

-

(6,054)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

(6,054)

54,840

48,786

Ordinary dividend declared

-

-

(38,535)

(38,535)

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

-

(6,510)

6,510

-

Balance at 31 March 2022 (Audited)

478,892

361,375

1,441,428

2,281,695

Profit for the six months period

-

-

22,191

22,191

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

22,191

22,191

Ordinary dividend declared

-

-

(52,920)

(52,920)

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

-

(8,424)

8,424

-

Balance at 30 September 2022 (Unaudited)

478,892

352,951

1,419,123

2,250,966

Presentation of Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

The interim Financial Statements are presented in Botswana Pula which is the Company's functional currency.

Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except as modified by the revaluation of certain fixed assets and on the going concern basis.

The accounting policies adopted for the period comply in all material respects with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (''IASB''), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee and in the manner required by the Companies Act of Botswana (CAP 42:01). These policies are consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Disclaimer

BTC - Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
