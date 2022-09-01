Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTCL   BW0000001569

BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(BTCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
0.7400 BWP   -.--%
03:41aBOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : BTCL 2022 Annual Report
PU
03:41aBOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Notice of AGM for the year ended March 2022
PU
07/07Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Botswana Telecommunications : BTCL 2022 Annual Report

09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

welcome

OUR PERFORMANCE

SUMMARY

Key Milestones

08

Financial Highlights

16

AboutBTC

10

Chairperson's Statement

18

Purpose and Vision

10

Managing Director's Statement

22

Values

10

Business Structure

11

Organisational Structure

11

Corporate Information

13

OUR STRATEGIC

OUR

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

StrategicIntent& StrategicThemes

28

Board ofDirectors

50

StrategicPerformance Review

29

Executive Committee

56

Commercial Unit Review

32

Corporate Governance

64

Products and Services

38

Compliance with the Corporate

Technology UnitReview

43

Governance Code

85

RiskManagementand RevenueAssurance

92

OUR SUSTAINABILITY

FINANCIALS

REVIEW

REVIEW

Human Resources

100

Overview

112

Stakeholder Engagement

104

TenYear Review

114

Corporate Social Investment

107

CurrentYearPerformance Review

118

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

STATEMENATS

Board approval oftheAnnual Financial

ShareholderAnalysis

226

Statements

132

Notice ofAGM

228

General Information

133

Proxy Form

231

Directors' Report

134

Notes to the Proxy

235

IndependentAuditor's Report

137

Audited Financial Statements

145

About BTC

BTC is a proudly Botswana business thatstrivestooperateanddeliverto atrulyinternationalstandard.Inthis section, we share more about our business, our history and the very essence ofourbrand.

Key Milestones

AboutBTC

Purpose andVision

Values

Business Structure

Organisational Structure

Corporate Information

KEYMILESTONES

KEYMILESTONES

1980

1981

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation was formed through anActof Parliamentfrom the then DepartmentofPostand Telecommunications.

The EarthStation was commissioned in 1980, connecting Botswanato overseas directly.Anew TeletypewriterExchange Service (Telex) was also commissioned

Main Development Programme (MDP) I was completed,bringing digital technologyto

1999

2007

2008

BTCin partnership with the Government ofBotswana,embarks on aRural Infrastructure DevelopmentProgramme (Nteletsa) to bring telecommunication services to previouslyunder-served communities covering over127villages. BTCenters into an interconnectand backhaul networkagreementwith mobile operators.

BTCis awarded aPublic

Telecommunications

Operator(PTO) license.

BTClaunches a dedicated mobile service under

the brand name "beMOBILE"

BTClists on the BotswanaStock Exchange (BSE),becoming the first and onlytelecommunicationsservice providerto be listed on the local bourse.The privatisation and listing was oversubscribed 1.68 times and remains one ofthe mosticonicand historicInitial PublicOfferings (IPOs) in Botswana.The listing broughtover 50,000 Batswanashareholders to BTC, thus providing economicinclusion and wealth creation opportunities forcitizens.

2016

2016

BTCintegrates beMOBILE and BTCbrands into one, reflecting its position as aone-stopshop communication business. BTCno longer goes to marketas beMOBILE, Fixed lines orBroadband, butas one united BTC with asingle refreshed brand.

2020

2021

To furtherenhance customerexperience,BTC launches aprogramme to invigorate the internal culture and customer experience.

BTClaunches the first everTelecommunications Museum in Botswana, officiated bythe Minister ofTransportand Communications.

BTChosts the firstever

EnterpriseSummit, themed "DigitalShift BW

1987

1989

1991

Botswanaforthe first time.International Direct Dialing was introduced, and telephone access lines grow to 11,700.

BTCdeclares and pays adividend to the GovernmentofBotswana.

Main Development Programme linking Maun, Kasane and Ghanzi to the main communications networkis completed. Ghanzi receives the automatictelephone service forthe firsttime.

2012

2013

2014

The Governmentof Botswanaannounces separation ofnetwork assets from BTCinto a special purposevehicle (SPV) and announces a privatisation plan forBTC within twoyears.

BTCis incorporated as a limited companyunder the CompaniesAct2003

BTCcompletes its obligation to transfer the networkassets to BotswanaFibre Network (BoFiNet) and readies for privatisation.

BTClaunches its 4G network,with over400 4.5Gsites covering major villages and towns to date,providing Botswana's widestand fastest 4.5G network.

2017

2018

BTCcommissions the

SentlhagaDataCentre and

launches improvedVSAT

capabilities

2017 2021

BTCembarks on a substantive network transformation project.

2022

BTClaunches new converged billing platform to improve efficiencyandservice delivery.

20192018

  • Transforming Botswana forsuccess in the digital age".

BTCembarks on an ambitious Digital Transformation and Digital Experience programme to transform the organisation.

8 |

BotswanaTelecommunicationsCorporation

9 | BTCANNUALREPORT 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BTC - Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 392 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 141 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2022 207 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,15x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 777 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 886
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Masunga Managing Director & Executive Director
Boitumelo Carolyn Paya Chief Financial Officer
Lorato Edith Boakgomo-Ntakhwana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Olyn General Manager-Technology
Nelson Disang General Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOTSWANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-1.33%61
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-19.53%178 614
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%142 892
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.98%97 285
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.26%93 871
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-36.71%65 462