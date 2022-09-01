Botswana Telecommunications : BTCL 2022 Annual Report

1980 1981

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation was formed through anActof Parliamentfrom the then DepartmentofPostand Telecommunications. The EarthStation was commissioned in 1980, connecting Botswanato overseas directly.Anew TeletypewriterExchange Service (Telex) was also commissioned Main Development Programme (MDP) I was completed,bringing digital technologyto

1999 2007 2008

BTCin partnership with the Government ofBotswana,embarks on aRural Infrastructure DevelopmentProgramme (Nteletsa) to bring telecommunication services to previouslyunder-served communities covering over127villages. BTCenters into an interconnectand backhaul networkagreementwith mobile operators. BTCis awarded aPublic Telecommunications Operator(PTO) license. BTClaunches a dedicated mobile service under the brand name "beMOBILE"

BTClists on the BotswanaStock Exchange (BSE),becoming the first and onlytelecommunicationsservice providerto be listed on the local bourse.The privatisation and listing was oversubscribed 1.68 times and remains one ofthe mosticonicand historicInitial PublicOfferings (IPOs) in Botswana.The listing broughtover 50,000 Batswanashareholders to BTC, thus providing economicinclusion and wealth creation opportunities forcitizens. 2016

2016 BTCintegrates beMOBILE and BTCbrands into one, reflecting its position as aone-stopshop communication business. BTCno longer goes to marketas beMOBILE, Fixed lines orBroadband, butas one united BTC with asingle refreshed brand.

2020 2021