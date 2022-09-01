Botswana Telecommunications : BTCL 2022 Annual Report

BTC is a proudly Botswana business thatstrivestooperateanddeliverto atrulyinternationalstandard.Inthis section, we share more about our business, our history and the very essence ofourbrand.
Key Milestones
AboutBTC
Purpose andVision
Values
Business Structure
Organisational Structure
Corporate Information
KEYMILESTONES
1980
1981
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation was formed through anActof Parliamentfrom the then DepartmentofPostand Telecommunications.
The EarthStation was commissioned in 1980, connecting Botswanato overseas directly.Anew TeletypewriterExchange Service (Telex) was also commissioned
Main Development Programme (MDP) I was completed,bringing digital technologyto
1999
2007
2008
BTCin partnership with the Government ofBotswana,embarks on aRural Infrastructure DevelopmentProgramme (Nteletsa) to bring telecommunication services to previouslyunder-served communities covering over127villages. BTCenters into an interconnectand backhaul networkagreementwith mobile operators.
BTCis awarded aPublic
Telecommunications
Operator(PTO) license.
BTClaunches a dedicated mobile service under
the brand name "beMOBILE"
BTClists on the BotswanaStock Exchange (BSE),becoming the first and onlytelecommunicationsservice providerto be listed on the local bourse.The privatisation and listing was oversubscribed 1.68 times and remains one ofthe mosticonicand historicInitial PublicOfferings (IPOs) in Botswana.The listing broughtover 50,000 Batswanashareholders to BTC, thus providing economicinclusion and wealth creation opportunities forcitizens.
2016
BTCintegrates beMOBILE and BTCbrands into one, reflecting its position as aone-stopshop communication business. BTCno longer goes to marketas beMOBILE, Fixed lines orBroadband, butas one united BTC with asingle refreshed brand.
2020
2021
To furtherenhance customerexperience,BTC launches aprogramme to invigorate the internal culture and customer experience.
BTClaunches the first everTelecommunications Museum in Botswana, officiated bythe Minister ofTransportand Communications.
BTChosts the firstever
EnterpriseSummit, themed "DigitalShift BW
1987
1989
1991
Botswanaforthe first time.International Direct Dialing was introduced, and telephone access lines grow to 11,700.
BTCdeclares and pays adividend to the GovernmentofBotswana.
Main Development Programme linking Maun, Kasane and Ghanzi to the main communications networkis completed. Ghanzi receives the automatictelephone service forthe firsttime.
2012
2013
2014
The Governmentof Botswanaannounces separation ofnetwork assets from BTCinto a special purposevehicle (SPV) and announces a privatisation plan forBTC within twoyears.
BTCis incorporated as a limited companyunder the CompaniesAct2003
BTCcompletes its obligation to transfer the networkassets to BotswanaFibre Network (BoFiNet) and readies for privatisation.
BTClaunches its 4G network,with over400 4.5Gsites covering major villages and towns to date,providing Botswana's widestand fastest 4.5G network.
2017
2018
BTCcommissions the
SentlhagaDataCentre and
launches improvedVSAT
capabilities
2017 2021
BTCembarks on a substantive network transformation project.
2022
BTClaunches new converged billing platform to improve efficiencyandservice delivery.
20192018
Transforming Botswana forsuccess in the digital age".
BTCembarks on an ambitious Digital Transformation and Digital Experience programme to transform the organisation.
