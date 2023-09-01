Agenda:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1To read the notice convening the meeting.

2 Ordinary Resolution No.1

Presentation of Annual Financial Statements and Auditors Report

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, together with the Report

contained in the Integrated Annual Report.

3 Ordinary Resolution No.2

Dividends

To approve a full and final dividend of 6.71 thebe per share that was declared by the Directors and paid by the Company.

4 Ordinary Resolution No.3 Appointment of Directors

To re-elect by way of separate vote the following Directors of the company, who retire by rotation in terms of Clause 17.4.1 of the

Mr. Thari Pheko Mr. Bafana Molomo

appointment are contained in the Integrated Annual Report. The Board recommends there-electionof these directors.

5 Ordinary Resolution No.4

Remuneration of non-executive directors

To consider and approve the remuneration paid to Non-Executive Directors of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 as

6 Ordinary Resolution No.5 Appointment of External Auditors

To appoint , upon recommendation of the Audit the company for the ensuing year.

7 Ordinary Resolution No.6

Remuneration of external auditors

To approve the remuneration paid to the external auditors,

on page 125 of the Integrated Annual Report.