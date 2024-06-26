Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited

PRELIMINARY ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The Board and Management of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited ('BTC') are pleased to present to shareholders the abridged unaudited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Revenue

Profit

EPS

EBITDA

before tax

P 1.436bn

P 200mn

15thebe

Margin

32.5%

3%

35%

34%

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

P '000

P '000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

468,450

352,721

Presentation of Financial Statements

The unaudited Financial Statements are presented in Botswana Pula which is the Company's functional currency.

COMMENTARY

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Working capital adjustments:

Decrease/ (increase) in inventories

347

(1,413)

Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies

The annual financial statements have been prepared on a historical

Full year performance in numbers

  • Revenue P1.436 billion
  • Profit before tax P200 million
  • Earnings per share 15 thebe
  • EBITDA margin 32.5%
  • ROCE 6%
  • Cost to Income ratio 88%

REVIEW OF RESULTS

The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 June 2024.

Performance Overview

BTC delivered strong growth in the year under review. As the Company continues its transformation into a digital business, we remain committed to harnessing our smart investments by delivering high quality, fit-for-purpose solutions to our customers. The execution of our strategy has resulted in solid financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2024, with overall revenue of P1.436 billion, a growth of 3% when compared with the prior year. This revenue increase was driven by the growth in fixed voice services and strong demand for mobile data services.

The 7% increase in cost of sales reflects rising spectrum costs and high maintenance expenses for the copper network due to ongoing copper cable theft and vandalism of network equipment. However, the continued migration of our customers to fibre and wireless broadband technologies is helping to mitigate the effects of copper theft and helps strengthen BTC's position in providing high-quality services to the market.

BTC benefitted from reduced administrative expenses (-18%) mainly attributed to prior year restructuring process. We will continue to optimise our structure to keep

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of services and goods sold

Gross profit

Interest income

Interest expense

Other income

Selling and distribution costs Administrative expenses

Impairment (loss)/reversals on financial assets and contract assets Other expenses

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit/ loss in subsequent periods

Gains on property revaluation

Income tax effect

Other comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Thebe):

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

P '000

P '000

1,436,050

1,400,027

(637,346)

(594,196)

798,704

805,831

62,813

48,247

(14,664)

(18,632)

1,551

5,129

(18,225)

(23,120)

(361,391)

(439,174)

(12,151)

24,316

(256,629)

(254,088)

200,008

148,509

(42,474)

(30,728)

157,534

117,781

90,430

-

(19,894)

-

70,536

-

228,070

117,781

15.0011.22

Increase in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments

(62,981)

(29,406)

Increase in trade and other payables and contract liabilities

38,704

4,880

Cash generated from operations

444,520

326,782

Ordinary dividend paid to shareholders

(89,184)

(52,187)

Income tax (paid)

(68)

(1,034)

Net cash from operating activities

355,268

273,561

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Investment to expand operations:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(144,530)

(209,321)

Purchase of intangible assets

(62,509)

(16,221)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

23,016

2,421

Proceeds from assets held for sale

-

34,992

Interest income received

64,620

48,247

Purchase of investments

(55,634)

(989,294)

Disposal of investments

375,456

910,525

Net cash generated from/(used) in investing activities

200,419

(218,651)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Grants received

6,050

15,883

Interest paid on lease liabilities and IRU liability

(14,744)

(18,984)

Principal payment of lease liabilities

(19,274)

(19,105)

Principal payment of IRU liability

(46,514)

(60,022)

Net cash from financing activities

(74,482)

(82,228)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

481,205

(27,318)

Net foreign exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents

781

(910)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

143,358

171,586

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

625,344

143,358

cost basis, except as modified by the revaluation of certain assets, and on the going concern basis. The annual financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the IFRS ® Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRIC ® interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee and in the manner required by the Companies Act (CAP 42:01).These policies are consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Property Revaluations

During the year under review, management revalued its land and buildings, in accordance with BTC's accounting policies as of 31 March 2024. This revaluation was conducted by Minnacle Properties Proprietary Limited, a real estate research and consulting firm registered with the Real Estate Institute of Botswana and Real Estate Advisory Council.

The scope of work required that BTC properties be valued based on open market value, forced sale value, insurance replacement cost, and the leasehold interest in the properties as at the valuation date. The valuation included both remote and physical inspections.

Per company policy, land and buildings are revalued every three years. This valuation covers four categories: land, land improvements, buildings and building improvements, with each category being valued separately.

The 2024 revaluation resulted in a total increase/revaluation surplus of P90 million, reflecting an overall increase in the value of BTC's land and buildings.

Dividend Declaration

The BTC Board has declared dividend of 23.0 thebe per share constituting a special dividend of 15.3 thebe per share and final dividend of 7.7 thebe per share for the full year ended 31 March 2024.

the costs in line with our growth trajectory.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act (Cap 52:01) as amended, withholding tax at the rate of 10% or any other currently enacted tax

BTC's Profit Before Tax("PBT") grew by 34.7% year-on-year, crossing the P200 million mark post the Covid pandemic, with an EBITDA margin of 32.5%. The PBT growth is attributable to the continued focus on revenue growth and improvements to our cost structure.

Domestic Economy

Botswana's real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 4.2% in 2024. This growth is primarily attributed to anticipated improvements in the non-mining sectors, supported by enhancements in electricity and water supply, as well as in the finance, insurance, and pension fund sectors. Additionally, effective implementation of economic transformation reforms and stimulative government expenditure outlined in the 2024/25 Budget and the April 2023 - March 2025 Transitional National Development Plan (TNDP) are expected to boost economic activity by expanding productive capacity, accelerating economic transformation, and enhancing economic resilience. On a positive note, inflation has been declining faster than anticipated, dropping to 2.9% in March 2024, which is just below the lower end of the Bank of Botswana's 3%-6% inflation objective range. This decline has been largely driven by the stabilization of fuel prices and decreasing global and regional inflation rates, aligning with broader economic trends.

Outlook

Considering the current macro-economic conditions, our objective of becoming the top digital services provider in Botswana remains steadfast for financial year 2025. Our strategy aims to boost revenue by offering high-quality services at affordable prices, targeting specific customer groups across different areas, and leveraging cost savings to enhance profitability by financial year 2025.

BTC's digital transformation ambition is supported by the upgrade of the network infrastructure to provide nationwide high-speed internet services, reinforcing our leadership in the broadband market. We will continue expanding our mobile network and enhancing service quality through new site construction and upgrades.

As at 31 March 2024

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Restated

Restated

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

P '000

P '000

P '000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

1,506,783

1,488,810

1,449,452

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

170,006

162,579

183,946

Right of use assets

140,412

109,170

115,337

IRU asset

343,887

382,096

420,305

Contract assets

45,830

28,766

-

Current assets

2,206,918

2,171,421

2,169,040

58,390

54,832

53,419

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

230,830

215,605

179,580

Contract assets

37,851

23,130

35,081

Income tax receivable

897

829

810

Short term investments

107,803

427,625

348,856

Cash and cash equivalents

625,344

143,358

171,586

1,061,115

865,379

789,332

Assets held for sale

12,664

-

32,222

Total assets

3,280,697

3,036,800

2,990,594

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

478,892

478,892

478,892

Stated capital

Revaluation reserve

393,713

334,826

368,364

Accumulated profits

1,614,745

1,537,542

1,439,143

Non-current liabilities

2,487,350

2,351,260

2,286,399

27,108

23,220

8,543

Development grants

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Balance at 1 April 2022 as reported (Unaudited) Impact of correction of prior period errors Restated balance at 1 April 2022 (Unaudited) Profit for the year (as previously stated)

Impact of correction of prior period errors

Total Comprehensive Income

Ordinary dividend declared

Transfer to retained earnings upon disposal of residential properties

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

Balance at 31 March 2023 (Unaudited)

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income

Ordinary dividend declared

Depreciation transfer for land and buildings

Balance at 31 March 2024 (Unaudited)

Stated

Revaluation

Accumulated

Total

Capital

Reserve

Profits

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

478,892

361,375

1,441,428

2,281,695

-

6,989

(2,285)

4,704

478,892

368,364

1,439,143

2,286,399

-

-

108,321

108,321

-

-

9,460

9,460

-

-

117,781

117,781

-

-

(52,920)

(52,920)

-

(21,889)

21,889

-

-

(11,649)

11,649

-

478,892

334,826

1,537,542

2,351,260

-

-

157,534

157,534

-

70,536

-

70,536

-

70,536

157,534

228,070

-

-

(91,980)

(91,980)

-

(11,649)

11,649

-

478,892

393,713

1,614,745

2,487,350

rate will be deducted from the gross dividend.

Important dates pertaining to this dividend are:

Declaration date - 20 June 2024

Ex-dividend date - 30 July 2024

Last date to register - 1 August 2024

Dividend payment date - 14 August 2024

By Order of The Board

Mokgethi Frederick Magapa

Chairperson

Anthony Masunga

Managing Director

Board of Directors

Mokgethi Frederick Magapa (Chairperson), Anthony Masunga (Managing Director), Andrew Johnson*, Ranjith Priyalal De Silva**, Bafana Molomo, Thato Kewakae, Mcedisi Roger Solomon, Amantle Kgosiemang, Itemogeng Basadi Pheto.

*South African **Sri Lankan

Company Secretary

Sidney Mganga

Company Number

BW00000748937

Transfer Secretaries

Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana

Despite challenges like copper theft and vandalism of network equipment, we are committed to delivering high-speed broadband by accelerating the replacement of copper infrastructure with advanced technologies. Our focus of enhancing service quality is evident in our extensive range of high-speed broadband (mobile and fixed) solutions catering to various market segments.

To strengthen our mobile financial services ecosystem, a cornerstone of our digital strategy, we launched the SMEGA financial inclusion program. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to financial services, providing financial inclusion regardless of location, age, or gender. The program seeks to lower fund access costs, offer emergency liquidity, enable minimal-contact fund transfers, and drive regional economic growth.

BTC will continue to leverage its smart investments and dedicated human capital to transform into a digital business that delivers sustainable value to our stakeholders.

Lease liabilities

148,391

112,259

115,753

IRU liability

61,112

74,077

120,590

Contract liabilities

5,461

5,142

-

Deferred tax liability

143,017

80,649

50,936

Employee related provisions

5,307

5,962

7,994

Current liabilities

390,396

301,309

303,816

324,665

287,666

279,765

Trade and other payables

Contract liabilities

8,718

5,377

13,522

Lease liabilities

15,810

18,068

16,718

IRU liability

12,965

46,513

60,022

Current portion of development grants

1,471

860

860

Current portion of employee related provisions

39,322

25,747

29,492

Total liabilities

402,951

384,231

400,379

793,347

685,540

704,195

Total equity and liabilities

3,280,697

3,036,800

2,990,594

Restatement of prior year results

The financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023 have been restated and as such the prior year figures presented are the

restated amounts. The impact of the restatement on the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and

Statement of Financial Position is as follows:

The impact of the restatement on the Profit

The impact of the restatement on the Statement of Financial Position is as follows:

and loss statement is as follows:

Previously

Previously

Reported (P'000)

Restated (P'000)

Reported (P'000)

Restated (P'000)

Mar 2023

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Mar 2022

Short term investments

-

427,625

-

348,856

Previously

Cash and cash equivalents

570,983

143,358

520,442

171,586

Reported (P'000)

Restated (P'000)

Revaluation reserve

334,826

334,826

361,375

368,364

Mar 2023

Mar 2023

Income tax

40,188

30,728

Accumulated profits

1,537,542

1,537,542

1,441,428

1,439,143

Profit after tax

108,321

117,781

Deferred tax liability

80,649

80,649

55,640

50,936

Plot 70667, Fairscape Precinct. 4th Floor, Fairgrounds, Gaborone Private Bag 00417, Gaborone

Contact Details: 3674400/ 09/11/12

Contact Person: Nonofo Phalatse or Ambrosia Khupe

Auditor

DELOITTE & TOUCHE

Plot 64518 Fairgrounds

P O Box 778

Gaborone, Botswana

Registered Office

Megaleng House

Plot 50350, Khama Crescent

P.O. Box 700 Gaborone, Botswana

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BTC - Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 14:53:53 UTC.