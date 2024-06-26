Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited
PRELIMINARY ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The Board and Management of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited ('BTC') are pleased to present to shareholders the abridged unaudited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Revenue
Profit
EPS
EBITDA
before tax
P 1.436bn
P 200mn
15thebe
Margin
32.5%
3%
35%
34%
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 March 2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
P '000
P '000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
468,450
352,721
Presentation of Financial Statements
The unaudited Financial Statements are presented in Botswana Pula which is the Company's functional currency.
COMMENTARY
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Working capital adjustments:
Decrease/ (increase) in inventories
347
(1,413)
Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies
The annual financial statements have been prepared on a historical
Full year performance in numbers
- Revenue P1.436 billion
- Profit before tax P200 million
- Earnings per share 15 thebe
- EBITDA margin 32.5%
- ROCE 6%
- Cost to Income ratio 88%
REVIEW OF RESULTS
The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 June 2024.
Performance Overview
BTC delivered strong growth in the year under review. As the Company continues its transformation into a digital business, we remain committed to harnessing our smart investments by delivering high quality, fit-for-purpose solutions to our customers. The execution of our strategy has resulted in solid financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2024, with overall revenue of P1.436 billion, a growth of 3% when compared with the prior year. This revenue increase was driven by the growth in fixed voice services and strong demand for mobile data services.
The 7% increase in cost of sales reflects rising spectrum costs and high maintenance expenses for the copper network due to ongoing copper cable theft and vandalism of network equipment. However, the continued migration of our customers to fibre and wireless broadband technologies is helping to mitigate the effects of copper theft and helps strengthen BTC's position in providing high-quality services to the market.
BTC benefitted from reduced administrative expenses (-18%) mainly attributed to prior year restructuring process. We will continue to optimise our structure to keep
For the year ended 31 March 2024
Revenue from contracts with customers
Cost of services and goods sold
Gross profit
Interest income
Interest expense
Other income
Selling and distribution costs Administrative expenses
Impairment (loss)/reversals on financial assets and contract assets Other expenses
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit/ loss in subsequent periods
Gains on property revaluation
Income tax effect
Other comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Thebe):
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
P '000
P '000
1,436,050
1,400,027
(637,346)
(594,196)
798,704
805,831
62,813
48,247
(14,664)
(18,632)
1,551
5,129
(18,225)
(23,120)
(361,391)
(439,174)
(12,151)
24,316
(256,629)
(254,088)
200,008
148,509
(42,474)
(30,728)
157,534
117,781
90,430
-
(19,894)
-
70,536
-
228,070
117,781
15.0011.22
Increase in trade and other receivables, contract assets and prepayments
(62,981)
(29,406)
Increase in trade and other payables and contract liabilities
38,704
4,880
Cash generated from operations
444,520
326,782
Ordinary dividend paid to shareholders
(89,184)
(52,187)
Income tax (paid)
(68)
(1,034)
Net cash from operating activities
355,268
273,561
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment to expand operations:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(144,530)
(209,321)
Purchase of intangible assets
(62,509)
(16,221)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
23,016
2,421
Proceeds from assets held for sale
-
34,992
Interest income received
64,620
48,247
Purchase of investments
(55,634)
(989,294)
Disposal of investments
375,456
910,525
Net cash generated from/(used) in investing activities
200,419
(218,651)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Grants received
6,050
15,883
Interest paid on lease liabilities and IRU liability
(14,744)
(18,984)
Principal payment of lease liabilities
(19,274)
(19,105)
Principal payment of IRU liability
(46,514)
(60,022)
Net cash from financing activities
(74,482)
(82,228)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
481,205
(27,318)
Net foreign exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents
781
(910)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
143,358
171,586
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
625,344
143,358
cost basis, except as modified by the revaluation of certain assets, and on the going concern basis. The annual financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the IFRS ® Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRIC ® interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee and in the manner required by the Companies Act (CAP 42:01).These policies are consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 March 2023.
Property Revaluations
During the year under review, management revalued its land and buildings, in accordance with BTC's accounting policies as of 31 March 2024. This revaluation was conducted by Minnacle Properties Proprietary Limited, a real estate research and consulting firm registered with the Real Estate Institute of Botswana and Real Estate Advisory Council.
The scope of work required that BTC properties be valued based on open market value, forced sale value, insurance replacement cost, and the leasehold interest in the properties as at the valuation date. The valuation included both remote and physical inspections.
Per company policy, land and buildings are revalued every three years. This valuation covers four categories: land, land improvements, buildings and building improvements, with each category being valued separately.
The 2024 revaluation resulted in a total increase/revaluation surplus of P90 million, reflecting an overall increase in the value of BTC's land and buildings.
Dividend Declaration
The BTC Board has declared dividend of 23.0 thebe per share constituting a special dividend of 15.3 thebe per share and final dividend of 7.7 thebe per share for the full year ended 31 March 2024.
the costs in line with our growth trajectory.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
In terms of the Botswana Income Tax Act (Cap 52:01) as amended, withholding tax at the rate of 10% or any other currently enacted tax
BTC's Profit Before Tax("PBT") grew by 34.7% year-on-year, crossing the P200 million mark post the Covid pandemic, with an EBITDA margin of 32.5%. The PBT growth is attributable to the continued focus on revenue growth and improvements to our cost structure.
Domestic Economy
Botswana's real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 4.2% in 2024. This growth is primarily attributed to anticipated improvements in the non-mining sectors, supported by enhancements in electricity and water supply, as well as in the finance, insurance, and pension fund sectors. Additionally, effective implementation of economic transformation reforms and stimulative government expenditure outlined in the 2024/25 Budget and the April 2023 - March 2025 Transitional National Development Plan (TNDP) are expected to boost economic activity by expanding productive capacity, accelerating economic transformation, and enhancing economic resilience. On a positive note, inflation has been declining faster than anticipated, dropping to 2.9% in March 2024, which is just below the lower end of the Bank of Botswana's 3%-6% inflation objective range. This decline has been largely driven by the stabilization of fuel prices and decreasing global and regional inflation rates, aligning with broader economic trends.
Outlook
Considering the current macro-economic conditions, our objective of becoming the top digital services provider in Botswana remains steadfast for financial year 2025. Our strategy aims to boost revenue by offering high-quality services at affordable prices, targeting specific customer groups across different areas, and leveraging cost savings to enhance profitability by financial year 2025.
BTC's digital transformation ambition is supported by the upgrade of the network infrastructure to provide nationwide high-speed internet services, reinforcing our leadership in the broadband market. We will continue expanding our mobile network and enhancing service quality through new site construction and upgrades.
As at 31 March 2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Restated
Restated
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
P '000
P '000
P '000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
1,506,783
1,488,810
1,449,452
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
170,006
162,579
183,946
Right of use assets
140,412
109,170
115,337
IRU asset
343,887
382,096
420,305
Contract assets
45,830
28,766
-
Current assets
2,206,918
2,171,421
2,169,040
58,390
54,832
53,419
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
230,830
215,605
179,580
Contract assets
37,851
23,130
35,081
Income tax receivable
897
829
810
Short term investments
107,803
427,625
348,856
Cash and cash equivalents
625,344
143,358
171,586
1,061,115
865,379
789,332
Assets held for sale
12,664
-
32,222
Total assets
3,280,697
3,036,800
2,990,594
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
478,892
478,892
478,892
Stated capital
Revaluation reserve
393,713
334,826
368,364
Accumulated profits
1,614,745
1,537,542
1,439,143
Non-current liabilities
2,487,350
2,351,260
2,286,399
27,108
23,220
8,543
Development grants
For the year ended 31 March 2024
Balance at 1 April 2022 as reported (Unaudited) Impact of correction of prior period errors Restated balance at 1 April 2022 (Unaudited) Profit for the year (as previously stated)
Impact of correction of prior period errors
Total Comprehensive Income
Ordinary dividend declared
Transfer to retained earnings upon disposal of residential properties
Depreciation transfer for land and buildings
Balance at 31 March 2023 (Unaudited)
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income
Ordinary dividend declared
Depreciation transfer for land and buildings
Balance at 31 March 2024 (Unaudited)
Stated
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Reserve
Profits
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
478,892
361,375
1,441,428
2,281,695
-
6,989
(2,285)
4,704
478,892
368,364
1,439,143
2,286,399
-
-
108,321
108,321
-
-
9,460
9,460
-
-
117,781
117,781
-
-
(52,920)
(52,920)
-
(21,889)
21,889
-
-
(11,649)
11,649
-
478,892
334,826
1,537,542
2,351,260
-
-
157,534
157,534
-
70,536
-
70,536
-
70,536
157,534
228,070
-
-
(91,980)
(91,980)
-
(11,649)
11,649
-
478,892
393,713
1,614,745
2,487,350
rate will be deducted from the gross dividend.
Important dates pertaining to this dividend are:
Declaration date - 20 June 2024
Ex-dividend date - 30 July 2024
Last date to register - 1 August 2024
Dividend payment date - 14 August 2024
By Order of The Board
Mokgethi Frederick Magapa
Chairperson
Anthony Masunga
Managing Director
Board of Directors
Mokgethi Frederick Magapa (Chairperson), Anthony Masunga (Managing Director), Andrew Johnson*, Ranjith Priyalal De Silva**, Bafana Molomo, Thato Kewakae, Mcedisi Roger Solomon, Amantle Kgosiemang, Itemogeng Basadi Pheto.
*South African **Sri Lankan
Company Secretary
Sidney Mganga
Company Number
BW00000748937
Transfer Secretaries
Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana
Despite challenges like copper theft and vandalism of network equipment, we are committed to delivering high-speed broadband by accelerating the replacement of copper infrastructure with advanced technologies. Our focus of enhancing service quality is evident in our extensive range of high-speed broadband (mobile and fixed) solutions catering to various market segments.
To strengthen our mobile financial services ecosystem, a cornerstone of our digital strategy, we launched the SMEGA financial inclusion program. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to financial services, providing financial inclusion regardless of location, age, or gender. The program seeks to lower fund access costs, offer emergency liquidity, enable minimal-contact fund transfers, and drive regional economic growth.
BTC will continue to leverage its smart investments and dedicated human capital to transform into a digital business that delivers sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Lease liabilities
148,391
112,259
115,753
IRU liability
61,112
74,077
120,590
Contract liabilities
5,461
5,142
-
Deferred tax liability
143,017
80,649
50,936
Employee related provisions
5,307
5,962
7,994
Current liabilities
390,396
301,309
303,816
324,665
287,666
279,765
Trade and other payables
Contract liabilities
8,718
5,377
13,522
Lease liabilities
15,810
18,068
16,718
IRU liability
12,965
46,513
60,022
Current portion of development grants
1,471
860
860
Current portion of employee related provisions
39,322
25,747
29,492
Total liabilities
402,951
384,231
400,379
793,347
685,540
704,195
Total equity and liabilities
3,280,697
3,036,800
2,990,594
Restatement of prior year results
The financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023 have been restated and as such the prior year figures presented are the
restated amounts. The impact of the restatement on the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and
Statement of Financial Position is as follows:
The impact of the restatement on the Profit
The impact of the restatement on the Statement of Financial Position is as follows:
and loss statement is as follows:
Previously
Previously
Reported (P'000)
Restated (P'000)
Reported (P'000)
Restated (P'000)
Mar 2023
Mar 2023
Mar 2022
Mar 2022
Short term investments
-
427,625
-
348,856
Previously
Cash and cash equivalents
570,983
143,358
520,442
171,586
Reported (P'000)
Restated (P'000)
Revaluation reserve
334,826
334,826
361,375
368,364
Mar 2023
Mar 2023
Income tax
40,188
30,728
Accumulated profits
1,537,542
1,537,542
1,441,428
1,439,143
Profit after tax
108,321
117,781
Deferred tax liability
80,649
80,649
55,640
50,936
Plot 70667, Fairscape Precinct. 4th Floor, Fairgrounds, Gaborone Private Bag 00417, Gaborone
Contact Details: 3674400/ 09/11/12
Contact Person: Nonofo Phalatse or Ambrosia Khupe
Auditor
DELOITTE & TOUCHE
Plot 64518 Fairgrounds
P O Box 778
Gaborone, Botswana
Registered Office
Megaleng House
Plot 50350, Khama Crescent
P.O. Box 700 Gaborone, Botswana
