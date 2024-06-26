Full year performance in numbers

Revenue P1.436 billion

Profit before tax P200 million

Earnings per share 15 thebe

EBITDA margin 32.5%

ROCE 6%

Cost to Income ratio 88%

REVIEW OF RESULTS

The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 June 2024.

Performance Overview

BTC delivered strong growth in the year under review. As the Company continues its transformation into a digital business, we remain committed to harnessing our smart investments by delivering high quality, fit-for-purpose solutions to our customers. The execution of our strategy has resulted in solid financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2024, with overall revenue of P1.436 billion, a growth of 3% when compared with the prior year. This revenue increase was driven by the growth in fixed voice services and strong demand for mobile data services.

The 7% increase in cost of sales reflects rising spectrum costs and high maintenance expenses for the copper network due to ongoing copper cable theft and vandalism of network equipment. However, the continued migration of our customers to fibre and wireless broadband technologies is helping to mitigate the effects of copper theft and helps strengthen BTC's position in providing high-quality services to the market.

BTC benefitted from reduced administrative expenses (-18%) mainly attributed to prior year restructuring process. We will continue to optimise our structure to keep