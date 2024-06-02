DocuSign Envelope ID: A59BA26D-A8E0-4443-B603-BA1A9A645933
Disclosure and Transparency
Corporate Insiders Disclosure Form after Dealingin Listed Company's Shares
or Parent Company's Shares
Name of the disclosing Person
Name of the company in which he works:
Position
ID Card/ C.R of the applicant Telephone No:
Trading type:
Trading for the account of the applicant
Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al Shaya
Boubyan
Number: 109
Ticker: Boubyan
Chairman of The Board
Mobile:
Work:
Sale
Purchase
Transfer of ownership
Others
Trading no.:141359
Amount: 611,698 shares
Number of
the Investment
Name of the company holding
Portfolio
the Investment Portfolio
Transaction date: 30/05/2024
Price:
561,698 shares - 579 fils
50,000 shares - 580 fils
One of the minors under his
Name
Relationship/ Capacity
custody, or upon acting as an
agent or trustee.
Trading no.:
Amount:
Number of the
Investment Name of the company Holding
Portfolio
the Investment Portfolio
April 2022
Transaction date: …../…/..
Price
A legal entity by which the
Name:
Trading no.:
Corporate Insider owns 50% or
more in the Listed Company
Amount
Price
Number of the
Investment
Name of the company Holding
Portfolio
the Investment Portfolio
Transaction date: …. /…. /….
Name of the Security
Boubyan Bank
No: 109
Symbol: Boubyan
Total shares balance after the
3,940,970 Shares
current transaction
Relationship
The Listed Company
The Parent Company
- Total Share Balance: the total Securities in a Listed Company owned by an Insider and the minors under his custody
Declaration and Acknowledgement
I acknowledge that all the information contained in this form is complete, accurate and true and was included as per Chapter Three of Module Ten "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Executive Bylaws of the Capital Market Authority Law. I am fully aware of the Authority's right to take any penal or disciplinary action against anyone providing false or misleading information or acknowledgements in this form, and I declare that I will update my information contained herein and provide the Capital Markets Authority and Exchange with it as per the conditions set out in the above provisions
Signature
N.B: the form shall be filled up for one security only, and in the case of wishing to disclose dealing in more than one security, a more than one form shall be filled in succession.
