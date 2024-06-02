DocuSign Envelope ID: A59BA26D-A8E0-4443-B603-BA1A9A645933

Disclosure and Transparency

Corporate Insiders Disclosure Form after Dealingin Listed Company's Shares

or Parent Company's Shares

Name of the disclosing Person

Name of the company in which he works:

Position

ID Card/ C.R of the applicant Telephone No:

Trading type:

Trading for the account of the applicant

Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al Shaya

Boubyan

Number: 109

Ticker: Boubyan

Chairman of The Board

Mobile:

Work:

Sale

Purchase

Transfer of ownership

Others

Trading no.:141359

Amount: 611,698 shares

Number of

the Investment

Name of the company holding

Portfolio

the Investment Portfolio

Transaction date: 30/05/2024

Price:

561,698 shares - 579 fils

50,000 shares - 580 fils

One of the minors under his

Name

Relationship/ Capacity

custody, or upon acting as an

agent or trustee.

Trading no.:

Amount:

Number of the

Investment Name of the company Holding

Portfolio

the Investment Portfolio

April 2022

Transaction date: …../…/..

Price

A legal entity by which the

Name:

Trading no.:

Corporate Insider owns 50% or

more in the Listed Company

Amount

Price

Number of the

Investment

Name of the company Holding

Portfolio

the Investment Portfolio

Transaction date: …. /…. /….

Name of the Security

Boubyan Bank

No: 109

Symbol: Boubyan

Total shares balance after the

3,940,970 Shares

current transaction

Relationship

The Listed Company

The Parent Company

  • Total Share Balance: the total Securities in a Listed Company owned by an Insider and the minors under his custody

Declaration and Acknowledgement

I acknowledge that all the information contained in this form is complete, accurate and true and was included as per Chapter Three of Module Ten "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Executive Bylaws of the Capital Market Authority Law. I am fully aware of the Authority's right to take any penal or disciplinary action against anyone providing false or misleading information or acknowledgements in this form, and I declare that I will update my information contained herein and provide the Capital Markets Authority and Exchange with it as per the conditions set out in the above provisions

Signature

N.B: the form shall be filled up for one security only, and in the case of wishing to disclose dealing in more than one security, a more than one form shall be filled in succession.

