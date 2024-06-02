DocuSign Envelope ID: A59BA26D-A8E0-4443-B603-BA1A9A645933

Disclosure and Transparency Transaction date: …../…/.. Price A legal entity by which the Name: Trading no.: Corporate Insider owns 50% or more in the Listed Company Amount Price Number of the Investment Name of the company Holding Portfolio the Investment Portfolio Transaction date: …. /…. /…. Name of the Security Boubyan Bank No: 109 Symbol: Boubyan Total shares balance after the 3,940,970 Shares current transaction Relationship The Listed Company  The Parent Company

Total Share Balance: the total Securities in a Listed Company owned by an Insider and the minors under his custody

Declaration and Acknowledgement

I acknowledge that all the information contained in this form is complete, accurate and true and was included as per Chapter Three of Module Ten "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Executive Bylaws of the Capital Market Authority Law. I am fully aware of the Authority's right to take any penal or disciplinary action against anyone providing false or misleading information or acknowledgements in this form, and I declare that I will update my information contained herein and provide the Capital Markets Authority and Exchange with it as per the conditions set out in the above provisions

Signature

N.B: the form shall be filled up for one security only, and in the case of wishing to disclose dealing in more than one security, a more than one form shall be filled in succession.