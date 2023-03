Meeting Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly

Meeting of Boubyan Bank K.S.C.P.

For the Financial Year Ended December 31st 2022

Held on March 22nd 2023

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of Boubyan Bank's shareholders was held at 10:30 am of Wednesday, March 22nd 2023 at the bank's headquarters, and the meeting was presided by Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Shaya, the Chairman, with the attendance of:

First:

a) By electronic attendance: A group of shareholders representing 317,565,617 shares that account for 8.495% (electronic voting percentage) of the total shares of the bank after excluding treasury shares.

b) By direct physical attendance: A group of shareholders representing 2,788,555,906 shares that account for 74.596% (direct physical attendance percentage) of the total shares of the bank after excluding treasury shares.

Accordingly, the combined number of electronic and physical attendance shares is 3,106,121,523 representing 83.091% of the total issued and paid-up capital of the bank.

Second:

1) Mr. Adel Wahab Al-MajedAbdul Vice-Chairman &Chief Executive Officer

2) Mr. Bader Abdullah Al Wazzan

3) Mr. Abdulkarim Abdullah Al SamdanExternal Auditor from Deloitte & Touche (Al Wazzan & Co.) External Auditor from Ernst & Young (Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners)

4) Dr. Abdulaziz Al-QassarKhalifa

Chairman of the Sharia Supervisory Board

5) External Sharia Auditor fromDr. Salem Mufid Eid

Al-Mashora & Al-Raya for Islamic Financial Consulting

6) Ms. Manal Taleb Al-HamadJassim Representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

7) Mr. Mohammad Representative of KuwaitNasser Al-Subaie

Clearing CompanyAfter the president of the Ordinary General Assembly had declared that the legal quorum for the meeting was met, the meeting was opened by welcoming the shareholders to the bank's headquarters and thanking them for accepting the invitation and for their participation.

And then, the Ordinary General Assembly proceeded with discussion of the items on its agenda, and issued the following resolutions with regard to the same:

First:Listening to the Board of Director's Report on thefinancial year ended December ratification of the same.

31st

2022 and

• This item was approved by all the shareholders who attended in person.

• As for electronic voting, 79.069% approved this item, with 1.792% rejection, while 19.139% refrained from voting; such percentages account for the percentage of electronic voting.

Second:

Listening to the Auditors' Report on the financial year ended December 31st 2022 and ratification of the same.

• This item was approved by all the shareholders who attended in person.

• As for electronic voting, 79.835% approved this item, with 1.710% rejection, while 18.455% refrained from voting; such percentages account for the percentage of electronic voting.

Third:

Listening to the Sharia Supervisory Board's Report on the financial year ended December 31st 2022 and ratification of the same.

• This item was approved by all the shareholders who attended in person.

• As for electronic voting, 79.835% approved this item, with 1.710% rejection, while 18.455% refrained from voting; such percentages account for the percentage of electronic voting.

Fourth:

Listening to the External Sharia Auditor's Report on the financial year ended December 31st 2022 and ratification of the same.

• This item was approved by all the shareholders who attended in person.

• As for electronic voting, 79.835% approved this item, with 1.710% rejection, while 18.455% refrained from voting; such percentages account for the percentage of electronic voting.

Fifth:

Discussing and approving the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31st 2022.

• This item was approved by all the shareholders who attended in person.

• As for electronic voting, 79.835% approved this item, with 1.710% rejection, while 18.455% refrained from voting; such percentages account for the percentage of electronic voting.

Sixth:

Listening to the Board of Directors' Statement on the penalties imposed by regulatory authorities during the financial year ended December 31st 2022.