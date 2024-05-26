Boubyan Petrochemical Company

Investor Update - April 30th, 2024 results

Boubyan Petrochemical Company - FY23/24 results

Business

Highlights

Financial

Highlights

  • Income from core investments surged by 28% to reach KWD 20.4 million, marking a notable increase from KWD 16.0 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by the resilient financial performance of the education sector. Additionally, the increased share of the education sector in Boubyan's portfolio has further strengthened this trend.
  • Boubyan reported a net income of KWD 6.8 mn in 4Q23/24, compared to KWD 14.4 mn in 4Q22/23 (EPS of 12.68 fils in 4Q23/24 vs 27.24 fils in 4Q22/23).
  • Net income for FY23/24 amounted to KWD 17.7 mn, compared to KWD 35.0 mn in the previous year (EPS of 33.14 fils in FY23/24 vs. 67.03 fils in FY22/23).
  • As of 4Q23/24, the value of the investment portfolio reached KWD 503.7 mn, with core investments (excluding Equate) accounting for 36.2% of the portfolio.

2

Core Investments' Update (1/2)

  • Eyas reported a net profit of KWD 2.6 mn in 2Q2023/24, marking a substantial increase of 54% from KWD 1.7 mn in the same period last year.
  • This growth was driven by a 23% rise in revenue and optimization of operating costs at GUST, resulting in an improved gross margin of 66%, up from 50% during the same period last year.
  • Al Kout posted a net income of KWD 2.0 mn in 1Q24, compared to KWD 1.8 mn in 1Q23. This growth in net profits is primarily due to the increase in the share of results from its associate.
  • Nafais maintained its strong performance during 4Q23, reporting a net income of KWD 2.7 mn compared to KWD 3.0 mn in the same period last year. The modest decline in net income is a result of a marginal rise in direct costs of revenue, leading to a lower gross margin.
  • During the year, Boubyan has consolidated its latest investment, The English Educational Group, which operates pre-schools and schools across the country under the brand name of EPG.
  • EPG has reported a net income of KWD 919K in its 2Q2023/24.

3

Core Investments' Update (2/2)

  • Muna Noor reported a net profit of OMR 357K in 4Q23/24, compared to OMR 1.4 mn in the same period last year. The decline is mainly attributed to the non-recurring income of OMR 863K recorded in the previous year.
  • Al Borg reported a loss of SAR 1.8 mn in 1Q24, compared to a profit of SAR 6.3 mn in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline is primarily attributed to a slowdown in revenue, resulting from delays in the execution of some contracts.
  • Sama reported a net profit of KWD 3.5 mn in 2Q23/24, an increase from KWD 2.9 mn in 2Q22/23.
  • The growth in profit was driven by a 5% rise in revenue from tuition fees.

4

Boubyan's investment portfolio reached KWD 503.7 mn as of 4Q23/24

Amounts in KWD, millions

Equate Group

Ownership

Carrying Value

Equate Petrochemical Co.

9.0%

176.4

The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC)

9.0%

112.8

Equate Group Total

289.2

Core Investments

Ownership

Carrying Value

EPG

100.0%

65.2

Sama

41.7%

41.0

Al Kout

54.1%

26.4

Eyas

62.8%

23.3

Nafais

21.1%

11.0

Muna Noor

100.0%

7.6

Al Borg

25.1%

5.5

Afaq

90.3%

1.5

KVC

84.6%

0.8

Total Core Investments

182.3

Total Non-Core Investments

32.2

Total Investment Portfolio

503.7

6.4%

36.2%

57.4%

Equate Group

Core investments

Non-core investments

5

Boubyan achieved net income of KWD 6.8 mn in 4Q23/24, compared to KWD 14.4 mn in 4Q22/23

KWD, thousands

Income

4Q23/24

4Q22/23

Equate Group

4,948.0

3,346.6

Sama Education Co.

1,450.7

-

Al Kout

1,084.5

934.2

Eyas

1,624.2

949.8

EPG

919.5

-

Nafais

568.7

629.7

Afaq Education Co.

221.4

-

Muna Noor Group

285.9

1,128.5

KVC

0.2

-

Al Borg ML

(37.6)

123.1

EDU*

-

1,144.4

Total core investments income

6,117.5

4,909.6

Total non-core investments income

1,594.3

2,666.8

Realised and unrealised FVTPL gains

(1.6)

5,533.6

Intrerest and other Income

678.5

1,443.1

Foreign exchange gain

(0.0)

(2.1)

Total other income

676.9

6,974.6

Total income

13,336.7

17,897.6

Expenses

(3,476.1)

(2,581.4)

Finance cost

G&A expenses

(1,085.4)

(392.0)

Staff expenses

(170.0)

(123.3)

Impairments

(1,648.3)

-

Board & Govt. Fees / Taxes

(192.0)

(450.0)

Total expenses

(6,571.8)

(3,546.6)

Net income

6,764.9

14,351.0

*Excluding Eyas

EPS Contribution (fils)

4Q23/24 4Q22/23

9.27 6.35

2.72 -

2.03 1.77

3.04 1.80

1.72 -

1.07 1.20

0.41 -

0.54 2.14

0.00 -

(0.07) 0.23

  • 2.17

11.46 9.32

2.99 5.06

(0.00) 10.50

1.27 2.74

(0.00) (0.00)

  1. 13.24
  1. 33.97

(6.51) (4.90)

(2.03) (0.74)

(0.32) (0.23)

(3.09) -

(0.36) (0.85)

(12.32) (6.73)

12.68 27.24

Commentary

  • Income from core investments rose to KWD 6.1 mn in 4Q23/24, up from KWD 4.9 mn in the same period last year, driven by the robust performance of the education sector, including contributions from the recent addition, EPG.
  • Non-coreinvestment income decreased to KWD 1.6 mn in 4Q23/24 compared to KWD 2.7 mn in 4Q22/23.
  • Net income declined to KWD 6.8 mn in 4Q23/24, compared to KWD 14.4 mn in 4Q22/23. This variance was primarily due to gains recognized in 4Q22/23 from the exit of certain investment securities carried at FVTPL as well as impairments recorded in current period.

6

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Boubyan Petrochemical Company KSC published this content on 26 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2024 08:59:02 UTC.