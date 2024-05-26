Boubyan Petrochemical Company
Investor Update - April 30th, 2024 results
Boubyan Petrochemical Company - FY23/24 results
Business
Highlights
Financial
Highlights
- Income from core investments surged by 28% to reach KWD 20.4 million, marking a notable increase from KWD 16.0 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by the resilient financial performance of the education sector. Additionally, the increased share of the education sector in Boubyan's portfolio has further strengthened this trend.
- Boubyan reported a net income of KWD 6.8 mn in 4Q23/24, compared to KWD 14.4 mn in 4Q22/23 (EPS of 12.68 fils in 4Q23/24 vs 27.24 fils in 4Q22/23).
- Net income for FY23/24 amounted to KWD 17.7 mn, compared to KWD 35.0 mn in the previous year (EPS of 33.14 fils in FY23/24 vs. 67.03 fils in FY22/23).
- As of 4Q23/24, the value of the investment portfolio reached KWD 503.7 mn, with core investments (excluding Equate) accounting for 36.2% of the portfolio.
Core Investments' Update (1/2)
- Eyas reported a net profit of KWD 2.6 mn in 2Q2023/24, marking a substantial increase of 54% from KWD 1.7 mn in the same period last year.
- This growth was driven by a 23% rise in revenue and optimization of operating costs at GUST, resulting in an improved gross margin of 66%, up from 50% during the same period last year.
- Al Kout posted a net income of KWD 2.0 mn in 1Q24, compared to KWD 1.8 mn in 1Q23. This growth in net profits is primarily due to the increase in the share of results from its associate.
- Nafais maintained its strong performance during 4Q23, reporting a net income of KWD 2.7 mn compared to KWD 3.0 mn in the same period last year. The modest decline in net income is a result of a marginal rise in direct costs of revenue, leading to a lower gross margin.
- During the year, Boubyan has consolidated its latest investment, The English Educational Group, which operates pre-schools and schools across the country under the brand name of EPG.
- EPG has reported a net income of KWD 919K in its 2Q2023/24.
Core Investments' Update (2/2)
- Muna Noor reported a net profit of OMR 357K in 4Q23/24, compared to OMR 1.4 mn in the same period last year. The decline is mainly attributed to the non-recurring income of OMR 863K recorded in the previous year.
- Al Borg reported a loss of SAR 1.8 mn in 1Q24, compared to a profit of SAR 6.3 mn in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline is primarily attributed to a slowdown in revenue, resulting from delays in the execution of some contracts.
- Sama reported a net profit of KWD 3.5 mn in 2Q23/24, an increase from KWD 2.9 mn in 2Q22/23.
- The growth in profit was driven by a 5% rise in revenue from tuition fees.
Boubyan's investment portfolio reached KWD 503.7 mn as of 4Q23/24
Amounts in KWD, millions
Equate Group
Ownership
Carrying Value
Equate Petrochemical Co.
9.0%
176.4
The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC)
9.0%
112.8
Equate Group Total
289.2
Core Investments
Ownership
Carrying Value
EPG
100.0%
65.2
Sama
41.7%
41.0
Al Kout
54.1%
26.4
Eyas
62.8%
23.3
Nafais
21.1%
11.0
Muna Noor
100.0%
7.6
Al Borg
25.1%
5.5
Afaq
90.3%
1.5
KVC
84.6%
0.8
Total Core Investments
182.3
Total Non-Core Investments
32.2
Total Investment Portfolio
503.7
6.4%
36.2%
57.4%
Equate Group
Core investments
Non-core investments
Boubyan achieved net income of KWD 6.8 mn in 4Q23/24, compared to KWD 14.4 mn in 4Q22/23
KWD, thousands
Income
4Q23/24
4Q22/23
Equate Group
4,948.0
3,346.6
Sama Education Co.
1,450.7
-
Al Kout
1,084.5
934.2
Eyas
1,624.2
949.8
EPG
919.5
-
Nafais
568.7
629.7
Afaq Education Co.
221.4
-
Muna Noor Group
285.9
1,128.5
KVC
0.2
-
Al Borg ML
(37.6)
123.1
EDU*
-
1,144.4
Total core investments income
6,117.5
4,909.6
Total non-core investments income
1,594.3
2,666.8
Realised and unrealised FVTPL gains
(1.6)
5,533.6
Intrerest and other Income
678.5
1,443.1
Foreign exchange gain
(0.0)
(2.1)
Total other income
676.9
6,974.6
Total income
13,336.7
17,897.6
Expenses
(3,476.1)
(2,581.4)
Finance cost
G&A expenses
(1,085.4)
(392.0)
Staff expenses
(170.0)
(123.3)
Impairments
(1,648.3)
-
Board & Govt. Fees / Taxes
(192.0)
(450.0)
Total expenses
(6,571.8)
(3,546.6)
Net income
6,764.9
14,351.0
*Excluding Eyas
EPS Contribution (fils)
4Q23/24 4Q22/23
9.27 6.35
2.72 -
2.03 1.77
3.04 1.80
1.72 -
1.07 1.20
0.41 -
0.54 2.14
0.00 -
(0.07) 0.23
- 2.17
11.46 9.32
2.99 5.06
(0.00) 10.50
1.27 2.74
(0.00) (0.00)
- 13.24
- 33.97
(6.51) (4.90)
(2.03) (0.74)
(0.32) (0.23)
(3.09) -
(0.36) (0.85)
(12.32) (6.73)
12.68 27.24
Commentary
- Income from core investments rose to KWD 6.1 mn in 4Q23/24, up from KWD 4.9 mn in the same period last year, driven by the robust performance of the education sector, including contributions from the recent addition, EPG.
- Non-coreinvestment income decreased to KWD 1.6 mn in 4Q23/24 compared to KWD 2.7 mn in 4Q22/23.
- Net income declined to KWD 6.8 mn in 4Q23/24, compared to KWD 14.4 mn in 4Q22/23. This variance was primarily due to gains recognized in 4Q22/23 from the exit of certain investment securities carried at FVTPL as well as impairments recorded in current period.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
