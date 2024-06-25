Date: 24 June 2024
2024 وينوي 24 : خيراتلا
Ref: Co/342/NA -HT
CO/342/NA -HT: عجرلما
To: Boursa Kuwait Company
نيمرتحلما
تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
Dear Sirs,
... هتاكربو الله ةمحرو مكيلع ملاسلا
Subject: Disclosure of Lawsuits & Court judgments related
ةعبات ةكرشب ةقلعتلما ةيئاضقلا ىوعدلا نأشب حاصفإ : عوضولما
to subsidiary
___________________
____________________
Pursuant to the provisions of Book No.10 "Disclosure &
" اا فشاا
اااااااااااااشلاو حشااااااااااااااصفاا" ااااااااااااارشااعلا
شااتكلا داوم
شااكحأ
شااااااااااااااراشااب
Transparency " of the Executive Regulations of Law No.7/2010
شاااام
لاوهااااعتو 2010
ااااياااااااااااااسل 7
و شاااا
ل ااااوناااا يتلا
ااااحئلالا نم
and their amendments; attached is the disclosure Form of
ااااااااااااشب عتلما ئشاااااااااااا
لا وقهلا نق حشااااااااااااصفاا جذوم
كل قف
Lawsuits regarding Warba Capital Holding Co. - BPC
. عبشت
ر -
بش لا لشتيبشك ب و
Subsidiary.
___________________
Best Regards …
...ريدقتلاو ةيحتلا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
Nawaf Arhamah Arhamah
همـحرا همحرا فاوـن
CSFO
ةيلالماو ةيجيتارتسلال يذيفنتلا سيئرلا
* CC:
: ىلإ ةخسن *
CMA - Disclosure Dep.
. حشصفاا اد - لشلما قاوسأ ئ ه / دشسلا -
) 7مقر قحللما( ةيئاضقلا ىواعدلا نع حاصفلإا جذومن Disclosure Form of Lawsuits (Appendix No.7)
____________________________
Date:
2024-06-24
: خيراتلا
Name of the listed Company:
: ةجردلما ةكرشلا مسإ
Warba Capital Holding Co.
.ع.ك. .ش
بش
لا لشتيبشك
ب و
ر
Subsidiary of Boubyan Petrochemical Co. (BPC) K.P.S.C
ع.ك. .ش )
ش بوب ( تشيوشم
ورتب ل
ش بوب
شل
عبشت
ر
Case No.:
297/2022 Commercial First Instance/5
5/يلك يراجت 2022/297
:ىوعدلا مقر
Case Subject:
: ةيضقلا عوضوم
Afkar Holding Co. introduced Warba Capital Holding Co. as a
، صخ
بش
لا لشتيبشك
ب و
ر لشخدإب
بش
لا
شكفأ
ر تمش
defendant, to assign an expert to clarify whether it fulfilled its
شن يف
ييبلما
وه
شعتلا ش
شمازتلا ن
يتب تمش
اذ
شمق
ش بل ريبخ
هيل
contractual obligations outlined in the subscription prospectus
. ين يتلا صخللماو
شتت
لاا
and executive summary.
Judgment Date:
24/6/2024
2024/6/24
: مكحلا خيرات
The Court that issued the Judgment:
: مكحلا تردصأ يتلا ةمكحلما
Commercial First Instance/5
5/ يلك
ي
راجت
Parties of the Case:
: ىوعدلا فارطأ
(A) The Plaintiff :
Afkar Holding Co.
.ك. .ش
بش
لا شكفأ
ر
: يعهمالا )أ(
(B) The Defendants:1. Dhiafa Al Ahlia Real Estate Co. /2. Jeblah
ب
اااااااااار .2 /
ي
ش علا
ه ا فش
اااااااااا
لا
اااااااااار .1
: ي ق
عهلما ) (
Holding Co./3. Warba Capital Holding Co.
ع.ك.
.ش
بش
لا لشتيبشك
ب و
ر .3 /
بش
لا
The Judgment is in favor of:
: حلاصل مكحلا
For Warba Capital Holding Co. - Subsidiary Co.
عبشت
ر -
بش
لا لشتيبشك
ب و
ر حلشصل
The Concluding Judgment of the court of First Instance:
: ةجرد
ل
ق
وأ مكح
وطنم
The plaintiff's right to file the lawsuit is barred by the statute of
. دش
تلشب
وقهلا
مش
يف
قهلما قح طو
س
limitations.
: فانئتسلإا مكح قوطنم
The Concluding Judgement of the Court of Appeal:
قبطيو لا
N/A
The Concluding Judgement of the Court of Cassation:
قبطيو لا
: زييمتلا مكح قوطنم
N/A
The potential effect of the Judgement on the Co.: None
.ه
وو لا
:مكحلا ةجيتن ةكرشلا ىلع عقوتلما يلالمارثلأا
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Boubyan Petrochemical Company KSC published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 05:05:03 UTC.