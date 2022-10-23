Advanced search
    BPCC   KW0EQ0500979

BOUBYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(BPCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
0.8120 KWD   +1.50%
01:40aBoubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Results of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Thursday 20/10/2022
PU
10/13Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding the CMA Approval on the Merger Contract
PU
08/31Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : افصاح مكمل بشأن نتائج اجتماع مجلس الإدارة المنعقد يوم الخميس الموافق 20 أكتوبر 2022

10/23/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 20th Oct. 2222

2222 ربوتكأ 20 :خيراتلا

Ref: CSFO/093/ HT - NA

CSFO/093/ HT - NA :عجرلما

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure by Boubyan

Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P. Regarding the Results of

the Board of Directors Meeting held on Thursday 20th of Oct. 2022

_________________

Pursuant to the provisions of Module 10 "Disclosure & Transparency " of the Bylaws of Law No.7/2010, as amended, attached is the Supplementary Disclosure related to the above-mentioned subject.

نيمرتحلما تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

... دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نم لمكم حاصفإ :عوضولما

ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا جئاتن نأشب ةماع ك.م.ش 2022 ربوتكأ 20 قفاولما سيمخلا موي دقعنلما

__________________

  • ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" رشاعلا باتكلا داوم ماكحأ ىلإ ةراشلإاب امهتلايدعتو 0202/7مقر لالما قاوسأ ةئيه نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم

عوضولما نأشب لمكلما حاصفلإا جذومن قفرم

.هلاعأ روكذلما

_____________________

Best Regards …

...ريدقتلا و ةيحتلا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

Nawaf Arhamah Arhamah -همحرا همحرا فاون

CSFO -ةيلالماو ةيجيتارتسلال يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

* CC:

:ىلإ ةخسن *

CMA - Disclosure Dep.

.حاصفلإا ةرادإ - لالما قاوسأ ةئيه / ةداسلا -

)22 مقر قحللما( لمكلما حاصفلإا جذومن

Supplementary Disclosure Form (Appendix No. 22)

Date

02/02/2022

خيراتلا

Name of the Listed Company

ةجردلما ةكرشلا مسا

Boubyan Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P.

ةماع ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش

Disclosure Title

حاصفلإا ناونع

Supplementary disclosure by Boubyan Petrochemical Company of the Board

عامتجا جئاتن نأشب ع.ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نم لمكم حاصفإ

of Directors meeting held on Thursday 20th of Oct. 2022.

. 2022ربوتكأ 20 قفاولما سيمخلا موي دقعنلما ةرادلإا سلجم

Date of Previous Disclosure

قباسلا حاصفلإا خيرات

20th Oct. 2022

0200 ربوتكأ 20

Development that occurred to the disclosure

حاصفلإا ىلع لصاحلاروطتلا

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Boubyan Petrochemical Company

مامت يف ةماع ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم عمتجا

(BPC) K.S.C.P. held today Thursday the 20th of October 2022, at 2:00 pm and

متو 0200 ربوتكأ 02 قفاولما سيمخلا مويلا رهظ نم ةيناثلا ةعاسلا

approved the following Agenda:

:يلاتلا لامعلأا لودج دونب ىلع ةقفاولما

1. Approval to Recommend to the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve

ىلع ةقداصلماب ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلل ةيصوتلا ىلع ةقفاولما .0

the merger contract in relation to the merger by way of amalgamation between

تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نيب مضلا قيرط نع جامدنلاا دقع عورشم

Boubyan Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P. ("BPC") and Educational Holding

ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا

ةعومجلما ةكرشو )"نايبوب"( .ع.ك.م.ش

Group Company K.S.C.P. ("EDU") whereby BPC will be the merging entity and

،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب )"ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما"(

EDU will be the merged entity and all its appendices including the Independent

اهيف امب هتاقحلم عيمجو ،ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو

Investment Advisor Opinion, Asset Valuation Report and Swap Ratio upon

ل

obtaining the approvals of the respective regulatory authorities.

لبق نم دعلما وصلأا مييقت ريرقتو لقتسلما رامثتسلاا راشتسم ةراشتسا

ىلع لوصحلا دعب كلذو مهسلأا لدابت لدعمو لقتسلما لوصلأا ميقم

.ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا تاهجلا تاقفاوم

2. Approval to recommend to the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve

ىلع ةقفاولماب ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلل ةيصوتلا ىلع ةقفاولما .0

the merger by way of amalgamation between BPC and EDU whereby BPC will

.ع.ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نيب مضلا قيرط نع جامدنلاا

be the merging entity and EDU will be the merged entity, pursuant to the

ةعومجلما"( ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو )"نايبوب"(

provisions of Bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 and their amendments, and upon

ةكرشو ،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه

نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب )"ةيميلعتلا

obtaining the approvals of the respective regulatory authorities

ةكرش لح للاخ نم كلذو ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما

ن

ً

0202 ةنسل )7( مقر وناقلا ماكحلأ اقبط كلذو ،ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما

تاهجلا تاقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا دعب كلذو ،امهتلايدعتو ،ةيذيفنتلا هتحئلاو

.ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا

3. Approval to recommend to the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve

ةداعإ ىلع ةقفاولماب ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلل ةيصوتلا ىلع ةقفاولما .3

the BPC's capital restructure by decreasing its capital by way of cancelling the

ءاغلإ قيرط نع ةكرشلا لام سأر ضيفختب كلذو ةكرشلا لام سأر ةلكيه

number of 10,676,452 of treasury shares, then increase its capital by issuing

قيرط نع لالما سأر ةدايز مث نمو ،ةنيزخلا مهسأ نم 0267776,00 ددع

the number of 10,676,452 shares representing the amount of the net assets of

ةكرش لوصأ يفاص ةميق لثمت يتلاو ديدج مهس 0267776,00 ددع رادصإ

EDU, barring the shares owned by BPC in the merged entity, to execute the

مهسلأا فلاخب )ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا( ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما

merger by way of amalgamation between BPC and EDU whereby BPC will be the merging entity and EDU will be the merged entity, the Company's authorized, issued, and paid-up capital will become KWD 53,482,275 distributed over 534,822,750 shares, upon obtaining the approvals of the respective regulatory authorities

The timing and the agenda for the Extraordinary general assembly meeting will be disclosed after obtaining the relevant regulatory authorities' approvals.

The financial impact of the occurring development (if any)

There is no financial impact for the time being. The procedures for the merger by amalgamation are subject to prior approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities and the approvals of the extraordinary shareholders assemblies of both the merging companies.

ةيلمع ذيفنتل ،ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يف تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرشل ةكولملما

.ع.ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نيب مضلا قيرط نع جامدنلاا ةعومجلما"( ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو )"نايبوب"( ةكرشو ،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب )"ةيميلعتلا حرصلما ةكرشلا لالما سأر حبصيل ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما كلذو مهس 03,62006702 ىلع عزوم ك.د 036,206070 عوفدلماو ردصلماو هب

.ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا تاهجلا تاقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا دعب ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودجو دعوم نع حاصفلإا متي فوسو اذه

.ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا تاهجلا ةقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا دعب ةيداعلا

)دجو نإ( لصاحلاروطتلل يلالمارثلأا

ً

مضلا قيرط نع جامدنلاا ةيلمع تاءارجإ ناب املع ،ايلاح يلام رثأ دجوي لا تاقفاوم كلذكو ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا تاهجلا نم ةقبسلما تاقفاوملل عضخت

.نيتجمدنلما نيتكرشلل ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلا

Disclaimer

Boubyan Petrochemical Company KSC published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 05:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
