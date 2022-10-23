Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : افصاح مكمل بشأن نتائج اجتماع مجلس الإدارة المنعقد يوم الخميس الموافق 20 أكتوبر 2022

Supplementary Disclosure Form (Appendix No. 22)
|
|
Date
|
02/02/2022
|
|
خيراتلا
|
|
|
Name of the Listed Company
|
|
|
|
|
ةجردلما ةكرشلا مسا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boubyan Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P.
|
|
|
ةماع ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure Title
|
|
|
|
|
حاصفلإا ناونع
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary disclosure by Boubyan Petrochemical Company of the Board
|
|
عامتجا جئاتن نأشب ع.ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نم لمكم حاصفإ
|
|
|
of Directors meeting held on Thursday 20th of Oct. 2022.
|
|
|
. 2022ربوتكأ 20 قفاولما سيمخلا موي دقعنلما ةرادلإا سلجم
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Previous Disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
قباسلا حاصفلإا خيرات
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20th Oct. 2022
|
|
|
|
|
0200 ربوتكأ 20
|
|
|
Development that occurred to the disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
حاصفلإا ىلع لصاحلاروطتلا
|
|
|
The meeting of the Board of Directors of Boubyan Petrochemical Company
|
|
مامت يف ةماع ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم عمتجا
|
|
|
(BPC) K.S.C.P. held today Thursday the 20th of October 2022, at 2:00 pm and
|
|
متو 0200 ربوتكأ 02 قفاولما سيمخلا مويلا رهظ نم ةيناثلا ةعاسلا
|
|
|
approved the following Agenda:
|
|
|
|
:يلاتلا لامعلأا لودج دونب ىلع ةقفاولما
|
|
|
1. Approval to Recommend to the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve
|
|
ىلع ةقداصلماب ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلل ةيصوتلا ىلع ةقفاولما .0
|
|
|
the merger contract in relation to the merger by way of amalgamation between
|
|
تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نيب مضلا قيرط نع جامدنلاا دقع عورشم
|
|
|
Boubyan Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P. ("BPC") and Educational Holding
|
|
ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا
|
ةعومجلما ةكرشو )"نايبوب"( .ع.ك.م.ش
|
|
|
Group Company K.S.C.P. ("EDU") whereby BPC will be the merging entity and
|
|
|
|
|
،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب )"ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما"(
|
|
|
EDU will be the merged entity and all its appendices including the Independent
|
|
|
|
|
اهيف امب هتاقحلم عيمجو ،ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو
|
|
|
Investment Advisor Opinion, Asset Valuation Report and Swap Ratio upon
|
|
|
|
|
ل
|
|
|
|
|
obtaining the approvals of the respective regulatory authorities.
|
|
|
لبق نم دعلما وصلأا مييقت ريرقتو لقتسلما رامثتسلاا راشتسم ةراشتسا
|
|
|
|
|
ىلع لوصحلا دعب كلذو مهسلأا لدابت لدعمو لقتسلما لوصلأا ميقم
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا تاهجلا تاقفاوم
|
|
|
2. Approval to recommend to the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve
|
|
ىلع ةقفاولماب ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلل ةيصوتلا ىلع ةقفاولما .0
|
|
|
the merger by way of amalgamation between BPC and EDU whereby BPC will
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ع.ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نيب مضلا قيرط نع جامدنلاا
|
|
|
be the merging entity and EDU will be the merged entity, pursuant to the
|
|
ةعومجلما"( ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو )"نايبوب"(
|
|
|
provisions of Bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 and their amendments, and upon
|
|
ةكرشو ،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه
|
نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب )"ةيميلعتلا
|
|
|
obtaining the approvals of the respective regulatory authorities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةكرش لح للاخ نم كلذو ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ن
|
|
ً
|
|
|
|
|
|
0202 ةنسل )7( مقر وناقلا ماكحلأ اقبط كلذو ،ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما
|
|
|
|
|
|
تاهجلا تاقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا دعب كلذو ،امهتلايدعتو ،ةيذيفنتلا هتحئلاو
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ةلصلا تاذ ةيباقرلا
|
|
|
3. Approval to recommend to the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve
|
|
ةداعإ ىلع ةقفاولماب ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلل ةيصوتلا ىلع ةقفاولما .3
|
|
|
the BPC's capital restructure by decreasing its capital by way of cancelling the
|
|
ءاغلإ قيرط نع ةكرشلا لام سأر ضيفختب كلذو ةكرشلا لام سأر ةلكيه
|
|
|
number of 10,676,452 of treasury shares, then increase its capital by issuing
|
|
قيرط نع لالما سأر ةدايز مث نمو ،ةنيزخلا مهسأ نم 0267776,00 ددع
|
|
|
the number of 10,676,452 shares representing the amount of the net assets of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةكرش لوصأ يفاص ةميق لثمت يتلاو ديدج مهس 0267776,00 ددع رادصإ
|
|
|
|