ﺭﺎﻄﺧﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻃﺎﺣﻻﺍ
ﻙ.ﻡ.ﺵ ﺕﺎﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻴﺑﻮﺑ ﻪﻛﺮﺷ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
ﺪﻌﺑ ﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
ﺪﻋﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻃﺎﺣﻻﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻢﻛﺪﻴﻔﻧ ، ﻡﺪﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻋ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺟ ﺭﺎﻄﺧﺇ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ 2024/06/11 / ﻲﻓ
ﺔﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﻟﺎﺧ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗ ﻭ
ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ ﻭﺃ ﻢﺘﺧ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﺤﻳﻻ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺘﺴﻣ
2024/05/19 : ﺔﻋﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
1 : ﺔﺤﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻢﻗﺭ
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Boubyan Petrochemical Company KSC published this content on 19 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2024 11:01:05 UTC.