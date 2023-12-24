Boubyan Petrochemical Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in direct investments within the industrial sector. The Company is primarily involved in the manufacture of petrochemical material and their derivatives; sale, purchase, supply, distribution, export and storage of such materials, as well as participation in related activities, including establishing and leasing the required services inside or outside Kuwait; participating in , acquiring or taking over companies of similar activities, and investing the surplus finds in investment portfolios. The Company is organized into the following business segments: Energy and petrochemicals, which is engaged in direct investment stakes in this sector comprising of basic materials; Services segment includes educational and medical services, as well as Others segment comprises investing directly and through portfolios into shipping, services and funds, among others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals