Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding the CMA Approval on the Merger Contract

Boubyan Petrochemical Co. (BPC) K.P.S.C

Material Information:

We would like to inform you that the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait ("CMA") has issued its approval on the merger contract on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 in relation to the merger by way of amalgamation between Boubyan Petrochemical CompanyK.S.C.P. and Educational Holding Group K.S.C.P., whereby Boubyan Petrochemical Company will be the merging entity andEducational Holding Group will be the merged entity.

According to the results of the independent valuation report and the opinion of the independent investment advisor on the fairnessof the valuation, Boubyan Petrochemical Company's share price was valued at 899 fils per share, whilst Educational Holding's share price was valued at 2704 fils per share, resulting in a share swap ratio of 3.01 shares in Boubyan Petrochemical Company's share capital for every one share in Educational Holding's sharecapital.

Having said that the above-mentioned merger is subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meetings of the merging and merged companies which will be set later upon the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures and approvalsto call for the extraordinary general assemblies. Moreover, the required disclosures will be prepared and made pursuant to the provisions of Bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 and theiramendments.

It is worth noting that the merger contract and its appendixes will be available for the perusal of the company's shareholders starting from Thursday 13 October 2022 at the Company's headquarter inSharq - Shuhada Street - KIPCO Tower - Floor 33

Significant Effect on the financial position of (BPC):

There is no impact of the material information on the company's

financial position until the completion of the merger procedures.