Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding the CMA Approval on the Merger Contract

Boubyan Petrochemical Co. (BPC) K.P.S.C
Material Information:
We would like to inform you that the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait ("CMA") has issued its approval on the merger contract on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 in relation to the merger by way of amalgamation between Boubyan Petrochemical CompanyK.S.C.P. and Educational Holding Group K.S.C.P., whereby Boubyan Petrochemical Company will be the merging entity andEducational Holding Group will be the merged entity.
According to the results of the independent valuation report and the opinion of the independent investment advisor on the fairnessof the valuation, Boubyan Petrochemical Company's share price was valued at 899 fils per share, whilst Educational Holding's share price was valued at 2704 fils per share, resulting in a share swap ratio of 3.01 shares in Boubyan Petrochemical Company's share capital for every one share in Educational Holding's sharecapital.
Having said that the above-mentioned merger is subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meetings of the merging and merged companies which will be set later upon the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures and approvalsto call for the extraordinary general assemblies. Moreover, the required disclosures will be prepared and made pursuant to the provisions of Bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 and theiramendments.
It is worth noting that the merger contract and its appendixes will be available for the perusal of the company's shareholders starting from Thursday 13 October 2022 at the Company's headquarter inSharq - Shuhada Street - KIPCO Tower - Floor 33
Significant Effect on the financial position of (BPC):
There is no impact of the material information on the company's
financial position until the completion of the merger procedures.
ع.ك.م.ش )ب نايبوب( تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش
:ةيرهوجلا ةمولعلماءاعبرلأا مويلا اهتقفاوم تردصأ دق لالما قاوسأ ةئيه نأب ملعلا ىجري نيب مضلا قيرطب جامدنلاا دقع عورشم ىلع 0200 ربوتكأ 00 قفاولما ةعومجلما ةكرشو )ةماع( ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو ،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه تايواميكورتبلل
.ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةضباقلا
لً
رامثتسلاا راشتسم يأرو لقتسلما وصلأا موقم ريرقت جئاتنل اقبطو نايبوب ةكرش مهس مييقت مت دقف ،ميوقتلا ةلادع نأشب لقتسلما ةعومجلما ةكرش مهسو ،دحاولا مهسلل سلف 988 ـب تايواميكورتبلل لدابت لدعم نأو ،دحاولا مهسلل سلف 0722 ـب ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش لام سأر يف مهس 1.20 وه مهسلأا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرش لام سأر يف دحاو مهس لك لباقم
.ةضباقلا ةقفاولم عضخت هلاعأ اهيلإ راشلما جامدنلاا ةيلمع نأ ركذلاب ريدجلا ةجمدنلماو ةجمادلا ةكرشلا نم لكل ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلا
ً
تاءارجلإا يقاب لامكتسا دعب كلذو ،اقحلا اهدعوم ددحيس يتلاو كلتل ةوعدلل ةمزلالا ةيباقرلا تاقفاولماو ةلصلا تاذ ةيميظنتلا
|
|
ً
|
اقبط انوناق ةمزلالا تاحاصفلإا لمع متي فوسو ،اذه .تايعمجلا
|
|
ن
|
.امهتلايدعتو 0202 ةنسل )7( مقر وناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا ماكحلأ
|
ً
|
ن
|
احاتم
|
وكيس هتاقحلمو جامدنلاا دقع عورشم نأ ىلإ ةراشلإا دون امك
|
|
ً
|
01 قفاولما سيمخلا دغ موي نم ءادتبا ةكرشلا يمهاسلم علاطلال
عراش - قرشلا يف نئاكلا ةكرشلل ي سيئرلا رقلما يف 0200 ربوتكأ
.11 رودلا - وكبيك جرب - ءادهشلا
:ةكرشلل يلالمازكرلما ىلع ةيرهوجلا ةمولعلمارثأ
ءاهتنلاا نيحل ةكرشلل يلالما زكرلما ىلع ةيرهوجلا ةمولعملل رثأ دجوي لا
.جامدنلاا ةيلمع نم