  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Boubyan Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCC   KW0EQ0500979

BOUBYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(BPCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
0.8000 KWD    0.00%
01:42aBoubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding the CMA Approval on the Merger Contract
PU
08/31Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
08/29Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Results of Analyst Conference dated 29.8.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding the CMA Approval on the Merger Contract

10/13/2022 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date:

12/10/2022

:خيراتلا

Reference:

CSFO/093/HT-NA

:عجرلما

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information regarding

the CMA Approval on the Merger Contract

With reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the requirements of module 10 ("Disclosure and Transparency") of the Bylaws of law No. 7 of 2010, regarding the establishment of the Capital Market Authority and the regulation of securities activity, as amended, regarding the disclosure of material information and announcement mechanism thereto.

Attached is the disclosure form of material information.

نيمرتحلما

تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

،،، دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ةئيه ةقفاوم نأشب ةيرهوج ةمولعم نع حاصفلإا :عوضولما

جامدنلاا دقع عورشم ىلع لالما قاوسأ

رشاعلا باتكلا ماكحأب لامعوً ،هلاعأ عوضولما ىلإ ةراشلإاب )7( مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم )"ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا"( قارولأا طاشن ميظنتو لالما قاوسأ ةئيه ءاشنإ نأشب 0202 ةنسل ةيرهوجلا تامولعلما نع حاصفلإاب قلعتي اميف ،امهتلايدعتو ةيلالما

.اهنع نلاعلإا ةيلآو

.ةيرهوجلا تامولعلما نع حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن

Sincerely yours,,,

،،،ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

Nawaf Arhamah Arhamah - همحرا همحرا فاون

CSFO - ةيلالماو ةيجيتارتسلال يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

* CC:

:ىلإ ةخسن *

CMA - Disclosure Dept.

.حاصفلإا ةرادإ - لالما قاوسأ ةئيه / ةداسلا

)01 مقر قحللما( ةيرهوجلا تامولعلما نع حاصفلإا جذومن

Disclosure of Material Information Form (Appendix No.10)

Date:

12/10/2022

:خيراتلا

Name of the listed Company:

:ةجردلما ةكرشلا مسا

Boubyan Petrochemical Co. (BPC) K.P.S.C

Material Information:

We would like to inform you that the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait ("CMA") has issued its approval on the merger contract on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 in relation to the merger by way of amalgamation between Boubyan Petrochemical CompanyK.S.C.P. and Educational Holding Group K.S.C.P., whereby Boubyan Petrochemical Company will be the merging entity andEducational Holding Group will be the merged entity.

According to the results of the independent valuation report and the opinion of the independent investment advisor on the fairnessof the valuation, Boubyan Petrochemical Company's share price was valued at 899 fils per share, whilst Educational Holding's share price was valued at 2704 fils per share, resulting in a share swap ratio of 3.01 shares in Boubyan Petrochemical Company's share capital for every one share in Educational Holding's sharecapital.

Having said that the above-mentioned merger is subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meetings of the merging and merged companies which will be set later upon the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures and approvalsto call for the extraordinary general assemblies. Moreover, the required disclosures will be prepared and made pursuant to the provisions of Bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010 and theiramendments.

It is worth noting that the merger contract and its appendixes will be available for the perusal of the company's shareholders starting from Thursday 13 October 2022 at the Company's headquarter inSharq - Shuhada Street - KIPCO Tower - Floor 33

Significant Effect on the financial position of (BPC):

There is no impact of the material information on the company's

financial position until the completion of the merger procedures.

ع.ك.م.ش )ب نايبوب( تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش

:ةيرهوجلا ةمولعلماءاعبرلأا مويلا اهتقفاوم تردصأ دق لالما قاوسأ ةئيه نأب ملعلا ىجري نيب مضلا قيرطب جامدنلاا دقع عورشم ىلع 0200 ربوتكأ 00 قفاولما ةعومجلما ةكرشو )ةماع( ك.م.ش تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش نايبوب ةكرش نوكت ثيحب ع.ك.م.ش ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرشو ،ةجمادلا ةكرشلا يه تايواميكورتبلل

.ةجمدنلما ةكرشلا يه ةضباقلا

لً

رامثتسلاا راشتسم يأرو لقتسلما وصلأا موقم ريرقت جئاتنل اقبطو نايبوب ةكرش مهس مييقت مت دقف ،ميوقتلا ةلادع نأشب لقتسلما ةعومجلما ةكرش مهسو ،دحاولا مهسلل سلف 988 ـب تايواميكورتبلل لدابت لدعم نأو ،دحاولا مهسلل سلف 0722 ـب ةضباقلا ةيميلعتلا تايواميكورتبلل نايبوب ةكرش لام سأر يف مهس 1.20 وه مهسلأا ةيميلعتلا ةعومجلما ةكرش لام سأر يف دحاو مهس لك لباقم

.ةضباقلا ةقفاولم عضخت هلاعأ اهيلإ راشلما جامدنلاا ةيلمع نأ ركذلاب ريدجلا ةجمدنلماو ةجمادلا ةكرشلا نم لكل ةيداعلا ريغ ةماعلا ةيعمجلا

ً

تاءارجلإا يقاب لامكتسا دعب كلذو ،اقحلا اهدعوم ددحيس يتلاو كلتل ةوعدلل ةمزلالا ةيباقرلا تاقفاولماو ةلصلا تاذ ةيميظنتلا

ً

اقبط انوناق ةمزلالا تاحاصفلإا لمع متي فوسو ،اذه .تايعمجلا

ن

.امهتلايدعتو 0202 ةنسل )7( مقر وناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا ماكحلأ

ً

ن

احاتم

وكيس هتاقحلمو جامدنلاا دقع عورشم نأ ىلإ ةراشلإا دون امك

ً

01 قفاولما سيمخلا دغ موي نم ءادتبا ةكرشلا يمهاسلم علاطلال

عراش - قرشلا يف نئاكلا ةكرشلل ي سيئرلا رقلما يف 0200 ربوتكأ

.11 رودلا - وكبيك جرب - ءادهشلا

:ةكرشلل يلالمازكرلما ىلع ةيرهوجلا ةمولعلمارثأ

ءاهتنلاا نيحل ةكرشلل يلالما زكرلما ىلع ةيرهوجلا ةمولعملل رثأ دجوي لا

.جامدنلاا ةيلمع نم

Nawaf Arhamah Arhamah - همحرا همحرا فاون CSFO - ةيلالماو ةيجيتارتسلال يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

Disclaimer

Boubyan Petrochemical Company KSC published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 76,5 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2023 38,2 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 7,50%
Capitalization 417 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart BOUBYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Boubyan Petrochemical Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUBYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 KWD
Average target price 1,20 KWD
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nawaf Arhamah Salim Arhamah Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dabbous Mubarak Al-Dabbous Chairman
Ahmad Jassem Al-Gumar Chief Investment Officer
Saud Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Independent Director
Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Muraikhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUBYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY K.S.C.P.-6.10%1 340
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-21.38%72 949
AIR LIQUIDE-15.77%59 657
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.73%40 650
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-16.26%25 353
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-4.67%22 060