Boubyan Petrochemical K S C P : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Results of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Thursday 20/10/2022

merger by way of amalgamation between BPC and EDU whereby BPC will be the merging entity and EDU will be the merged entity, the Company's authorized, issued, and paid-up capital will become KWD 53,482,275 distributed over 534,822,750 shares, upon obtaining the approvals of the respective regulatory authorities

The timing and the agenda for the Extraordinary general assembly meeting will be disclosed after obtaining the relevant regulatory authorities' approvals.

The financial impact of the occurring development (if any)

There is no financial impact for the time being. The procedures for the merger by amalgamation are subject to prior approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities and the approvals of the extraordinary shareholders assemblies of both the merging companies.