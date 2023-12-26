Al Kout reported a net income of KWD 1.9 million, compared to KWD 2.5 million during the same period last year. The decrease in net income during the quarter was caused by lower average selling prices of Chloralkali products, although the production volumes have remained the same.

Muna Nour reported a net profit of OMR 390 thousand this quarter, compared to a net loss of OMR 27 thousand for the same period last year. This growth stemmed from the increase in gross margins from 8% to 21%.

Al Borg Diagnostics reported a net loss of SAR 7.5 million this quarter compared to a net loss of SAR

7.2 million over the same period last year. While undergoing operational streamlining, the company is committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and strengthening its financial resilience.

With that, I would like now to open the discussion to address any questions you may have.