BCL held its AGM in Port Moresby last week. Our Chairman Sir Mel Togolo said it was an exciting time for the company following the ABG's granting in February of a five-year extension of BCL's EL01 exploration licence for the Panguna project area.

Certainty of tenure has provided impetus for BCL to intensify its activities. The company has mobilised action plans to strengthen its capacity in support of upscaling. Substantive work under the exploration licence will involve advanced stage pre-feasibility activities over the coming years.

Sir Mel told the meeting BCL remains financially strong and debt free.

Significantly, for the first time in BCL's history, the ABG and people of Bougainville are set to become the company's clear majority shareholder with a 72.8 per cent share in the company.

The composition of the BCL board appropriately reflects our local identity with five of seven directors or 70 per cent being Bougainvilleans. This includes our MD and CEO David Osikore who is based in Buka to ensure BCL has representation at the highest level in Bougainville.

Looking ahead, the company remains focussed on continuing to build great relations with its partners and stakeholders, including landowners, veterans, government, women and youth leaders, church groups, schools, and project area communities more broadly.

See links below to Sir Mel's AGM address and presentation and, also the 2023 Annual Report:

https://www.bcl.com.pg/wp…/uploads/2024/05/2717121.pdf

https://www.bcl.com.pg/…/05/BCL-Annual-Report-2023-.pdf