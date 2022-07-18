Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Boule Diagnostics AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOUL   SE0011231158

BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)

(BOUL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:54 2022-07-18 am EDT
28.70 SEK   -21.58%
03:44aBOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Q2 2022 presentation
PU
06/03BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : appoints David Metrena to lead US commercial organization
PU
05/30BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Reducing turnaround time (TAT) of test results with Swelab
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boule Diagnostics : Q2 2022 presentation

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boule Diagnostics

Q2 2022 presentation

Jesper Söderqvist CEO and

Annette Colin CFO

July 18, 2022

Q2 highlights

  • All time high revenue for a quarter
  • Growth for all product lines
  • Growth driven by instrument and consumable sales
  • Supply chain issues caused production stops
  • Geopolitical situation cause headwinds
  • New European regulation IVDR implemented
  • External data collection with new platform
  • New distributor for veterinary products in Europe

Boule Diagnostics

July 18, 2022

Financials at a glance

  • Net sales in constant currencies up +14% YoY
  • High share of instrument sales to India and OEM business
  • Gross profit margin decreased by 3.9 pp
  • Operating margin increased by 1.5 pp
  • Investments in new technology platform 20 MSEK

Boule Diagnostics

July 18, 2022

Financials Q2

Net sales, MSEK

Gross margin

141

38%

YoY Growth

EBIT-margin

27%

4%

Cash-flow, MSEK

-8.7

All-time-high revenue for a quarter & stable growth trends past year

  • Back to pre-pandemic levels last three quarters
  • Boule grows faster than the market

Boule Diagnostics

July 18, 2022

Sales bridge: Growth for all products

Strong reported and organic growth in both instruments and consumables

+29%

+29%

+14%

+49%

Boule Diagnostics

July 18, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boule Diagnostics AB published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)
03:44aBOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Q2 2022 presentation
PU
06/03BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : appoints David Metrena to lead US commercial organization
PU
05/30BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Reducing turnaround time (TAT) of test results with Swelab
PU
05/30BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Reducing turnaround time (TAT) of test results with Swelab Alfa Plus
PU
05/06BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Boule Diagnostics AB, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Boule Diagnostics AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/27BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Annual report 2021
PU
04/19BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : profile interview – Dr. Charles Adeogun
PU
03/17BOULE DIAGNOSTICS : Understanding blood cell histograms
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 534 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2022 36,6 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net Debt 2022 58,5 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 711 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,60 SEK
Average target price 50,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Söderqvist Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Rubenhag Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter von Ehrenheim Chairman
Helena Börjesson Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Lennart Eklund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)-25.00%68
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.24%210 947
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.26%183 112
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.30%75 711
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-23.25%61 821
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.74%56 745