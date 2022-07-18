Boule Diagnostics : Q2 2022 presentation
Boule Diagnostics
Q2 2022 presentation
Jesper Söderqvist CEO and
Annette Colin CFO
Q2 highlights
All time high revenue for a quarter
Growth for all product lines
Growth driven by instrument and consumable sales
Supply chain issues caused production stops
Geopolitical situation cause headwinds
New European regulation IVDR implemented
External data collection with new platform
New distributor for veterinary products in Europe
Boule Diagnostics
July 18, 2022
Financials at a glance
Net sales in constant currencies up +14% YoY
High share of instrument sales to India and OEM business
Gross profit margin decreased by 3.9 pp
Operating margin increased by 1.5 pp
Investments in new technology platform 20 MSEK
Boule Diagnostics
July 18, 2022
Financials Q2
Net sales, MSEK
Gross margin
141
38%
YoY Growth
EBIT-margin
27%
4%
Cash-flow, MSEK
-8.7
All-time-high revenue for a quarter & stable growth trends past year
Back to pre-pandemic levels last three quarters
Boule grows faster than the market
Boule Diagnostics
July 18, 2022
Sales bridge: Growth for all products
● Strong reported and organic growth in both instruments and consumables
Boule Diagnostics
July 18, 2022
