Boule Diagnostics : Q4 presentation

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
Boule Diagnostics Q4 presentation

Jesper Söderqvist CEO and

Christina Rubenhag CFO

February 3, 2022

Boule Diagnostics overview

  • Decentralized blood diagnostics
  • Over 70 years in hematology
  • Human and veterinary markets
  • Instruments and consumables
  • Recurring revenues
  • Multi-brandstrategy
  • OEM-sales

Boule Diagnostics

February 3, 2022

28,600

100

active instruments

countries

140+

million tests per

year

Q4 highlights: all-time-high revenue with growth in all areas

  • Consumables up +47% vs 2020, +23% vs Q3 2021 and above pre-pandemic levels
  • Instrument sales increasing globally
  • Continued strong sales in USA driven by OEM
  • Disturbances in the supply chain
  • Good progress with our strategic priorities

COVID

recovery

Positive R12 trends for both instruments and consumables continues

Boule Diagnostics

February 3, 2022

Increased profitability

  • Net sales in constant currencies up +50% YoY
  • Growth in all product lines and regions
  • Region and product mix, but mainly supply chain disturbances pressure gross margin
  • Investments in new platform 15 MSEK

Boule Diagnostics

February 3, 2022

Financials Q4

Net sales, MSEK

Gross margin

140.3

41.2%

YoY Growth

EBIT-margin

51.4%

9.9%

Op. cash-flow, MSEK

11.8

Sales bridge: growth in all areas

  • Recovery driven by easing of pandemic restrictions across the world
  • OEM business continue to show strong performance
  • Growth in US driven mainly by OEM business
  • Asia growth driven by instrument and consumable sales to India. Still restrictions in many other countries
  • Eastern Europe, positive impact from start of local production
  • Increased initiatives in Africa/Middle East starting to generate results

Boule Diagnostics

February 3, 2022

Financials
Sales 2021 439 M 47,7 M 439 M
Net income 2021 14,4 M 1,56 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2021 67,4 M 7,32 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,1x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 951 M 103 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 49,00 SEK
Average target price 67,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Söderqvist Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Rubenhag Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter von Ehrenheim Chairman
Helena Börjesson Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Lennart Eklund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)0.41%103
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.46%238 056
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.51%210 517
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-18.47%104 649
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-9.72%75 285
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-12.90%70 450