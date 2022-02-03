Boule Diagnostics Q4 presentation
Jesper Söderqvist CEO and
Christina Rubenhag CFO
February 3, 2022
Boule Diagnostics overview
Boule Diagnostics
February 3, 2022
28,600
100
active instruments
countries
140+
million tests per
year
Q4 highlights: all-time-high revenue with growth in all areas
COVID
recovery
Positive R12 trends for both instruments and consumables continues
Increased profitability
Financials Q4
Net sales, MSEK
Gross margin
140.3
41.2%
YoY Growth
EBIT-margin
51.4%
9.9%
Op. cash-flow, MSEK
11.8
Sales bridge: growth in all areas
