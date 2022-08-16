Bounce Mobile : BNCM & SERVEBANK To Manage The Listing of ADB

BNCM & SERVEBANK To Manage The Listing of ADB

BNCM and SERVEBANK announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to provide Consultancy Services to Asiatech Developers & Builders (ADB) for its listings, Investor Relations, and Quarterly and Annual Compliance upon completion of its listing on the OTC and NASDAQ Markets.

BNCM and SERVEBANK will work with registered securities attorneys, accountants, and other qualified parties in the United States to first secure the Reg A of ADB and then proceed to listing on the OTC and or NASDAQ Markets.

Asiatech Developers & Builders (ADB) is a contractor and builder for commercial and residential projects in the Philippines for over 14 years. ADB has been involved in the various aspects of the construction projects of many major projects across the country including Ayala Mall the 30th, Avida Serin West, Amaia Steps Alabang, STI College Alabang, St. Michael Academy, Philippines Sports Complex, South Park Arvo Mall, Vertis North BPO Towers, Park Residences, Megaworld Corp. owned condominiums, Philippine National Railways (PNR), Land Railways Transport (LRT), etc.

ADB plans to further expand its business by developing its own projects in the Philippines, starting with a 6.3-hectare project with 320 combined residential and commercial units in San Miguel, Bulacan Philippines. The project will provide employment and amenities for the communities such as schools, colleges, shopping malls, supermarkets, food courts, restaurants, cafs, pharmacies, and clinics in partnership with BNCM and SERVEBANK.

Hatadi Shapiro, CEO of BNCM states, "We are excited to work with ADB to provide consultancy services for its plans to secure its listing on the US OTC Markets and its plans to later uplist to NASDAQ, and to be its partner in its projects to provide employment and amenities for the communities such as schools, colleges, shopping malls, supermarkets, food courts, restaurants, caf, pharmacies, and clinics.

Rey Descatamiento, CEO of ADB states, "We are delighted to work with BNCM and SERVEBANK for the listing plans of ADB. We aim to develop and manage several of our own real estate development projects and provide employment and amenities for the communities such as schools, colleges, shopping malls, supermarkets, food courts, restaurants, cafs, pharmacies, and clinics in partnership with BNCM and SERVEBANK.

About BNCM

www.bncm.net

BNCM (Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc.) is an asset management and consultancy company. BNCM manages the assets or shares of companies it currently owns. BNCM currently owns assets and or shares in various companies involved in asset management, education, franchise, healthcare, and technologies. These companies are located and registered in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

BNCM also provides consultancy services to companies seeking to quote or list on the OTC or NASDAQ markets, in partnership with experienced and qualified auditors, accountants, attorneys, brokers, market makers, etc. The growth of these companies will directly provide more employment opportunities to the communities, improve the economy of the country, and bring greater social change to humanity.

About SERVEBANK

www.servebank.com

SERVEBANK (Servebank Financial, Inc.) SERVEBANK provides a one-stop solution for companies seeking to list on the OTC Markets in a seamless, effective, and affordable way. SERVEBANK assists companies in their listing from start to finish, from preparing for the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), registration for Regulation D, S, and A+, investor relations to the quarterly compliance.

About ADB

Asiatech Developers & Builders (ADB) is a contractor and builder for commercial and residential projects for over 14 years. ADB has been involved in the various aspects of the construction projects of many major projects across the country. ADB now plans to develop and manage several of its own real estate development projects and provide employment and amenities for the communities such as schools, colleges, shopping malls, supermarkets, food courts, restaurants, cafs, pharmacies, and clinics in partnership with BNCM and SERVEBANK.