BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL    BUY   AU000000BUY9

BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL

(BUY)
Bounty Oil & Gas NL : 29.10.2020 – Annual General Meeting – Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form & Annual Report

10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

29 October 2020

ASX ANNOUCEMENT

Annual General Meeting - Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form and Annual Report

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Company) advises that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 11.00 am (Sydney Time) on Friday, 27 November 2020 at:

View Hotel

17 Blue Street

North Sydney NSW 2060

Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form for the 2020 AGM of the Company.

The Board has made the decision that it will hold a physical meeting with the appropriate social gathering and physical distancing measures in place to comply with the Federal Government's and State Government's current restrictions for physical gatherings.

All shareholders who have elected to receive a copy of the Annual Report will receive a printed copy by mail or an electronic copy by email.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsahor by returning the attached proxy form by post to: Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001 or email to: meetings@automicgroup.com.au

For further enquiries please contact:

Sachin Saraf Company Secretary Tel: +61 2 9299 7200 corporate@bountyoil.com

BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL

SUITE 302,

ASX: BUY

TEL: 61 (2) 9299 2007

93-95 PACIFIC HIGHWAY

FAX: 61 (2) 9299 7300

NORTH SYDNEY NSW 2060

ABN: 82 090 625 353 email: corporate@bountyoil.com

AUSTRALIA

PO BOX H186

AUSTRALIA SQUARE NSW 1215

Bounty Oil & Gas NL

Notice of Annual General Meeting, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form

The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held as follows:

Date/Time: 27 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EDT

Place: View Hotel, 17 Blue Street, North Sydney NSW 2060

Notice of Annual General Meeting, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form is attached.

2020 Annual Report

Pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001, all shareholders who have elected to receive a copy of Bounty's Annual Report 2020, will receive a printed copy by mail or an electronic copy by email. When the Annual Report is released it will also be available on the Company's website: www.bountyoil.com

Any shareholder or interested person may also obtain a copy by contacting the company (see contact details below).

For further information, please contact:

Office Manager

Telephone: (02) 9299 2007

Email: corporate@bountyoil.com

BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL

(ACN: 090 625 353)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL

("Bounty" or "the Company")

WILL BE HELD ON

27 NOVEMBER 2020, AT 11.00 a.m. EDT

AT VIEW HOTEL, 17 BLUE STREET, NORTH SYDNEY NSW 2060

AGENDA

Explanatory Statement

Attached to and forming part of this notice of meeting is an Explanatory Statement which provides shareholders with background information and further details of the resolutions to be considered at the meeting. The information provided is intended to assist shareholders in understanding the reasons for and effect of the resolutions, if passed.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. Receipt of the Company's Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020

To receive and consider the Company's Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Note: Neither the Constitution nor the Corporations Act 2001 ("Corporations Act") requires shareholders to approve this item of business and no vote will be taken.

2. Resolutions:

1. Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report (non-binding resolution)

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as a non-binding ordinary resolution:

That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 contained in the Directors Report, is adopted.

Note: In accordance with Section 250R of the Corporations Act, the vote on Resolution 1 will be advisory only and will not bind the Directors or the Company. Further information is contained in the Explanatory Statement.

The Directors abstain, in the interests of corporate governance, from making a recommendation in relation to this resolution.

Details of the persons who will be excluded from voting on this resolution are set out in the Voting Exclusion Statement incorporated in this Notice of Meeting.

2. Resolution 2 - Re-election of a Director Re-Election of Mr Roy Payne

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

That Mr Roy Payne, being a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the Company's Constitution, being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be appointed as a Director of the Company.

Short Explanation: The Constitution requires that at the Annual General Meeting, one-third of the Directors for the time being shall retire from office. A retiring Director is eligible for re-election.

Note: Information about the candidate appears in the Explanatory Memorandum.

The Board (with Roy Payne abstaining) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of this resolution.

No persons are excluded from voting on this resolution - see Voting Exclusion Statement incorporated in this Notice of Meeting.

3. Resolution 3 - Ratification of Previous Issue of Shares - 23 September 2020

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the prior issue and allotment of 143,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of one cent ($0.01) each by Bounty to the parties as listed in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting and otherwise on the basis set out therein is ratified and approved.

The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of this resolution.

The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 3 by any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity)

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of this Resolution by:

  1. a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or
  2. the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
    1. the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
    2. the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

4. Resolution 4 - Approve an Additional 10% Placement Capacity

To consider, and if thought fit, pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:

That, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given by the shareholders to allow the Company to issue equity securities up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of the issue), calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the explanatory statement attached hereto.

Note: this resolution is a special resolution and can only be passed if at least 75% of the votes cast, in person or by proxy, by members who are entitled to vote on the resolution, vote in favour.

The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of this resolution.

The Company will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by a person who may participate in this proposed issue and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the resolution is passed and any associate of them.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bounty Oil & Gas NL published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:02 UTC

