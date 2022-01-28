Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bounty Oil & Gas NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUY   AU000000BUY9

BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL

(BUY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bounty Oil & Gas NL : Quarterly Activities Report & App 5B - December 2021

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bounty Oil and Gas NL Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

For personal use only

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

28 January 2022

Quarterly Activities Report - End December 2021

  • Highlights
    • Bounty has farmed into the Cerberus Project Carnarvon Basin offshore WA, to acquire a 25% interest in shallow water targets with over 600 million barrels of oil potential.
    • New seismic data received in the quarter proves major stratigraphic oil plays which are Dorado lookalikes in the same Lower Triassic sequence as the hugely successful Dorado (344 MMboe 2C), Phoenix South and ROC (78 MMboe 2C) discoveries in the Browse Basin to the northeast
    • The Cerberus Honeybadger Prospect - EP 491 has a mean prospective resource of 294 MMbbls oil
    • Australian dollar oil prices have increased to in excess of A$100/bbl this year.
  • Oil Development - Naccowlah Block
    • Naccowlah Block oil delineation and development drilling will recommence in 2022 with a development well at Cooroo NW and a potential second well.
    • With oil prices at over $100 per bbl Naccowlah production to continue Bounty oil revenue.
  • Gas Exploration
    • The PEP 11 joint venture are preparing a submission to NOPTA in response to the recently announced unprecedented Federal government decision to refuse further extensions of PEP 11.

1

For personal use only

Bounty Oil and Gas NL Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

Oil Business - Production:

Bounty produces oil from the Naccowlah Block in SW Queensland. Average realised oil price for the quarter was a record AUD 117/bbl.

Bounty expects to commence oil production from the Alton area, Surat Basin, SE Queensland in 2022.

Bounty's unaudited petroleum revenue production and sales for year to date and for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 are summarised below.

Revenue:

QTR 2 ($)

YTD ($)

ATP 1189P(2)

Bounty Share (2% Interest) - Oil

429,000

817,000

Total Revenue (1)

429,000

817,000

(1)

GST exclusive (2) Naccowlah Block

Production:

QTR 2 (Bbls)

YTD (Bbls)

ATP 1189P

Bounty Share (2% Interest) bbls

3,417

6,886

Total Production bbls

3,417

6,886

Sales:

QTR 2 (Bbls)

YTD (Bbls)

ATP 1189P

Bounty Share (2% Interest) bbls

3,613

7,254

Total Sales bbls

3,613

7,254

Oil Business - Production and Development:

SW Queensland

ATP 1189P Naccowlah Block and Associated PL's - Bounty 2%

Location: Surrounding Jackson, Naccowlah and Watson Oilfields

Background - Summary

The Naccowlah Block comprises 1,804.5 km2 approximately 6% of which is covered by ATP 1189 (N) and 1 Potential Commercial Area (PCA) application and the remainder in 23 petroleum production leases (PL's) and 3 PL applications.

Activities during the Quarter

Principal activities during the quarter were recompletions and stimulation of zones in existing wells and ongoing production optimisation.

2

Bounty Oil and Gas NL Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

For personal use only

Significant Activities Next Quarter - 2022

Bounty has approved the drilling of a development at Cooroo NW Field in 2022. A potential further well is budgeted.

The operator is also preparing to build additional pipelines in the greater Cooroo/Natan-Bolan-Corella area of Naccowlah Block to transport additional developed oil from the recent successful drilling campaigns.

Oil Business - Development:

Southern Surat Basin Onshore Queensland

PL 2 Alton Oilfield Bounty - 100%;

Location: 70 km northeast of St. George and 440 km west of Brisbane, SE Queensland.

Background

The location of Bounty group Southern Surat Basin interests is shown below. Alton has had historical production of over 2 million barrels from the early Jurassic age Evergreen Formation.

3

Bounty Oil and Gas NL Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

For personal use only

Bounty's oil resources in the Southern Surat Basin are light oils (high API) derived from Permian coals (Cooper Basin equivalent) and offer 360,000 bbl 2C recoverable oil in proven pools for development.

Activities during the Quarter and Next Quarter

Bounty has prepared compliance systems for Alton and submitted these to the Queensland regulator for approval so that we can recommence production, especially in light of higher oil prices.

2022 Plans

Bounty is actively planning to work over 2-3 wells at Alton in 2022 and commence oil production while it generates a full field development plan aimed at producing 167,000 bbls of potential recoverable oil of from the Evergreen Formation. Further development will include drilling an up-dip appraisal well at Eluanbrook in the northwest section of PL 2 B and up to 3 attic oil locations within Block 2 C - the Alton Pool. Initial production of 100 bopd is expected from the Evergreen Formation and then moving to develop attic oil.

Surat Delineation/Exploration

Bounty will focus near term exploration on development of PL 2 Alton while reviewing new exploration activities in the areas adjacent to PL 2.

4

Bounty Oil and Gas NL Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

For personal use only

Major Growth Project:

Cerberus Project Offshore Carnarvon Basin WA - Bounty earning 25%

Location: 70 km. East of Barrow Island WA

Titles: EP 475, 490 and 491, TP 27 totalling 3,759 km2

Background:

On 7 October 2021 Bounty entered a farmin agreement with Coastal oil Pty Ltd. (Coastal) to earn a 25% interest in this 600 mmbbl potential oil project, offshore Carnarvon Basin, West Australia. The project is right in the heart of Australia's most active oil production area and offers a large number of prospects and leads, many drill ready, with prospective resources of over 600 million barrels.

Bounty is earning its 25% by paying A$6 million towards the cost of drilling 3 wells and retains an option for six months to earn two additional tranches of 25% each by pro rata contributions to the well costs or finding farmin partners. The project is principally targeting oil in a lower Triassic source rock and reservoir sequence at the base of the Locker Shale, in lookalikes to the highly successful Dorado Project (2C reserves of 344 MMboe) being developed by Santos Limited and Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd in the Browse Basin to the northeast.

Bounty reviewed this project in the later part of FY 2020/21 and finalised the agreement in October 2021. Bounty simultaneously announced on 15 October 2021 the farmin, a $2.74 million capital raising to finance the farmin, and the appointment of Mr Kane Marshall as Chief Operating Officer to head up the new WA office and manage the project as it moves to drilling.

The attraction of this area is twofold, excellent prospective volumes offering reserves greater than Bounty's onshore projects, and shallow water jack up drilling with abundant opportunities to achieve economies of scale by participating in drilling groups, resulting in costs only a few times more than onshore but with huge rewards.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bounty Oil & Gas NL published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL
02:46aBOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : Quarterly Activities Report & App 5B - December 2021
PU
2021BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : Application for quotation of securities - BUY
PU
2021BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : Application for quotation of securities - BUY
PU
2021BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : CEO Presentation - 2021 AGM
PU
2021BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : Bonus Option Issue Prospectus
PU
2021BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : & Gas Acquires Cerberus Oil Licenses in Western Australia, Raises $2..
MT
2021Bounty Oil & Gas NL Enters into Farmin Agreement with Coastal Oil and Gas Pty Ltd
CI
2021Bounty Oil & Gas NL Appoints Kane Marshall as Chief Operating Officer
CI
2021Bounty Oil & Gas Nl Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Bounty Oil & Gas NL Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,49 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
Net income 2021 -2,91 M -2,04 M -2,04 M
Net cash 2021 1,46 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 7,73 M 7,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float -
Chart BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL
Duration : Period :
Bounty Oil & Gas NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philip F. Kelso Chief Executive Officer
Graham Charles Reveleigh Chairman
John Lloyd Kane Marshall Chief Operating Officer
Charles Edward Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Roy Maxwell Payne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL-11.11%8
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.22%118 257
EOG RESOURCES, INC.23.55%64 218
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED22.10%60 421
CNOOC LIMITED15.94%53 354
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY17.58%52 208