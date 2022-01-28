Bounty Oil & Gas NL : Quarterly Activities Report & App 5B - December 2021

For personal use only

Bounty Oil and Gas NL Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

Oil Business - Production:

Bounty produces oil from the Naccowlah Block in SW Queensland. Average realised oil price for the quarter was a record AUD 117/bbl.

Bounty expects to commence oil production from the Alton area, Surat Basin, SE Queensland in 2022.

Bounty's unaudited petroleum revenue production and sales for year to date and for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 are summarised below.

Revenue:

QTR 2 ($) YTD ($) ATP 1189P(2) Bounty Share (2% Interest) - Oil 429,000 817,000 Total Revenue (1) 429,000 817,000 (1) GST exclusive (2) Naccowlah Block Production: QTR 2 (Bbls) YTD (Bbls) ATP 1189P Bounty Share (2% Interest) bbls 3,417 6,886 Total Production bbls 3,417 6,886 Sales: QTR 2 (Bbls) YTD (Bbls) ATP 1189P Bounty Share (2% Interest) bbls 3,613 7,254 Total Sales bbls 3,613 7,254

Oil Business - Production and Development:

SW Queensland

ATP 1189P Naccowlah Block and Associated PL's - Bounty 2%

Location: Surrounding Jackson, Naccowlah and Watson Oilfields

Background - Summary

The Naccowlah Block comprises 1,804.5 km2 approximately 6% of which is covered by ATP 1189 (N) and 1 Potential Commercial Area (PCA) application and the remainder in 23 petroleum production leases (PL's) and 3 PL applications.

Activities during the Quarter

Principal activities during the quarter were recompletions and stimulation of zones in existing wells and ongoing production optimisation.