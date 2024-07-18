Bourrelier Group SA is a diversified group organized around 4 areas of activity: - distribution of DIY, gardening and home decoration products (80.3% of net sales): ownership, at the end of 2023, of 68 stores under the Gamma (44, including 36 in Belgium and 8 in the Netherlands) and Karwei (24 in the Netherlands) banners; - manufacture of cycling equipment (17.1%; Mavic); - hotel operations (1.4%): ownership, at the end of 2023, of 2 hotels (Hotel Lord Byron and Hotel Kapital Opéra); - other (1.2%).