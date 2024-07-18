18 Jul 2024 17:30 CEST
BOURRELIER GROUP
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1271045_Communique_BG__CA_1er_semestre_2024.pdf
BOURRELIER GROUP SA
Les Echos
BOURRELIER GROUP
FR0000054421
ALBOU
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bourrelier Group SA published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 15:32:07 UTC.