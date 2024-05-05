Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C.

and its Subsidiaries

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

31 MARCH 2024

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

Report on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as at 31 March 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three-month period then ended. Management of the Parent Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, as amended, and its executive regulations, as amended, or of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association, as amended, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Parent Company or on its financial position.

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C. (continued)

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements (continued)

We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the provisions of Law No 7 of 2010 concerning establishment of Capital Markets Authority "CMA" and organization of security activity and its executive regulations, as amended, during the three months period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Parent Company or on its financial position.

WALEED A. AL OSAIMI

LICENCE NO 68 A

EY

AL AIBAN, AL OSAIMI & PARTNERS

5 May 2024

Kuwait

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. and its Subsidiaries

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)

For the period ended 31 March 2024

Three months ended

31 March

2024

2023

Notes

KD

KD

REVENUE

Subscription fees

1,806,539

1,792,748

Share in trading commission

2,151,396

1,597,657

Clearing operations

1,203,367

1,025,275

Central depository services

1,106,395

1,083,635

Shareholders register services

700,456

794,771

Settlement operations

748,033

489,730

Miscellaneous fees

657,314

876,309

────────── ──────────

3

8,373,500

7,660,125

────────── ──────────

EXPENSES

Staff costs

(1,426,199)

(1,455,345)

General and administrative expense

(1,139,276)

(886,452)

Depreciation and amortization

(202,108)

(181,859)

Allowance for provision for expected credit losses

5

(26,418)

(55,650)

────────── ──────────

(2,794,001)

(2,579,306)

────────── ──────────

OPERATING PROFIT

5,579,499

5,080,819

────────── ──────────

Net investment income

24,640

26,161

Interest income

819,004

677,990

Rental income

207,585

207,818

Other income

14,065

5,900

Interest on lease liabilities

(7,347)

(9,026)

────────── ──────────

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

6,637,446

5,989,662

Contribution to Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences

("KFAS")

(30,984)

(29,917)

Zakat

(31,275)

(31,150)

National Labour Support Tax ("NLST")

(121,148)

(117,378)

────────── ──────────

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

6,454,039

5,811,217

══════════ ══════════

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

4,684,520

4,312,258

Non-controlling interests

1,769,519

1,498,959

────────── ──────────

6,454,039

5,811,217

══════════ ══════════

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

4

23.33 Fils

21.48 Fils

EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

══════════ ══════════

The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information. 3

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. and its Subsidiaries

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the period ended 31 March 2024

Three months ended

31 March

2024

2023

Note

KD

KD

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

6,454,039

5,811,217

────────── ──────────

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods:

Net income on equity instruments designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income

13

-

122

────────── ──────────

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

122

────────── ──────────

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

6,454,039

5,811,339

────────── ──────────

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

4,684,520

4,312,319

Non-controlling interests

1,769,519

1,499,020

────────── ──────────

6,454,039

5,811,339

══════════ ══════════

The attached notes 1 to 13 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

