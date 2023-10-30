ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date
Name of the Listed Company
ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا
ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا
29 Oct 2023
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
2023 ﺮ�ﻮﺘﻛأ 29
(K.P.S.C.)
ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش)
Material Information
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا
In reference to the above subject and to the email we received
ﺦ�رﺎﺘﺑ ﺎﻨﻴﻟإ دراﻮﻟا ﻲ�و��ﻜﻟﻻا ﺪﻳ��ﻟا ���و ،ﻩﻼﻋأ عﻮﺿﻮﳌا ��إ ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
on October 29, 2023 from the Issuers Development & Services
ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ �� راﺪﺻﻹا ﺮ�ﻮﻄﺗو تﺎﻣﺪﺧ ةرادإ ﻦﻣ 2023/10/29
Department of Boursa Kuwait regarding the clarification on the
رﺎﻤﺜتﺳﻼﻟ رﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ردﺎﺼﻟا حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ��ﻋ ﺐﻴﻘﻌﺘﻟا صﻮﺼﺨﺑ
disclosure issued by Noor Financial Investment Company on
نﺄﺸ� (مﺎ�ﺣﻷاو ىوﺎﻋﺪﻟا نﺄﺸ� حﺎﺼﻓإ) 2023/10/26 ﺦ�رﺎﺘﺑ ��ﺎﳌا
October 26, 2023 (disclosure regarding lawsuits and rulings)
��ﻋ (ﺔﻴﻋﺪﳌا) تﻻوﺎﻘﳌاو ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ةرﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ��ﻤﳌا رﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ لﻮﺼﺣ
regarding the acquisition of Al-IkhtiyarAl-Mamyez for General
لﺎﻣ قاﻮﺳأ 6/ ﺔﻣﻮ�ﺣ ��ﻛ ﻲ�ﺪﻣ يرﺎﺠﺗ 2023 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 132 ﻢﻗر ﻢﻜح�ا
Trading and Contracting Company (the plaintiff) on the court
فﺮﺼﺑ (ﺔﺻﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴت�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا) ﮫﺘﻔﺼﺑ ﻲ�ﺎﺜﻟا ﮫﻴﻠﻋ ��ﺪﳌا ماﺰﻟﺈﺑ
ruling No. 132 of 2023, Commercial Civil, Court of First Instance
ﺔﻌ�رأو ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛو نﻮﻴﻠﻣ) ك.د 1,354,063.510 ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺔﻴﻋﺪﳌا ﻢﻴﻠﺴ�و
Governmental / 6 Capital Markets, obligating the second
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ نﺈﻓ ،(ﺲﻠﻓ 510 و ي��ﻮ� رﺎﻨﻳد نﻮﺘﺳو ﺔﺛﻼﺛو ﻒﻟأ نﻮﺴﻤﺧو
defendant in its capacity (Kuwait Clearing Company) to pay and
ﺔﻴت�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا نﺄﺑ ح�ﻮﺗ نأ دﻮﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ
deliver to the plaintiff the amount of 1,354,063.510 KD (one
تﻼج� ﻆﻔﺤﺑ ي�ﻴﺗوﺮﻟا ﺎهﻠﻤﻋ رﺎﻃإ �� (ﺔﻌ�ﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺔﺻﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ
million three hundred and fifty-four thousand three hundred
ﻦﻣ عﻮﻨﻟا اﺬه �� ﺎهﻣﺎﺼﺘﺧا ﻢﺘﻳ ﺎﻣ ةدﺎﻋ ﮫﻧﺈﻓ ،حﺎ�رﻷا ﻊيزﻮﺗو ن�ﻤهﺎﺴﳌا
and sixty Kuwaiti dinars and 510 fils), Boursa Kuwait would like
ﻎﻠﺒﳌا نأ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﻞﻴﺻأ ﻢﺼﺨﻛ ﺲيﻟو ﺔهﺟاﻮﳌا �� ﻢﺼﺨﻛ يوﺎﻋﺪﻟا
to clarify that Kuwait Clearing Company (a subsidiary) in the
ﻆﻔﺘح�او ﺔﻴﻋﺪﻤﻠﻟ ةﺪﺋﺎﻌﻟا ﻢهﺳﻷﺎﺑ ﺔﺻﺎخ�ا حﺎ�رﻷﺎﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻳ ﮫﺑ مﻮ�ح�ا
framework of its routine work of maintaining shareholder
ءﺎ��ﻧا ن�ح� حﺎ�رﻷا ﻚﻠﺗ ��ﻋ ن�ﻣﺄ� ﺔﺻﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴت�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ىﺪﻟ ﺎ��
records and distributing profits, it is usually summoned in this
ﻢﺛ ﻦﻣو ،ىﺮﺧأ فاﺮﻃأ ن�ﺑ ﺔﻟواﺪﺘﳌاو ﺎ�� ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﳌا ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻘﻟا يوﺎﻋﺪﻟا
type of lawsuits as a counter-defendant and not as an original
ﺔﻣﺬﻟا �� ﺔﻘﺤﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ قﻮﻘﺣ يﺄﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻳ ﻻ ﮫﻴﻟإ رﺎﺸﳌا ﻢﻜح�ا نﺈﻓ
defendant, as the
amount awarded related to the shares'
وأ ﺎ��ﻠﻋ ��ﺎﻣ ﺮﺛأ ﮫﻟ ﺲيﻠﻓ ��ﺎﺘﻟﺎ�و ،ﺔﺻﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴت�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا
dividends belonging to the plaintiff and held by Kuwait Clearing
.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ��ﻋ
Company as custodian of those dividends until the end of the
pending legal cases related to it between other parties.
Therefore, the aforementioned ruling does not represent a
financial liability on the Kuwaiti Clearing Company (off-balance
sheet), and therefore it has no financial impact on it or on Boursa
Kuwait.
Significant Effect of the material information on the financial
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ
position of the company
No Significant Effect of the material information on the
.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻠﻟ ﺮﺛأ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
financial position of the company.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 05:06:46 UTC.