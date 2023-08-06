1H FY2023
Earnings Briefing
Naim Azad Din, Chief Financial Officer Noura Al Abdulkareem, Head of Markets
3 August 2023
DISCLAIMER
This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to subscribe to or purchase any securities. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.) does not provide the validity of the information in this presentation to buy or sell any securities. You must make your own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial conditions of Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.).
Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is furnished to you solely for your information. You may not reproduce it or redistribute it to any other person.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by such words as "may", "plans", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions or by their context. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. Boursa Kuwait Securities Company (K.P.S.C.) is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements.
By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
All figures stated are in KWD unless otherwise stated and may be subject to rounding differences.
2
AGENDA
No.
Segments
Slide No.
1
Business Updates
4
2
Financial Highlights and Performance
11
3
Q&A
21
3
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 06 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2023 05:11:01 UTC.