    BOURSA   KW0EQ0607022

BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(BOURSA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-11
1.954 KWD   -1.81%
02/20Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : General Assembly Meeting 23 March 2023
PU
02/20Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 23 مارس 2023
PU
02/20Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : FY2022 Annual Analyst Conference Meeting
PU
Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : افصاح معلومات جوهرية قرار مجلس التأديب

03/13/2023 | 01:36am EDT
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ

Disclosure of Material Information Form

ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا

Date

Name of the Listed Company

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

سرﺎﻣ 12

12 March 2023

2023

(K.P.S.C.)

ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش)

ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا

Material Information

Boursa Kuwait announces the issuance of the Disciplinary Council's

قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴ�� ﺐﻳدﺄﺘﻟا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ راﺮﻗ روﺪﺻ ﻦﻋ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌ�

decision at the Capital Markets Authority at its meeting held on Sunday

ﻢﻗر ﺔﻔﻟﺎخ�ا �� 2023/03/12 ﻖﻓاﻮﳌا ﺪﺣﻷا مﻮﻳ ةﺪﻘﻌﻨﳌا ﮫﺘﺴﻠﺟ �� لﺎﳌا

on 12/03/2023 in violation No. 104/2022 Disciplinary Board 39/2022

ﮫﻴبﻨﺘﻟا ءاﺰﺟ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﺑ ﻚﻟذو ،ﺔﺌﻴه 2022/39 ﺐﻳدﺄﺗ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ 2022/104

CMA, by imposing a warning penalty against the company and its board

-:��ﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻢ��ﻔﻟﺎخ� ﻚﻟذو ،ﺎ��رادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲيﺋرو ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﺪﺿ

chairman, for violating the following :-

ً

First: Boursa Kuwait Securities Company:

:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ :ﻻوأ

حﺎﺼﻓﻹا) ﺮﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 1-5-3 ةدﺎﳌا ﻦﻣ (2) ﺪﻨﺒﻟا ﻢﻜﺣ .1

1. Provision of Clause (2) of Article 3-5-1 of Module Ten (Disclosure

ن

and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010

2010 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر ﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ (ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو

.ﺎﻤ��ﻼﻳﺪﻌ�و

and their amendments.

ﻦﻣ (تﺎ�ﺮﺸﻟا ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ) ﺮﺸﻋ ﺲﻣﺎخ�ا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 8-11 ةدﺎﳌا ﻢﻜﺣ .2

2. Provision of Article 8-11 of Module Fifteen (Corporate Governance)

.ﺎﻤ��ﻼﻳﺪﻌ�و 2010 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا

of the Executive Bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010 and their

amendments.

ً

Second: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company

ﮫﺘﻔﺼﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲيﺋر :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ

Provision of Clause (6) of Articles 2-5 of Book Fifteen

ﺮﺸﻋ ﺲﻣﺎخ�ا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 5-2 ةدﺎﳌا ﻦﻣ (6) ﺪﻨﺒﻟا ﻢﻜﺣ

(Corporate Governance).

.

(تﺎ�ﺮﺸﻟا ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ)

ً

Note that the disciplinary case was rejected otherwise.

ى

.ﻚﻟذ اﺪﻋ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﺖﻀﻓر ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴبﻳدﺄﺘﻟا ﻮﻋﺪﻟا نﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ

Significant Effect of the material information on the financial

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ

position of the company

No Financial Impact

.��ﺎﻣ ﺮﺛأ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

Disclaimer

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company KPSC published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 05:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
