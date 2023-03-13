Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : افصاح معلومات جوهرية قرار مجلس التأديب

Boursa Kuwait announces the issuance of the Disciplinary Council's

decision at the Capital Markets Authority at its meeting held on Sunday

on 12/03/2023 in violation No. 104/2022 Disciplinary Board 39/2022

CMA, by imposing a warning penalty against the company and its board

chairman, for violating the following :-

1. Provision of Clause (2) of Article 3-5-1 of Module Ten (Disclosure

and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010

and their amendments.

2. Provision of Article 8-11 of Module Fifteen (Corporate Governance)

of the Executive Bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010 and their

Second: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company

• Provision of Clause (6) of Articles 2-5 of Book Fifteen

Note that the disciplinary case was rejected otherwise.

Significant Effect of the material information on the financial