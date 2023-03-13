Boursa Kuwait Securities K P S C : افصاح معلومات جوهرية قرار مجلس التأديب

|
Boursa Kuwait Securities Company
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
سرﺎﻣ 12
12 March 2023
2023
(K.P.S.C.)
ﺔﻣﺎﻋ (.ك.م.ش)
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا
Material Information
Boursa Kuwait announces the issuance of the Disciplinary Council's
قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴ�� ﺐﻳدﺄﺘﻟا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ راﺮﻗ روﺪﺻ ﻦﻋ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌ�
decision at the Capital Markets Authority at its meeting held on Sunday
ﻢﻗر ﺔﻔﻟﺎخ�ا �� 2023/03/12 ﻖﻓاﻮﳌا ﺪﺣﻷا مﻮﻳ ةﺪﻘﻌﻨﳌا ﮫﺘﺴﻠﺟ �� لﺎﳌا
on 12/03/2023 in violation No. 104/2022 Disciplinary Board 39/2022
ﮫﻴبﻨﺘﻟا ءاﺰﺟ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﺑ ﻚﻟذو ،ﺔﺌﻴه 2022/39 ﺐﻳدﺄﺗ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ 2022/104
CMA, by imposing a warning penalty against the company and its board
-:��ﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻢ��ﻔﻟﺎخ� ﻚﻟذو ،ﺎ��رادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲيﺋرو ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﺪﺿ
|
chairman, for violating the following :-
First: Boursa Kuwait Securities Company:
|
|
:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﳌا قاروﻸﻟ ﺖ�ﻮ�ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ :ﻻوأ
|
حﺎﺼﻓﻹا) ﺮﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 1-5-3 ةدﺎﳌا ﻦﻣ (2) ﺪﻨﺒﻟا ﻢﻜﺣ .1
|
1. Provision of Clause (2) of Article 3-5-1 of Module Ten (Disclosure
and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010
|
2010 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر ﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ (ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو
|
|
and their amendments.
2. Provision of Article 8-11 of Module Fifteen (Corporate Governance)
of the Executive Bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010 and their
amendments.
Second: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company
ﮫﺘﻔﺼﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲيﺋر :ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ
• Provision of Clause (6) of Articles 2-5 of Book Fifteen
ﺮﺸﻋ ﺲﻣﺎخ�ا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 5-2 ةدﺎﳌا ﻦﻣ (6) ﺪﻨﺒﻟا ﻢﻜﺣ
|
(Corporate Governance).
(تﺎ�ﺮﺸﻟا ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ)
Note that the disciplinary case was rejected otherwise.
.ﻚﻟذ اﺪﻋ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﺖﻀﻓر ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴبﻳدﺄﺘﻟا ﻮﻋﺪﻟا نﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ
Significant Effect of the material information on the financial
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ
|
No Financial Impact
.��ﺎﻣ ﺮﺛأ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ